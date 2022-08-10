ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Jadon Haselwood: Feels More Appreciated by Hogs Than Sooners

By Andy Hodges
All Hogs
All Hogs
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AsT0P_0hBJL5hJ00

Transfer from OU "not throwing shade," but likes his situation better in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While he led Oklahoma in a couple of categories last season, Arkansas wide receiver Jadon Haselwood apparently wasn't feeling the love.

"I'm way more appreciated here," he said after practice Tuesday.

A couple of years from now that might have been bulletin-board material, but not this year ... at least until the postseason if at all. The Razorbacks won't have to deal with the Sooners for a couple of years.

Haselwood led Oklahoma with 39 catches for 399 yards and a team-high six touchdowns.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jadon Haselwood runs a route in a passing drill during practice Aug. 6, 2022, on the outdoor practice fields at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

For whatever reason, he entered the transfer portal and the timing was perfect to re-join his high school coach, Jimmy Smith, who just happens to be the Hogs' running backs coach.

"Those numbers weren't good to me," he said, despite Sam Pittman saying the other days he had a pretty good year. "I'm here where I fit, I'm here where I belong."

He made it clear he "wasn't throwing shade" at Oklahoma, which may have meant towards the new coaching staff under Brent Venables.

Haselwood played under Lincoln Riley, who sailed out of town to USC and he sounded like he's already liking the situation in Fayetteville better.

"The coaches put me in more positions to contribute," he said. "Overall, this year's going to be great, not just for me but the whole team, especially the offense."

All the talk about replacing the production of Treylon Burks also may be wearing a little thin with some of the players. There's not really anything new there.

"I know people keep bringing up Burks and what-not and he was a great player," Haselwood said. "It doesn't stop there."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H0Wl4_0hBJL5hJ00

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks makes a catch during drills during OTA workouts in Nashville. (George Walker IV / USA TODAY Sports)

The guess is that means the Warren native wasn't the last good wide receiver on the roster.

"It's going to continue to get better every year," he said. "Even when I'm not here because we've good players who are younger, good players coming in."

He basically said what no one seems willing to let go. Hardly a day goes by you don't hear someone attempt to answer how the Hogs can replace Burks.

That's history.

And Haselwood is part of finding a new way with a new team in a new year.

That's how college football works.

HOGS FEED:

HOGS WIN OPENER IN EUROPEAN TOUR IN BIG FASHION

RAZORBACKS' GAME IN ARLINGTON AGAINST OKLAHOMA STATE EVEN INTERESTS NON-FANS

CORNERBACK MALIK CHAVIS ADJUSTING TO POSITION CHANGE IN HOGS' SECONDARY

WHERE HOGS RANK IN FIRST TOP 25 POLL BY COACHES

RAZORBACKS' TIGHT ENDS COACH ON NIL 'FREE AGENCY WITH NO RULES '

HOGS' TIGHT END NATHAN BAX MOVING UP FAST FOR A GUY NEVER TARGETED IN A GAME

HOGS' TIGHT ENDS NATHAN BAX, TREY KNOX AND HUDSON HENRY AFTER PRACTICE SUNDAY

HOGS RUNNING BACKS COACH ON WHAT HE SAW IN DOMINIQUE JOHNSON NOBODY ELSE COULD SEE

WHAT AJ GREEN AND ROCKET SANDERS SAID AFTER SATURDAY'S PRACTICE

RAZORBACKS' SAM PITTMAN WANTS EVERYBODY TO WANT WHAT HE WANTS

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

Kenny Guiton Impressed With 3 Freshmen WRs

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has three freshmen wide receivers and Kenny Guiton is impressed with each. The freshmen are Fayetteville’s Isaiah Sategna, Clarendon’s Quincey McAdoo and Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb’s Sam Mbake. McAdoo was on campus in the spring while Sategna and Mbake enrolled this summer. Sategna...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Arkansas College Sports
City
Nashville, AR
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominique Johnson
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Sam Pittman
247Sports

Don't forget about Arkansas cornerback LaDarrius Bishop

For a returning starter, perhaps no player on the team is being discussed less than Arkansas senior cornerback LaDarrius Bishop, aka Day Day. He's a redshirt senior. He's an Arkansan from Ashdown, and he's arguably the fastest player on the defensive side of the ball. But there are definitely reasons his name has been a little quiet.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
pdjnews.com

After film session incident, Cale Gundy ‘accepts

Longtime University of Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy has resigned owing to a film-session incident when he read aloud from a player’s tablet and uttered a racial slur. Gundy announced the decision with a lengthy statement on Twitter around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. “Last week, during a film session,...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#College Football#Usa Today Sports#American Football#Hogs Than Sooners#Razorbacks#Usc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
USA Today
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
KOCO

New class of Sooners prepare for upcoming school year with move-in day at OU

NORMAN, Okla. — Tuesday was move-in day at the University of Oklahoma as a new class of Sooners prepared for the upcoming school year. Students moving into the dorms said they’re ready for the next four years together in what may be a record-sized freshman class at OU. They are excited, emotional, and ready for the year.
NORMAN, OK
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
925K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy