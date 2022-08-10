Read full article on original website
Related
legalnews.com
Department of Attorney General, MDOS continue Road to Restoration clinic series
The Michigan Department of State (MDOS), Department of Attorney General, and community partners hosted a Road to Restoration clinic in Muskegon Wednesday, the latest in a series of clinics being held around the state to help drivers with suspended licenses complete the necessary steps to safely restore their driving privileges.
legalnews.com
Field-Foster named to Michigan Lawyers Weekly 'Influential Women of Law' Class of 2022
Lansing– Monique Field-Foster, an executive partner with Warner Norcross + Judd LLP, has been selected to the Michigan Lawyers Weekly “Influential Women of Law” Class of 2022. Michigan Lawyers Weekly will present the awards during a Sept. 23 luncheon at the Detroit Marriott Hotel in Troy. Field-Foster...
legalnews.com
State Bar LGBTQA Section panel will discuss 'Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act' on August 17
The State Bar of Michigan’s LGBTQA Section will present a webinar, “Rouch World v. Michigan Department of Civil Rights: The Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, and the Future of Queer Rights in Michigan” on Wednesday, August 17, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. via Zoom. Panelists include:. • Angie...
legalnews.com
Dickinson Wright attorney receives Outstanding Business Lawyer Award
Mark High, a member in the Detroit office of Dickinson Wright PLLC, has been named the recipient of the 16th Annual Stephen H. Schulman Outstanding Business Lawyer Award by the State Bar of Michigan’s Business Law Section. This prestigious award honors Michigan business lawyers who consistently exemplify the characteristics the Business Law Section seeks to foster and facilitate: the highest quality of professionalism, the highest quality of practice, and an unwavering dedication to service, ethical conduct, and collegiality within the practice of law.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
legalnews.com
BA Military and Veterans Legal Center announces grants to California programs
The American Bar Association Military and Veterans Legal Center (MVLC) announced Tuesday that it has awarded a total of $100,000 in ABA Veterans Legal Assistance Grants to these organizations:. • Public Counsel ($35,000)—Founded in 1970, Public Counsel is the nation’s largest provider of pro bono legal services, utilizing an innovative...
legalnews.com
Jury selection begins in second trial in Whitmer kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Jury selection started Tuesday in the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 over their disgust with restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Prosecutors are putting Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. on trial again after...
legalnews.com
Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two anti-government extremists sought to spark a “second American revolution” by kidnapping Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to shock the country into chaos before the 2020 election.
legalnews.com
Health dept. forms 11 Regional Health Equity Advisory Councils to combat health disparities among high-risk and underserved communities
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is announcing the formation of 11 Regional Health Advisory Councils designed to help combat health disparities in underserved and rural areas across the state. These councils will provide a network of trusted community partners that will help improve structural gaps in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
legalnews.com
Proposals sought for planning and implementing evidence-based services and research-supported services for juvenile justice-involved youth
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to assist communities with planning and implementation of evidence-based services to promote and preserve community-based placement for juvenile justice-involved youth who may be otherwise placed into out-of-home placement. Funding for this initiative is being...
legalnews.com
Federal Bar schedules Bench/Bar Golf Outing for August 15
The Federal Bar Association, Eastern District of Michigan Chapter, will host its 2022 Bench/Bar Golf Outing at Western Golf and Country Club, 14600 Kinloch in Redford, on Monday, August 15. Participants can join the federal bench and bar in day of golf and socializing. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. followed...
legalnews.com
MAPABA Family Day hosted August 20
The Michigan Asian Pacific American Bar Association will host its MAPABA Family Day on Saturday, August 20. MAPABA members, families, and friends are welcome to gather at 3 p.m. at Maybury State Park - Maple Shelter, 49601 Eight Mile Rd. in Northville. A recreation passport is required to enter the park, available for purchase at the park entrance for $17.
Comments / 0