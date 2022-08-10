Read full article on original website
The Streets releases ‘Brexit At Tiffany’s’ EP, shares video for title track
Mike Skinner – aka The Streets – has shared a trio of new songs in the form of an EP titled ‘Brexit At Tiffany’s’. The EP’s title track features soaring vocals from Jazz Morley, which juxtapose Skinner’s free-flowing, spoken-word reflections on the end of a relationship – and how it can be, as Skinner describes in an accompanying statement, “as messy as leaving Europe”.
Pale Waves put their spin on Wheatus’ ‘Teenage Dirtbag’
Pale Waves have shared a cover of Wheatus’ ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ as part of a new live session recorded for Apple Music – scroll down the page to listen to it now. The Dirty Hit-signed band were the second act to take part in the platform’s new Antidote Editions series, which gives fans the opportunity to listen to alternate versions of artists’ tracks.
Bella Poarch drops EP ‘Dolls’, shares video for sinister new track ‘Living Hell’
Bella Poarch has released her EP ‘Dolls’ today (August 12), as well as a new music video for her track, ‘Living Hell’. Listen to the EP and watch the new video below. The new EP includes previously released tracks ‘Build A Bitch’, ‘Inferno’ as well as title track ‘Dolls’. New single, ‘Living Hell’ also features on the EP as well as tracks ‘Villain’ and ‘No Man’s Land’, which features Grimes.
Beyoncé hints at ‘Renaissance’ visuals in new “teaser” video for ‘I’m That Girl’
Beyoncé has shared a second preview for the visual element to her latest album, ‘Renaissance’, dropping a teaser for its opening track, ‘I’m That Girl’. Much like last week’s “cliquebait” video for ‘Break My Soul’, the new clip features shots of Bey in highly stylised and visually compelling outfits, surrounded by fittingly lavish set pieces. This one offers a little more content, though – while the ‘Break My Soul’ clip ran for less than 40 seconds before cutting to a black screen, the visual part of the clip for ‘I’m That Girl’ runs for just under two minutes.
Listen to Death Cab For Cutie’s meditative new single, ‘Foxglove Through the Clearcut’
Death Cab For Cutie have shared ‘Foxglove Through The Clearcut’, the third single to be lifted from the band’s forthcoming album ‘Asphalt Meadows’ ahead of its arrival next month. The new song begins slow-moving and meditative, with frontman Ben Gibbard delivering spoken-word verses, before building...
Ari Lennox unveils details of new album with soulful new single, ‘Hoodie’
Ari Lennox has today unveil details of her new album and has shared a video for her soulful new single, ‘Hoodie’. The track, which has been produced by her Dreamville colleague Elite, is a preview of her second album titled ‘Age/Sex/Location’ that arrives on September 9 via Dreamville/Interscope.
The Mars Volta say they’re not afraid of “losing fans” with their new style
The Mars Volta have said that they’re not afraid of “losing fans” due to the new direction they’ve taken on their recent comeback tracks. The Texas-formed band – comprising Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodríguez-López – returned in June with their first new song in 10 years, ‘Blacklight Shine’. They followed it up with ‘Graveyard Love’ last month, and have since announced a self-titled seventh album while sharing ‘Vigil’.
Watch Fleet Foxes cover The Strokes’ ‘Under Control’ in New York
During their ‘Shore’ tour stop-off in Queens, New York over the weekend, Fleet Foxes performed a cover of The Strokes’ 2003 song ‘Under Control’. The band played to roughly 13,000 fans at the Forest Hills Stadium on Saturday (August 13), where they were supported by Nigerian singer-songwriter Uwade. She joined Robin Pecknold and co. for their Strokes cover – as well as three other songs in their career-spanning setlist – which came as part of an “encore” that ran for more a third as long as the rest of the show.
The Game drops 10-minute diss against Eminem, ‘The Black Slim Shady’
The Game has returned with his 10th album, ‘DRILLMATIC Heart Vs. Mind’, which features a 10-minute diss against Eminem titled ‘The Black Slim Shady’. The scorching track opens with a skit led by an Uber driver named Matthew, who’s revealed later in the song to be the brother of Stan, the subject of Eminem’s titular 2000 hit. With incendiary bars, The Game delivers a litany of deep references to Eminem’s career, catalogue and personal life, taking aim at his history of addiction, his family, and the debate over whether Eminem is guilty of cultural appropriation.
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
Watch Danny Dyer star in video for Kate Nash’s new single ‘Wasteman’
Danny Dyer stars in Kate Nash’s new video for ‘Wasteman’, in which he goes on a mission through the streets of London – scroll down the page to watch it now. The song mixes garage and piano melodies as its creator urges listeners to dump partners who aren’t good for them.
Watch Megan Thee Stallion ask Natalia Dyer all her ‘Stranger Things’ questions as ‘The Tonight Show’ co-host
Megan Thee Stallion made the most of her recent co-hosting duties on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, getting Stranger Things gossip from guest Natalia Dyer. Megan played co-host on Thursday night’s episode (August 11), the night before her new album ‘Traumazine’ dropped. As part of her duties, she and Fallon interviewed Stranger Things star Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler on the show.
‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ Paldean Forms list
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the latest mainline entry into the Pokémon games series. It looks to be carrying some of the new mechanics from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, including an open-world design, and more movement options during battle. But while it does feature several forward-thinking bells and whistles, this is very much still a Pokémon game. That means gyms, battling, and even regional form Pokémon.
Watch Blood Orange cover The Strokes at intimate gig
Blood Orange covered a classic song by The Strokes at his recent underplay show at New York’s Baby’s All Right – scroll down the page to watch footage of the performance now. Dev Hynes’ project performed at the small Brooklyn venue on Friday (August 12), ahead of...
‘Stranger Things’ season 5 might not feature any new characters
Stranger Things season five might not feature any new characters, the show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, have said. The next series of the hit Netflix show will be its last, but it could steer away from each new season’s traditional introduction of new figures. Season four introduced...
Wilco share archival take of ‘Ashes Of American Flags’, announce Icelandic residency
Wilco have shared a fourth preview for the forthcoming reissue of their seminal 2001 album ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ – a “live in the studio” take of the song ‘Ashes Of American Flags’ – alongside the news of their first-ever shows in Iceland.
‘Rick and Morty’: Watch the action-packed new trailer for season six
A new extended trailer for Rick and Morty season six has been released – you can watch it below. The animated sci-fi sitcom is due to return to Adult Swim on September 4, as confirmed last month. A 30-second promo for the upcoming run of episodes landed last Saturday (August 6).
Liam Gallagher shares hip-hop-infused ‘Diamond In The Dark’ remix by DJ Premier
Liam Gallagher has shared a new remix of his track ‘Diamond In The Dark’ by DJ Premier – you can listen to it below. The original version of the song appear’s on the former Oasis frontman third solo studio album, ‘C’mon You Know’, which came out in May.
New ‘South Park’ game teased by THQ Nordic
THQ Nordic teased another South Park video game at the end of its digital showcase yesterday (August 12) in collaboration with South Park Digital Studios. The reveal came right at the end of the stream, when THQ Nordic said it has 26 unannounced games still in development, which it then scratched out and reduced to 25 after showing the South Park Digital Studios logo alongside audio of South Park character Randy Marsh screaming “Hot hot hot hot”.
Watch Megan Thee Stallion perform ‘Traumazine’ tracks ‘Her’ and ‘Pressurelicious’ in New York
Megan Thee Stallion has performed songs from her new album ‘Traumazine’ in New York’s Central Park – scroll down to watch footage below. The album, which follows 2020’s ‘Good News’, was released on Friday (August 12), after the Houston rapper announced its arrival only hours before.
