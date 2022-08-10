During their ‘Shore’ tour stop-off in Queens, New York over the weekend, Fleet Foxes performed a cover of The Strokes’ 2003 song ‘Under Control’. The band played to roughly 13,000 fans at the Forest Hills Stadium on Saturday (August 13), where they were supported by Nigerian singer-songwriter Uwade. She joined Robin Pecknold and co. for their Strokes cover – as well as three other songs in their career-spanning setlist – which came as part of an “encore” that ran for more a third as long as the rest of the show.

