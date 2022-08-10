Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Market Sees $510M Futures Flush As Bitcoin Breaks $24.5k
Data shows the crypto futures market has observed more than $500 million in liquidations as Bitcoin has surged above the $24.5k mark. Crypto Futures Market Has Seen A Flush Of $510 Million In Last 24 Hours. In case anyone is unaware of what a “liquidation” is, it’s best to get...
bitcoinist.com
What The Impending “Triple Halvening” Means For The Future Of Ethereum
The Ethereum Merge draws closer with each passing day, and the anticipation in the market is palpable. There are a number of advantages that come with the Merge, with all of those being factors behind the recent recovery in the price of ETH. However, the advantages, and the subsequent recovery, do not look to end here, as the argument for the value of ETH is even stronger once the Merge upgrade is completed.
bitcoinist.com
Can Proprivex Outshine Cryptocurrencies like Litecoin in 2022 ? – Crypto News Flash
There are constantly new cryptocurrencies entering the market. While most of them end up disappearing as fast as they came, others are worth the attention. Proprivex (PPX) is a new cryptocurrency with promising features that are sure to turn heads in the crypto market. The token was developed to solve several problems that the blockchain is faced with.
bitcoinist.com
Add These Cryptocurrencies To Your Watchlist: Uniglo (GLO), Helium (HNT), And Bitcoin SV (BSV)
With the recent surge in popularity of cryptocurrencies, many new investors are looking to get in on the action. However, with so many different coins and tokens, knowing which ones are worth investing in can be challenging. In this article, we will take a look at three cryptocurrencies that are worth keeping an eye on: Uniglo (GLO), Helium (HNT), and Bitcoin SV (BSV).
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Survey Results Show High Levels of User Confidence
09, Aug 2022, Tallinn: A survey conducted by CoinLoan revealed that most investors remain optimistic about the future of the crypto market, despite recent market challenges. This survey, sent out to all customers of CoinLoan, allowed users to rate their level of satisfaction with the company’s various services, including its lending system, interest accounts, security standards, and customer support.
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
bitcoinist.com
Is Petrousus Set To Empower The Crypto Market Like Shiba Inu And Holo?
The cryptocurrency world has shown its worth as a framework for financial applications, from the invention and commercialisation of cryptocurrencies to the smart chain developments. Blockchain technology is one of the most promising tools available today as it has not only changed the traditional known way accessible to investors but...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Miners Sold 5,700 BTC During July, New Report Finds
Per a report from Hash Rate Index, Bitcoin miners continued to sell their supply during July. These entities have been negatively impacted by the decline in the price of BTC, and an increase in their operation cost which has resulted in financial stress for their operations. So far, the report...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Why The Sanction On Tornado Cash Is A Bear Signal For The Crypto Market
The US sanction on Tornado Cash has now made the rounds and is well-known news by now. The sanction against the famous coin tumbler has been coming for a while, which was not the least expected when it happened due to its affiliations with bad actors that have stolen billions of dollars from investors. However, as more information about the sanction emerges, it is becoming clearer that this may not be good news for investors in the space.
bitcoinist.com
Frontnode announces future support for additional cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, XRP, Dogecoin)
Tallinn, Estonia – Frontnode, the Estonian-licensed crypto exchange focusing on bitcoin only, announced today the future listing of prominent crypto assets ethereum, cardano, XRP and Dogecoin. In a statement, Sirje Soo, the company’s CEO says: “Up until now, our focus has been to provide the most accessible way for...
bitcoinist.com
Can GryffinDAO Become The Next Big Thing In The Cryptocurrency World Just Like Ethereum?
Cryptocurrencies were a relatively new yet exceptionally prosperous sector not long ago, in 2021. The decentralised industry was previously valued at $2.96 trillion. After reaching its apex in early 2022, the first significant crypto collapse happened in January. The crypto market lost approximately $1 trillion in the first month of 2022.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Obsessed: Nigeria Tops Google Trends Search For Cryptocurrency Info
Crypto is always on top of the list, at least that’s what has come up in a study done by a popular cryptocurrency price tracking firm. According to a new research, Nigeria is hands down the most cryptocurrency curious country in the world. The West African nation has the...
ResMed (RMD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
RMD earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
bitcoinist.com
Cardano, Litecoin and Adirize DAO: 3 Cryptocurrencies That Are Set to Explode in 2022
Today, there are more than 19,000 tokens available on CoinMarketCap. A lot of these tokens were performing well and were aiming for new heights, but the recent crypto crash caused drastic performance shifts. Almost every crypto coin is trading in red and has faced losses since the start of 2022....
bitcoinist.com
The Next Crypto with Potential to Pump Like Shiba in 2022
Meme coins were one of the hottest sectors in crypto during 2021. This has led Investors everywhere to look for a new cryptocurrency with potential like Shiba Inu and we’ve found it. During this guide, we’ll be exploring the ins and outs of a new cryptocurrency with potential called...
bitcoinist.com
New Meme Coin Tamadoge Raises over $1,000,000 in Weeks
Tamadoge (TAMA), a popular new meme coin, has recently supported over $1,000,000 in investment within the first three weeks of its beta presale. The project, which blends the Metaverse, NFTs, and Play-to-earn (P2E) gaming, seems poised to take the crypto market by storm. The project has positioned itself as a...
PETS・
bitcoinist.com
Why Developing Countries Are Looking to Adopt Crypto as Their Legal Tender
According to the World Bank, the number of people living in extreme poverty — on less than $1.90 per person per day — has been increasing in the past three years following the effects of COVID-19, rising global conflicts, climate change, and unchecked inflation. For almost 25 years, extreme poverty levels were steadily declining before the disruption caused by the global pandemic. Furthermore, between 75 million and 95 million additional people could be living in extreme poverty in 2022 compared to pre-COVID-19 projections, majorly in developing countries.
bitcoinist.com
In Crypto Law Overhaul, Thai Central To Receive More Powers
Thailand Central Bank has planned to overhaul its crypto laws to grant more powers to the central bank. Reports have suggested that the new amendments to the regulation will include Central Bank to be a part of it. Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith mentioned in an interview about the planned amendments....
bitcoinist.com
Can Mehracki Become The ‘Shiba Inu Killer’?
With the advent of online memes and social media, meme currencies like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shibu Inu (SHIB) gained popularity. What, however, is the future of meme currencies, and what factors influence their market value?. The future price of any meme currency is heavily dependent on the community’s investment and...
bitcoinist.com
Next Block Expo Is Aiming to Become the Biggest Blockchain Festival in Europe
First edition will be held in Berlin, Germany, 23-24 November 2022 with more than 5000 attendees. In 4 months from now, the Berlin Station will be the most important place in the European blockchain map, linking together the most important names from blockchain. “We are bringing founders, investors and blockchain...
Comments / 0