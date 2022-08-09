ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Cowboys give Turpin shot at NFL amid backdrop of TCU assault

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — KaVontae Turpin is getting his first chance in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys nearly four years after the receiver and kick returner was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, ending his career at TCU. Turpin was kicked off the team at TCU in part because...
FORT WORTH, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest College Football Playoff odds per Tipico Sportsbook: Where does Oklahoma land?

Heading into Brent Venables’ first year as the Oklahoma Sooners head coach, OU is attempting to get back into the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. That season, Jalen Hurts was incredible for Oklahoma. Had it not been for Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers’ incredible run, Hurts might have made it three straight Heisman trophy wins for the Sooners.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State#Big 12#American Football#College Football#Oklahoma State Wait#K State

Comments / 0

Community Policy