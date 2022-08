Colvin joins Greater Grand Rapids NAACP?Board of Trustees. Nick Colvin, senior counsel with Warner Norcross + Judd LLP, has been appointed to a two-year term on the board of trustees for Greater Grand Rapids NAACP that seeks to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure political, educational, social and economic equality for all people through education, advocacy and more.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO