Read full article on original website
Related
LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
LZ earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
SoftBank shares rise 5% on news of trimming Alibaba stake
TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Shares in SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) rose 5% in morning trading in Tokyo on Friday after the Japanese conglomerate said it would book a $34.1 billion gain by trimming its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (9988.HK), .
Comments / 0