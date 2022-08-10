ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

247Sports

Louisville strikes again down in Florida, lands LB Stanquan Clark

Louisville continues to find success down in the Sunshine State. After picking up commitments in recent weeks from wide receiver William Fowles and running back Isaac Brown, the Cardinals secured a pledge on Sunday from linebacker Stanquan Clark, who announced his intentions over the 247Sports’ YouTube channel while getting a haircut in a barber chair.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Cards Cast: LB Stanquan Clark commits to Louisville

Louisville football had added its 14th commitment to the 2023 recruiting class as Miami, Fla., linebacker Stanquan Clark announced for the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. The commitment of the four-star prospect is the topic of discussion in this episode of the Cards Cast. Cardinal Authority's Jody Demling and Michael McCammon...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Louisville Report has a full evaluation of new WR commit William Fowles. —In a gift from the summer “sports” gods, a feud between John Calipari and Mark Stoops erupted Thursday after Stoops took issue with Calipari referring to Kentucky repeatedly as a “basketball school.”. Stoops then retweeted...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

CRAWFORD | Still buzzing: Cowgill sues Trinity, but verdict of public opinion is tougher

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- My right elbow hurts like crazy. Tennis elbow, the doctor told me Wednesday. I think they should call it photographer's elbow. That's probably why I can't lift a drink with my right hand these days without wincing in pain. (No need for sympathy. The good Lord gave us two arms for a reason, I believe is how Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz puts it.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville area organizations rally to free jailed Black militia leader who took part in Breonna Taylor protests

Organizations have united for a second time to free the leader of a Black militia group that participated in the Breonna Taylor protests. The National Action Network and several other grassroots activist organizations co-hosted a town hall meeting on Thursday to call for the release of John Fitzgerald Johnson from the Oldham County Detention Center.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Jalopnik

Nothing of Value Lost as Bud Light Truck Overturns on Kentucky Highway

It was a cold one on Wednesday morning when a truck carrying Bud Light overturned on an onramp between interstates 265 and 71 southbound outside of Louisville, Kentucky. It’s unclear why the truck went bottoms-up. Perhaps the beer wasn’t stacked correctly, leading to a tipsy trailer. The thousands of cans were totally wasted after spilling on to the freeway and median, WLKY reported. Police hopped right to it and decided it was closing time on the ramp, shutting down traffic for most of the morning. After a a few crime-scene pitchers, the clean up began.
LOUISVILLE, KY
hotnewhiphop.com

EST Gee Returns With High-Octane New Track "Love Is Blind"

Louisville's EST Gee has been on a dominant run over the last couple of years. He is an artist who knows how to come through with some energetic bangers that contain menacing lyrics and flows that match the energy perfectly. His most recent single "Blood" was a definite success, and today, EST Gee came out with yet another dope effort called "Love Is Blind.
LOUISVILLE, KY
