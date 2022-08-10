Read full article on original website
Labor Day Hours
Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services parks will operate under regular hours of operation on Labor Day, Monday, September 5. Sandy Creek Park will be open. Facilities will be closed. Facilities will reopen Tuesday, September 6 under regular hours of operation. For more information, please visit www.accgov.com/leisure or call (706) 613-3800.
"Firefly Discovery Ride" along the Firefly Trail
If you have been hearing about the Firefly Trail and how much fun it is to ride a bike on, it’s time to discover what it is all about. Pump up the tires on those family bikes and join Trails and Open Space staff on this fun ride. Learn about the history of the trail and future plans. See Athens from a new direction, and discover what a wonderful paved trail system you have here in the Classic City. Bring your own bikes and gear for this six-mile round trip tour.
