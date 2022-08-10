ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Officials search for Billings woman

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are searching for Kileigh Ledina Danae Reddog from Billings. Reddog is 5-foot-6, weighs 100 pounds, she has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on June 28. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kileigh please contact the Billings Police Department...
BILLINGS, MT
Billings Clinic chosen to provide medical care in West Yellowstone

West Yellowstone, MT— Billings Clinic will provide medical care to the community of West Yellowstone and the surrounding area beginning January 2023 after the West Yellowstone Town Council has awarded their health care services to the regional health system. Under the agreement, the West Yellowstone clinic building will become the site of a Billings Clinic satellite clinic beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT
Billings, MT
Billings, MT
New MRM Campus breaks ground Tues.

The Montana Rescue Mission (MRM) held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new unified campus location Tuesday morning. Guests gathered around as Executive Director for MRM, Reverend Matt Lundgren, welcomed everyone who came and talked about the benefits this new building will bring once constructed. Don Sterhan is the Mountain Plains...
BILLINGS, MT
Five Food Truck Ideas That Would Make a Killing in Billings

My high school kid and I frequently joke around about various food truck concepts. The running joke actually began a number of years ago when we said we should open a food truck that specialized in macaroni dishes. We said at the time, "We could call it the Mac Shack!" I'm not even kidding. When the actual Mac Shack opened like a year later in the Billings area, we just looked at each other. We were clearly a little too late for that idea. Now, we've come up with some other food truck ideas that he and I think would be pretty awesome. See if you agree.
BILLINGS, MT
Alleged Montana Serial Killer Person Of Interest In Breaking Case

Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence after he was convicted of the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
MONTANA STATE
New Town Pump going in at King Ave. and Shiloh Road

Have you been wondering what the mega construction project is at the corner of King Avenue and Shiloh Road in Billings?. If you drive either Shiloh or King, you’re familiar with the roundabout where the two streets meet. A major construction project has been underway for months and is a great economic strength indicator for Billings.
BILLINGS, MT
Best places to grab a burger in Billings

Hungry for a savory burger? Billings has you covered! The Magic City has a plethora of burger joints with fresh ingredients and original flavors. The crowd favorite in Billings, by far, is the Burger Dive. The television series Man v. Food featured the Billings restaurants in one episode. The Burger Dive is located in downtown Billings, where you can walk off that burger and explore the local shops in businesses. The restaurant is known for its unique burger choices, and two were even part of the World Food Championship: the “Date with Jim Beam & Coke” burger and the “I’ll be your Huckleberry” burger.
BILLINGS, MT
DRCs in Park, Carbon County closing soon

Three Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) in Carbon and Park County that housed citizens affected by the June flooding are closing in August. According to the press release sent out by FEMA and Montana DEQ, the Park county DRC at the Park High School closes on Wednesday, August 8, at 6:00 p.m. The DRC at Roosevelt High School in Carbon County closes Friday, August 12, at 6:00 p.m. The third DRC at Fromberg Methodist Church closes on August 14 at 7:00 p.m.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
Coroner IDs victim of crash on Overland Avenue

BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of Overland Ave. in Billings was closed after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday. Billings police reported Overland Ave. was closed from Peach Tree Rd. to Creekside Rd. at the time. They were reopened just before 6:00 pm. The motorcyclist reportedly lost control and...
BILLINGS, MT
Eating On a Budget? Here Are My Favorite Cheap Eats in Billings

Sometimes, you just can't afford to go out and spend lots of money on decadent and expensive foods. I probably haven't eaten at a fancy restaurant since last year. We all go through it. So, you've got to know where to go to get grub on a budget. Plus, you want it to taste good too. Billings has lots of options for food, but are there any good budget options in town? Absolutely, there are. Here are my favorite ones.
BILLINGS, MT
Coroner IDs victim of fatal crash on Airport Road

UPDATE: AUG. 9 AT 1:21 P.M. The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of Thursday’s fatal crash on Airport Road Tuesday. Deputy Rich Hoffman with the Yellowstone County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Tara Janet Sinkler, 39, of Billings. Her cause of death was multiple...
BILLINGS, MT

