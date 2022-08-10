Effective: 2022-08-11 16:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 800 PM MST. * At 454 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain from Kingman south to the Hualapai Mountains. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. This includes the Flag Fire burn scar. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kingman, Hualapai Mountain Park, Wild Cow Campground, New Kingman-Butler, Hualapai Peak, and the Flag Fire burn scar. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 56 MINUTES AGO