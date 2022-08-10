ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
legalnews.com

Dickinson Wright attorney receives Outstanding Business Lawyer Award

Mark High, a member in the Detroit office of Dickinson Wright PLLC, has been named the recipient of the 16th Annual Stephen H. Schulman Outstanding Business Lawyer Award by the State Bar of Michigan’s Business Law Section. This prestigious award honors Michigan business lawyers who consistently exemplify the characteristics the Business Law Section seeks to foster and facilitate: the highest quality of professionalism, the highest quality of practice, and an unwavering dedication to service, ethical conduct, and collegiality within the practice of law.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
legalnews.com

BA Military and Veterans Legal Center announces grants to California programs

The American Bar Association Military and Veterans Legal Center (MVLC) announced Tuesday that it has awarded a total of $100,000 in ABA Veterans Legal Assistance Grants to these organizations:. • Public Counsel ($35,000)—Founded in 1970, Public Counsel is the nation’s largest provider of pro bono legal services, utilizing an innovative...
CALIFORNIA STATE
legalnews.com

Jury selection begins in second trial in Whitmer kidnap plot

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Jury selection started Tuesday in the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 over their disgust with restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Prosecutors are putting Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. on trial again after...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two anti-government extremists sought to spark a “second American revolution” by kidnapping Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to shock the country into chaos before the 2020 election.
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Health dept. forms 11 Regional Health Equity Advisory Councils to combat health disparities among high-risk and underserved communities

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is announcing the formation of 11 Regional Health Advisory Councils designed to help combat health disparities in underserved and rural areas across the state. These councils will provide a network of trusted community partners that will help improve structural gaps in...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbitration Award#Federal Arbitration Act#Judicial Misconduct#Adr Section#Protocol
legalnews.com

Proposals sought for planning and implementing evidence-based services and research-supported services for juvenile justice-involved youth

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to assist communities with planning and implementation of evidence-based services to promote and preserve community-based placement for juvenile justice-involved youth who may be otherwise placed into out-of-home placement. Funding for this initiative is being...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Federal Bar schedules Bench/Bar Golf Outing for August 15

The Federal Bar Association, Eastern District of Michigan Chapter, will host its 2022 Bench/Bar Golf Outing at Western Golf and Country Club, 14600 Kinloch in Redford, on Monday, August 15. Participants can join the federal bench and bar in day of golf and socializing. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. followed...
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

MAPABA Family Day hosted August 20

The Michigan Asian Pacific American Bar Association will host its MAPABA Family Day on Saturday, August 20. MAPABA members, families, and friends are welcome to gather at 3 p.m. at Maybury State Park - Maple Shelter, 49601 Eight Mile Rd. in Northville. A recreation passport is required to enter the park, available for purchase at the park entrance for $17.
NORTHVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy