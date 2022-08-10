If you have been hearing about the Firefly Trail and how much fun it is to ride a bike on, it’s time to discover what it is all about. Pump up the tires on those family bikes and join Trails and Open Space staff on this fun ride. Learn about the history of the trail and future plans. See Athens from a new direction, and discover what a wonderful paved trail system you have here in the Classic City. Bring your own bikes and gear for this six-mile round trip tour.

ATHENS, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO