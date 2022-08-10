Ex-Met Nelson Figueroa unretires to pitch complete game in minor league start at 48

Don’t call it a comeback.

Former Met Nelson Figueroa, however, did get back on the mound to compete as an emergency starter during the first game of an unexpected doubleheader for the Atlantic League’s Staten Island FerryHawks, for whom he is the pitching coach, on Tuesday.

Nelson Figueroa pitched in MLB from 2000-2011



He’s now the 48-year-old pitching coach of the Atlantic League’s FerryHawks who needed a pitcher today



So he took the mound and recorded a strikeout in the 1st



pic.twitter.com/6lEUbyCOtA — Farm To Fame (@FarmToFame_) August 9, 2022

The 48-year-old righty went the distance, striking out four over 119 pitches for a seven-inning complete game in a 10-5 loss to host Gastonia Honey Hunters. He allowed eight earned runs on 10 hits and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout at the plate.

Nelson Figueroa FerryHawks

Figueroa, who also co-host’s The Post’s “Amazin’ But True’ Mets podcast , hadn’t pitched in a major league game since 2011 with the Astros and last pitched competitively in 2014 for the Senadores de San Juan in Puerto Rico.

The Brooklyn native spent two seasons with the Mets in 2008 and 2009, going 6-11 with a 4.28 ERA.