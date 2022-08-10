ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

Car crashes into boba tea café in Puyallup, pins patron

By Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Mbv0_0hBJKTW300

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A popular boba tea café in Puyallup has been forced to close for at least a month after a car crashed into it on Monday afternoon.

“I panicked when I got the call from my employee,” Melody Choe, the owner, said. Surveillance video shows that two women and a toddler were sitting at the table that was hit when the car came crashing through the windows. One of the women was able to jump out of the way and then grab the toddler but the other was stuck between the counter and the car.

“She was pinned for a couple seconds and then the car backed out a little bit, so there was a tiny little gap for her to get out and then we had some bystanders that were around here and they came to her rescue,” Choe said. Puyallup police said that an elderly woman was driving the car and accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake. The driver was not hurt or cited. The woman who was pinned was taken to the hospital but is now resting at home. The toddler is OK as well.

“I was just in shock,” Choe said. “And also very worried that the customer got hurt and there was a toddler there too.” Now, the café will be closed for at least four weeks and Choe has already had to turn customers away.

“I was shocked. I was just like coming home from work and I thought I’m going to get my regular like Thai tea and it’s closed it’s like what is going on here,” Amanda Nixon, a customer, said. “Apparently, a car ran through here yesterday.” However, Choe is not letting this stop her from making sure her employees are taken care of. She has started a GoFundMe to help pay their wages until she can reopen.

“My employees, they really depend on the income that they get from here because this is their only job,” Choe said. “So if they’re out of a job, if they’re out of this work, then there’s no way for them to make any money.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shoreline burglary leads to chase and rammed patrol vehicles

A burglary at a public storage building in Shoreline led to a pursuit and crash on Thursday morning, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. At about 1:21 a.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a public storage building in the 14900 block of Aurora Avenue North in Shoreline.
SHORELINE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Thieves steal kiosk from Ballard post office

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for the suspects who stole a kiosk “containing nothing of value” from a Ballard post office early Thursday. At around 4:30 a.m., police were called to the 5700 block of 17th Avenue Northwest for a report of a burglary at a post office.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Puyallup, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
Puyallup, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Puyallup, WA
q13fox.com

Woman recovering after car smashes through Puyallup boba shop

PUYALLUP, Wash. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after a car crashed through the front of a boba shop on Monday. According to Central Pierce Fire and Rescue, crews from Station 72 and the Puyallup Police Department responded to a crash into Melody Boba House in Puyallup on S Meridian St., across the street from Chick-Fil-A.
PUYALLUP, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Caf#Traffic Accident#Surveillance#Thai
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fed up with police response times, Tacoma man takes back his stolen trailer

TACOMA, Wash. — Dezzy Thomas says that after his trailer was stolen, Tacoma police gave him no choice but to take matters into his own hands. The classic car restorer tells KIRO 7 that over a period of eight days, he spotted his stolen trailer twice and both times he called 911. Fed up with delayed TPD response times and a lack of urgency, the second time he tracked down the trailer, he stole it back!
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Man shot in leg near Rainier Valley

A man was shot in the leg near Rainier Valley on Thursday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At around 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of South Holly Street. That address is near the Seattle neighborhoods of Hillman...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

KIRO: Officer helps save toddler who swallowed fentanyl pill at Tacoma park

“TACOMA, Wash. — A 2-year-old boy is recovering at a Tacoma hospital after police said he accidentally ingested a fentanyl pill at a Tacoma park on Thursday afternoon. “According to police, the child and his mother were at Oakland Madrona Park when the boy found the pill in the dirt.” Watch/read the story at the KIRO website.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Oregon ski area sued over Tacoma child’s death

The parents of a 9-year-old child who died skiing at Mt. Bachelor ski area in central Oregon last year have filed a $49 million wrongful death lawsuit against the resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. Angela and Brian Boice of Tacoma, Washington, filed the lawsuit Aug. 2 over the...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tukwila police seeking robbery, rape suspect

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila police said they are seeking the public’s help in identifying a robbery and rape suspect. On Saturday, a woman was robbed and raped, but police did not say where the attack happened. Police said the suspect rode a moped and was armed with a...
TUKWILA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lightning strikes home, boat in Federal Way

Pierce and South King Counties were hit hardest by an intense lightning storm Wednesday. The system brought hundreds of lightning strikes to Western Washington. Just after 9:30 a.m., lightning struck the Twin Lakes neighborhood in Federal Way. “I was in a meeting, heard a loud explosion and the house shook...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
103K+
Followers
124K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy