Minnesota State

redlakenationnews.com

Attorney General Ellison leads fight to increase transparency in poultry industry

August 8, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison today led a bipartisan coalition of 10 attorneys general in fighting for increased transparency in the poultry industry. Attorney General Ellison and the bipartisan coalition submitted a comment in support of the USDA's proposed rule, Transparency in Poultry Grower Contracting and Tournaments, to increase transparency and reduce the information imbalance between farmers and processors in the poultry industry, which would make it easier for small poultry farmers to compete for fair pricing terms from large poultry processors.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Red Lake Inauguration Held at Seven Clans

At 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Red Lake Tribal members and friends of the Nation gathered for an inauguration held at Seven Clans Casino and Event Center, Red Lake. Two months earlier in mid-June, members witnessed the swearing in of re-elected Secretary Samuel R. Strong and newly elected Tribal Treasurer Vernelle L. Lussier. Each had won their respective seats in the first-round election back in May, receiving more than 50% of the ballots cast and winning the election outright.
RED LAKE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Matt Birk Caught Spreading Election Conspiracies

St. Paul, MN - Yesterday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen’s running mate, Matt Birk, was caught spreading conspiracy theories about the 2022 election and advocating for violence during a campaign event in Saint Paul. “Matt Birk’s comments promote baseless conspiracy theories about our elections and attempt to sow distrust...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Gov. Tim Walz announces 2023 fishing opener in his hometown of Mankato

Minnesota's chief executive will travel south for the 2023 Governor's Fishing Opener to Mankato on May 12-13. Gov. Tim Walz on Monday announced his hometown of Mankato as the spot of the traditional opener. Walz, a DFLer, may or may not be there as governor. He's on the ballot for re-election this year and facing nominal opposition in Tuesday's primary. He will face a more serious GOP challenger in November, likely endorsed candidate and former state Sen. Scott Jensen.
MANKATO, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Northeast Minnesota's Native communities adapting to climate change

Higher temperatures and bigger swings between wet and dry weather are challenging the plants and animals that Ojibwe people in northeastern Minnesota have lived alongside for hundreds of years. With species like wild rice, paper birch and moose at risk, the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Bois...
MINNESOTA STATE
Brad Meier
redlakenationnews.com

Red Lake Celebrates Independence Day: Wednesday Afternoon Parade - P20

Red Lake Celebrates Independence Day: Wednesday Afternoon Parade. Red Lake Independence Day Celebration Singing Contest. 1st place Red Lake Independence Day Moccasin Tournament Champs, Gary Proudchief and Deon Pierre. 2nd place Red Lake Independence Day Moccasin Tournament, Charles Grolla, Phil Grolla and Christopher Michael Kangas. 3rd place Red Lake Independence...
RED LAKE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Barrett, Jourdain, Desjarlait, Stately, Thomas, Nelson, Tyler and Prentice advance in Red Lake School Board Primary

Barrett, Jourdain, Desjarlait, Stately, Thomas, Nelson, Tyler and Prentice advance in Red Lake School Board Primary. Regular election in November 2022. Four members will be elected to the School Board at that time. Secretary of State Website: https://electionresults.sos.state.mn.us/results/Index?ErsElectionId=148&scenario=LocalSchoolDistrict&DistrictId=17&show=Go.
RED LAKE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Inauguration Ceremony held for Chairman and 4 District Representatives on Red Lake Indian Reservation - P2

Inauguration Ceremony held for Chairman and 4 District Representatives on Red Lake Indian Reservation. Seki sworn in as Tribal Chairman, along with newly elected Representatives Spears, Graves, May and Standing Cloud. See also Red Lake Inauguration Held at Seven Clans; Five New Council People Sworn In: https://www.redlakenationnews.com/story/2022/08/11/politics/red-lake-inauguration-held-at-seven-clans/107882.html.
RED LAKE, MN

