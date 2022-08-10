The US sanction on Tornado Cash has now made the rounds and is well-known news by now. The sanction against the famous coin tumbler has been coming for a while, which was not the least expected when it happened due to its affiliations with bad actors that have stolen billions of dollars from investors. However, as more information about the sanction emerges, it is becoming clearer that this may not be good news for investors in the space.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO