FOX Sports
Cowboys give Turpin shot at NFL amid backdrop of TCU assault
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — KaVontae Turpin is getting his first chance in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys nearly four years after the receiver and kick returner was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, ending his career at TCU. Turpin was kicked off the team at TCU in part because...
How USA TODAY Sports sees the Sooners heading into 2022
The Oklahoma Sooners came in at No. 9 in the first USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. It’s a spot that feels about right for a team coming off a two-loss season and dealing with an offseason of turnover and change. The Sooners were the highest-ranked team in the...
Latest College Football Playoff odds per Tipico Sportsbook: Where does Oklahoma land?
Heading into Brent Venables’ first year as the Oklahoma Sooners head coach, OU is attempting to get back into the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. That season, Jalen Hurts was incredible for Oklahoma. Had it not been for Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers’ incredible run, Hurts might have made it three straight Heisman trophy wins for the Sooners.
How did Big 12 quarterbacks stack up in Athlon Sports 1-131 rankings for 2022?
Football is the ultimate team sport. It takes 11 guys on offense and 11 on defense to make a team successful. All of that is true, yet, the quarterback position can be the biggest difference in a win or loss than any other position on the field. A different pressure...
Oklahoma State Cowboys best college football team in state for 2022, per CBS Sports
STILLWATER, Okla. — The Bedlam Rivalry between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is one of the best in all of college football. Despite the all-time series being lopsided in favor of the Sooners, the Cowboys currently hold the bragging rights after a thrilling 37-33 victory in the regular season finale last November.
Iowa State basketball: Joe Lunardi drops early Bracketology for 2022-2023
Fall camp is underway for college football, but just as that sport starts to take over the airwaves, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has dropped a very early version of bracketology for next season. Where do the 2022-23 Iowa State Cyclones land on the list? Lunardi has ISU as one of...
Quarterback Kasen Weisman commits to Kansas, goes in-depth on his decision to be a Jayhawk
The Kansas football program has its quarterback in the class of 2023. On Thursday evening, Kasen Weisman announced his commitment to KU. The three-star quarterback picked KU over 26 other offers from schools such as California, Florida Atlantic, Liberty and Tulane, among many others. The KU coaches offered the 6-foot-2,...
Oklahoma named QBU by ESPN for third straight year
For the last three years there has been but one “Quarterback University” also known as QBU. That has been the University of Oklahoma. Since 1998, OU has had four QBs win the Heisman: Jason White, Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Jalen Hurts was a finalist in 2019 and Caleb Williams… we’ll get to that.
Kansas Jayhawks among four finalists for Texas high school basketball recruit
Jamari McDowell, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound senior combo guard, has made campus visits to three of his four contending colleges.
