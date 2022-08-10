ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Met Nelson Figueroa unretires to pitch complete game in minor league start at 48

By Joseph Staszewski
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1im9qo_0hBJLSfX00

Don’t call it a comeback.

Former Met Nelson Figueroa, however, did get back on the mound to compete as an emergency starter during the first game of an unexpected doubleheader for the Atlantic League’s Staten Island FerryHawks, for whom he is the pitching coach, on Tuesday.

Nelson Figueroa pitched in MLB from 2000-2011

He’s now the 48-year-old pitching coach of the Atlantic League’s FerryHawks who needed a pitcher today

So he took the mound and recorded a strikeout in the 1st

pic.twitter.com/6lEUbyCOtA

— Farm To Fame (@FarmToFame_) August 9, 2022

The 48-year-old righty went the distance, striking out four over 119 pitches for a seven-inning complete game in a 10-5 loss to host Gastonia Honey Hunters. He allowed eight earned runs on 10 hits and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout at the plate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xB0c6_0hBJLSfX00
Nelson Figueroa
FerryHawks

Figueroa, who also co-host’s The Post’s “Amazin’ But True’ Mets podcast , hadn’t pitched in a major league game since 2011 with the Astros and last pitched competitively in 2014 for the Senadores de San Juan in Puerto Rico.

The Brooklyn native spent two seasons with the Mets in 2008 and 2009, going 6-11 with a 4.28 ERA.

Nelson Figueroa
Axios

The Yankees and Mets are the new kings of New York

Major League Baseball's Big Apple franchises have combined for one of the best seasons in the city's history. The only question now is which team will end up on top,. Driving the news: The 73-39 Mets (.652) surpassed the 71-41 Yankees (.634) for New York's best record this week, the first time since April that's been the case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Angels Minor League Update: First-Round Pick Zach Neto Promoted To Double-A

The Los Angeles Angels selected Zach Neto in the first round out of Campbell University, and the 21-year-old already made strong enough of an impression to earn a hasty promotion. In his final pre-draft college season, Neto slashed .407/.514/.769 which garnered him enough praise to be worthy of a top...
MLB
Yardbarker

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel Ranks Angels Farm System As No. 27 Of 30

The Los Angeles Angels have been void of impactful major league-ready prospects in recent years with the underwhelming, or inconsistent production out of their recent crop of young players. They have routinely ranked towards the bottom of farm system algorithms for several years. After Angels general manager Perry Minasian dealt...
ANAHEIM, CA
New York Post

