Read full article on original website
Related
bloomberglaw.com
The Right Way to Budget and Plan for Cybersecurity: Larry Letow
Many federal agencies know that they need to create a dynamic cybersecurity plan, but that’s easier said than done. At least seven of the eight leading agencies continue to operate unsupported legacy systems that are vulnerable to an attack, according to a recent report. Every agency is vulnerable. How...
SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps provide food security for more than 41 million people (about one in eight Americans), according to the United States Department of...
Need Rental Assistance? Here Are Some Tools to Get Connected With Help
There was a lot of federal and state aid for emergency rental and mortgage assistance early on in the pandemic, when many Americans were struggling with sudden income loss and needed help with their monthly payments. While many of these programs are no longer applicable in 2022, there are still places you can go to seek help with rent if you find yourself unable to cope with soaring rents. Read on to learn more about the rental assistance programs available to you.
Homeland Security, CBP and ICE purchased 'vast quantities' of private citizens app location data from 'shadowy data brokers' Venntel and Babel Street that lets the agencies 'identify and track specific individuals'
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) released a report Monday that reveals how the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is 'sidestepping our Fourth Amendment right' by accessing 'vast quantities of people's cellphone location information.'. The records show DHS collected data on more than 336,000 location data points across North...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Homeland Security records show 'shocking' use of phone data, ACLU says
The civil liberties group released documents showing new details about how agencies had purchased information on people's movements throughout North America.
The FCC rejects Starlink's $885M internet proposal because its speeds are too slow
The FCC said Elon Musk's internet company failed to demonstrate that it "could deliver the promised service." The FCC rejected a proposal from Starlink, a subsidiary of Elon Musk's SpaceX (opens in new tab), which would have given the company nearly $1 billion in subsidies for offering broadband internet services to rural areas in the United States from the RDOF (Rural Digital Opportunity Fund).
Pro-Trump apparel company fined for falsely labeling products "Made in USA"
The Federal Trade Commission ordered apparel company Lions Not Sheep and its owner Sean Whalen to stop labeling its products with fake "Made in USA" tags and pay more than $200,000 in fines. The big picture: Lions Not Sheep is known for its pro-gun and pro-Trump shirts, featuring phrases like...
Documents Show DHS Tracks Smartphones Across the Country
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Recently released documents show in new detail how parts of the Department of Homeland Security have been using surveillance tools built on smartphone location data as part of investigations across the United States, including in multiple field offices and for a variety of different crimes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple Insider
FTC will begin exploring new regulations on data privacy, corporate surveillance
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The Federal Trade Commission has kickstarted an effort to expand data privacy rules and regulations that could place additional restrictions on how firms collect and use personal information.
Managed Healthcare Executive
How Tech-Driven Solutions, CMS Proposed Rule Can Save Rural Medicaid Members
In this second part of a two-part video series, Nathan Allen, Senior Vice President – Healthcare Provider Solutions at Firstsource, discusses Medicaid Redetermination for those who are Medicaid members, but are deemed to lose their coverage due to the upcoming expiration of COVID-19’s Public Health Emergency. Allen set a scope on Medicaid populations in rural settings and how they could be affected. However, there is hope through tech-based solutions and a proposed rule by CMS to prevent facility closures and preserve access to care for all affected Medicaid populations.
PC Magazine
FTC Moves to Create Rules to Stop Data Surveillance, Lax Cybersecurity
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is taking the first step in developing new federal privacy laws to protect users from invasive data-collection practices. The agency today announced it’s started a rule-making process geared toward cracking down “on harmful commercial surveillance and lax data security” occurring among companies.
TechCrunch
FTC sets the wheels in motion for a major data privacy ruling
Today’s announcement is an “Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking,” essentially the agency saying “we’re thinking about this seriously and are soliciting public input on the idea.” No actual rules are proposed; instead, there is an extensive list of questions that the agency hopes to answer in the process of writing the rules, and everyone from ordinary consumers to advocacy organizations like the EFF and ACLU are encouraged to weigh in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanmilitarynews.com
Air Force not allowed to ban people from official social media pages, DOJ says
The Justice Department agreed last week that the U.S. Air Force can no longer remove posts or ban users from commenting on official social media accounts based on their opinions. The decision comes after a retired officer posted comments critical of the Air Force on Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass’ official Facebook page. The comments were deleted and the officer was banned from commenting again, so he sued the branch for alleged First Amendment violations.
Engadget
FTC kicks off efforts to regulate data security and surveillance tech
The Federal Trade Commission is officially starting its efforts to broadly regulate data security. The agency has published an early notice of proposed rulemaking that asks the public to comment on commercial surveillance and data gathering practices, such as camera monitoring or protections for sensitive info. Officials not only want to understand the harms and benefits of technologies, but gauge interest in rules that could require stricter safeguards (such as tougher encryption) and bans on deceptive security claims.
MedicalXpress
Expert discusses integrated approach to enhanced health care delivery
COVID-19 was somewhat of a metaverse itself. Many of our domains turned digital—with much attention toward one emerging space: virtual care. The pandemic exacerbated the difficulties of providing appropriate medical board oversight to ensure proper standard of services for patients. MIT researcher and former professor Amar Gupta explores through...
nationalinterest.org
Number Crunching: The Pentagon Is Upgrading Its Data Connectivity
Army scientists are improving upon, refining, and advancing what they identify as a critical “data layer.”. A drone spots enemy armored vehicles approaching from the other side of a ridge while functioning as an “aerial” node connecting non-line-of-sight combat assets. Targeting data is then sent to an Abrams tank in position to lay down suppressive fire and instantly cue small groups of mobile dismounted scout units to approach the enemy formation. The forward scout unit then “paints” the target with a laser spot enabling nearby U.S. Air Force fighter jets to fire precision air-to-ground missiles to destroy the enemy positions.
americanmilitarynews.com
US Census Bureau demanding gun holster companies hand over customer info
The US Department of Commerce Census Bureau is demanding gun holster makers and retailers turn over customers’ order numbers, product descriptions and shipping information, according to letters from the agency obtained by AmmoLand News last month. Those who don’t comply could face fines of up to $10,000. Join...
itechpost.com
Man Who Built His Own ISP to Avoid Expensive Internet Fee is Expanding His Service
Michigan resident Jared Mauch doesn't want to settle for slow Internet connection from AT&T, but at the same time, he doesn't want to pay Comcast $50,000 to expand to his rural home. Mauch did what he thought is the best option: start his own fiber internet service provider. He first...
The Verge
AI systems can’t patent inventions, US federal circuit court confirms
The US federal circuit court has confirmed that AI systems cannot patent inventions because they are not human beings. The ruling is the latest failure in a series of quixotic legal battles by computer scientist Stephen Thaler to copyright and patent the output of various AI software tools he’s created.
bloomberglaw.com
Data ‘Surveillance’ Crackdown Begins With FTC Privacy Pitch (2)
The Federal Trade Commission is public feedback on a proposed rulemaking to limit what it’s dubbed “commercial surveillance” by businesses that sell or share information collected about people, with potential new powers to levy fines for data protection violations. The anticipated rules, kickstarted with a notice issued...
Comments / 0