Heading into Brent Venables’ first year as the Oklahoma Sooners head coach, OU is attempting to get back into the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. That season, Jalen Hurts was incredible for Oklahoma. Had it not been for Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers’ incredible run, Hurts might have made it three straight Heisman trophy wins for the Sooners.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO