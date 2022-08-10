Read full article on original website
NME
Pale Waves put their spin on Wheatus’ ‘Teenage Dirtbag’
Pale Waves have shared a cover of Wheatus’ ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ as part of a new live session recorded for Apple Music – scroll down the page to listen to it now. The Dirty Hit-signed band were the second act to take part in the platform’s new Antidote Editions series, which gives fans the opportunity to listen to alternate versions of artists’ tracks.
NME
Bella Poarch drops EP ‘Dolls’, shares video for sinister new track ‘Living Hell’
Bella Poarch has released her EP ‘Dolls’ today (August 12), as well as a new music video for her track, ‘Living Hell’. Listen to the EP and watch the new video below. The new EP includes previously released tracks ‘Build A Bitch’, ‘Inferno’ as well as title track ‘Dolls’. New single, ‘Living Hell’ also features on the EP as well as tracks ‘Villain’ and ‘No Man’s Land’, which features Grimes.
NME
‘Rick and Morty’: Watch the action-packed new trailer for season six
A new extended trailer for Rick and Morty season six has been released – you can watch it below. The animated sci-fi sitcom is due to return to Adult Swim on September 4, as confirmed last month. A 30-second promo for the upcoming run of episodes landed last Saturday (August 6).
thezoereport.com
Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message
All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
A woman who visited Ezra Miller's Airbnb in Iceland said everyone there seemed 'hypnotized'
In an investigation into the actor's behavior, sources told Insider there were rumors in Iceland that Miller was running a cult out of their Airbnb.
Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals
Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
‘Beach body ready’: See Hayley Hasselhoff strut her stuff at Miami swimsuit show
Hayley Hasselhoff shook what her daddy gave her Sunday afternoon, strutting down the runway for Miami Swim Week under the tents at Collins Park for Paraiso Miami Beach. The plus-sized model (dad is David Hasselhoff, mom is actress Pamela Bach) walked in the Cupshe x Tabria Majors show, which was all about celebrating curvaceous lovelies.
Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason
Click here to read the full article. Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have an “uncomfortable” relationship, according to an insider. Florence and Harry star as the leads of Olivia’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2022. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence was unhappy after Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of the film around the same time as Olivia’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “I can tell you...
Ezra Miller flashes playful grin while lounging with mom after third arrest
Ezra Miller appears to be relaxed and unbothered these days despite their laundry list of legal woes. The actor, who goes by they/them, was photographed hanging out with their mother, Marta Miller, on the porch of their Vermont home on Monday — one day after their third arrest of the year. The “Flash” star, 29, is now sporting a full mustache, which curved upward along the toothless grin they flashed the paps. They did not even stand up from their chair or put down their phone for the impromptu encounter. Marta, however, was apparently not as OK with the situation, as photographers captured...
See Ana de Armas Side-by-Side with Marilyn Monroe inNetflix's Blonde
Ana de Armas is taking on the iconic role of Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's Blonde film and the resemblance is uncanny. See pictures of the actress in character side-by-side with the real-life blonde bombshell.
David Harbour ‘Struggling’ To Lose Weight For ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 After ‘Ballooning Up’
David Harbour got candid about his health journey once again! The Stranger Things actor, 47, took to his Instagram on Thursday, July 21 to detail how he lost a significant amount of weight between Seasons 3 and 4 of the Netflix supernatural drama, but now — after “ballooning up” to play Santa Claus in an upcoming film — he’s having a bit of trouble shedding the extra pounds to get back into Police Chief Jim Hopper’s uniform.
'Manipulative & Erratic' Fred Savage Accused Of Inviting Young Female Crew Member To Live In His Atlanta Home
Fred Savage was fired from The Wonder Years reboot after he allegedly invited a young crew member to move into his home after the two developed a “strange” relationship with each other, Radar has learned. The shocking development came nearly three months after the 46-year-old actor, executive producer, and director was barred from the show’s set over allegations of "inappropriate conduct.”Now, the six women who filed the complaint against Savage to Disney’s HR department have spoken out, saying they “feel that people need to know what the wrongdoing was.”The women, who addressed their accusation to The Hollywood Reporter under the...
'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Cozies Up to Jake Bongiovi in Breathtaking Vacation Photos
After the heart-pounding release of Stranger Things Season 4, Millie Bobby Brown is taking a relaxing break with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. Brown, who plays Eleven in the popular Netflix series, shared a couple of new photos on her Instagram as the couple spent time in nature. The new Instagram post,...
ComicBook
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
Today's Wordle 422 answer and hint: Monday, August 15
I can offer all the help you could possibly need with today's Wordle. If you'd like to read a clue for the Wordle of the day or quickly find the answer to the August 15 (422) challenge then you'll discover all of that and more just below. It's time for...
Teddy Ray, Comedian Featured on ‘Wild N’ Out’ and ‘All Def Comedy,’ Dies at 32
Teddy Ray, a Los Angeles born-and-bred comedian, has died. He was 32 years old. Ray’s death was confirmed by Comedy Central on Friday evening. “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer,” the network wrote. “He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.” Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community. pic.twitter.com/45xrqIL4QM — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 13, 2022 Ray was best known as a stand-up comedian who had appeared on many prominent television and internet comedy series. His first TV gig was an appearance on BET’s “Comic View. He then appeared on multiple standup series...
NME
The Mars Volta say they’re not afraid of “losing fans” with their new style
The Mars Volta have said that they’re not afraid of “losing fans” due to the new direction they’ve taken on their recent comeback tracks. The Texas-formed band – comprising Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodríguez-López – returned in June with their first new song in 10 years, ‘Blacklight Shine’. They followed it up with ‘Graveyard Love’ last month, and have since announced a self-titled seventh album while sharing ‘Vigil’.
After Fred Savage was fired from 'Wonder Years' reboot, more details are emerging
As misconduct allegations against actor Fred Savage pile up, here's a deeper dive into the 'Wonder Years' star's long career and previous accusations.
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
NME
The Streets releases ‘Brexit At Tiffany’s’ EP, shares video for title track
Mike Skinner – aka The Streets – has shared a trio of new songs in the form of an EP titled ‘Brexit At Tiffany’s’. The EP’s title track features soaring vocals from Jazz Morley, which juxtapose Skinner’s free-flowing, spoken-word reflections on the end of a relationship – and how it can be, as Skinner describes in an accompanying statement, “as messy as leaving Europe”.
