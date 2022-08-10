Read full article on original website
Federal regulators cancel LTD rural broadband funding, leaving Minnesota buildout in limbo
Federal regulators have quashed LTD Broadband's controversial efforts to become a major provider of rural broadband in Minnesota and several other states, leaving the buildout program in limbo. LTD, which had won $311 million in federal subsidies to deploy broadband in Minnesota alone, "is not reasonably capable of complying" with...
Alliance for a Better Minnesota Launches Seven-Figure Ad Buy Against Scott Jensen
MINNESOTA - Today, Alliance for a Better Minnesota Action Fund released their first anti-Scott Jensen TV ad of 2022. The spot features three Minnesota women reacting to Jensen in his own words as he threatens to ban abortion in Minnesota if he becomes governor. “Scott Jensen has repeatedly threatened to...
Attorney General Ellison leads fight to increase transparency in poultry industry
August 8, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison today led a bipartisan coalition of 10 attorneys general in fighting for increased transparency in the poultry industry. Attorney General Ellison and the bipartisan coalition submitted a comment in support of the USDA's proposed rule, Transparency in Poultry Grower Contracting and Tournaments, to increase transparency and reduce the information imbalance between farmers and processors in the poultry industry, which would make it easier for small poultry farmers to compete for fair pricing terms from large poultry processors.
Red Lake Inauguration Held at Seven Clans
At 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Red Lake Tribal members and friends of the Nation gathered for an inauguration held at Seven Clans Casino and Event Center, Red Lake. Two months earlier in mid-June, members witnessed the swearing in of re-elected Secretary Samuel R. Strong and newly elected Tribal Treasurer Vernelle L. Lussier. Each had won their respective seats in the first-round election back in May, receiving more than 50% of the ballots cast and winning the election outright.
Biggest name in Minnesota barbecue, Famous Dave's, is bought by Canadian firm for $200M
Minnesota's most famous barbecue chain is going Canadian. Montreal-based MTY Food Group Inc. is buying the company that owns the Famous Dave's barbecue chain in a $200 million deal announced Tuesday. BBQ Holdings Chief Executive Jeff Crivello said the Minnetonka corporate office and its 75 employees will remain and he...
Matt Birk Caught Spreading Election Conspiracies
St. Paul, MN - Yesterday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen’s running mate, Matt Birk, was caught spreading conspiracy theories about the 2022 election and advocating for violence during a campaign event in Saint Paul. “Matt Birk’s comments promote baseless conspiracy theories about our elections and attempt to sow distrust...
Gov. Tim Walz announces 2023 fishing opener in his hometown of Mankato
Minnesota's chief executive will travel south for the 2023 Governor's Fishing Opener to Mankato on May 12-13. Gov. Tim Walz on Monday announced his hometown of Mankato as the spot of the traditional opener. Walz, a DFLer, may or may not be there as governor. He's on the ballot for re-election this year and facing nominal opposition in Tuesday's primary. He will face a more serious GOP challenger in November, likely endorsed candidate and former state Sen. Scott Jensen.
Northeast Minnesota's Native communities adapting to climate change
Higher temperatures and bigger swings between wet and dry weather are challenging the plants and animals that Ojibwe people in northeastern Minnesota have lived alongside for hundreds of years. With species like wild rice, paper birch and moose at risk, the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Bois...
Red Lake Celebrates Independence Day: Wednesday Afternoon Parade - P20
Red Lake Celebrates Independence Day: Wednesday Afternoon Parade. Red Lake Independence Day Celebration Singing Contest. 1st place Red Lake Independence Day Moccasin Tournament Champs, Gary Proudchief and Deon Pierre. 2nd place Red Lake Independence Day Moccasin Tournament, Charles Grolla, Phil Grolla and Christopher Michael Kangas. 3rd place Red Lake Independence...
Barrett, Jourdain, Desjarlait, Stately, Thomas, Nelson, Tyler and Prentice advance in Red Lake School Board Primary
Barrett, Jourdain, Desjarlait, Stately, Thomas, Nelson, Tyler and Prentice advance in Red Lake School Board Primary. Regular election in November 2022. Four members will be elected to the School Board at that time. Secretary of State Website: https://electionresults.sos.state.mn.us/results/Index?ErsElectionId=148&scenario=LocalSchoolDistrict&DistrictId=17&show=Go.
Inauguration Ceremony held for Chairman and 4 District Representatives on Red Lake Indian Reservation - P2
Inauguration Ceremony held for Chairman and 4 District Representatives on Red Lake Indian Reservation. Seki sworn in as Tribal Chairman, along with newly elected Representatives Spears, Graves, May and Standing Cloud. See also Red Lake Inauguration Held at Seven Clans; Five New Council People Sworn In: https://www.redlakenationnews.com/story/2022/08/11/politics/red-lake-inauguration-held-at-seven-clans/107882.html.
