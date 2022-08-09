ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Z94

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That's FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
Person
Reggie Grimes
Person
Sonny Dykes
Journal Tribune

Bryce Kennedy resigns as Tonkawa City Attorney

Blackwell City Attorney Bryce Kennedy resigned as the City of Tonkawa’s attorney Friday, roughly one week after former Blackwell Mayor T.J. Greenfield pled guilty to felony charges of embezzlement, fraud and conspiracy. Kennedy’s resignation also comes as Tonkawa City Manager Kirk Henderson and former Blackwell City Manager Thomas “Chip”...
BLACKWELL, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wife of missing Tulsa man searches for answers

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man who disappeared in Sapulpa told FOX23 she just wants to know where he is. Gregory Treace is battling cancer, and he hasn’t been seen since the end of July. Billie Treace, Gregory’s wife, is desperate for answers as she searches...
TULSA, OK
1600kush.com

Former Cushing man gets 8-year prison term for truck theft

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A former Cushing man, who has a record of property crimes in four counties, has been given an eight-year prison term for stealing a pickup truck from the parking lot of the Cimarron Casino in Perkins. The latest sentence for Jerry Dale Bennett, 30, was ordered...
CUSHING, OK
edmondlifeandleisure.com

What's Happening This Weekend

---- Board Game Night with Parks & Recreation ---- Farmer’s Market. ---- Kyle Dillingham & Horseshoe Road: American Musical Ambassadors. ---- An Aug.ust Afternoon with Oklahoma Authors ---- Concert in the Park. ---- Clue! at the Cowboy. ---- Drop-In Drawing: First Abraham Lincoln. ---- Signature Tour. ---- Oklahoma Shakespeare...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Historic Oklahoma City neighborhood upset about losing trees

OKLAHOMA CITY — A historic Oklahoma City neighborhood is upset about losing some of its trees. Those homeowners said crews took out the history that makes their part of town so special. Some of the threes in the neighborhood are about 100 years old and the neighborhood, in particular,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man identified, killed in third carjacking of the day

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified David Getsinger as the man killed during a confrontation over a stolen car on Saturday. Police say 32-year-old Getsinger and 43-year-old Dustin Leleux stole more than one car Aug. 6. The first at 7:15 a.m. when an owner left his keys in his truck as he ran inside a donut shop near 61st and Sheridan.
TULSA, OK

