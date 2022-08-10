Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Helpful Strategies To Stop Contacting An Ex
When I was in college I went through a very painful breakup. My boyfriend, Trevor, didn’t want to be in a monogamous relationship and decided to cut things off after we were together for almost a year.
Opinion: Dating as an Ambitious, Opinionated Woman
Society wants to laud the rise of strong women, but we’re not quite there. Even though I always knew in my heart I would never want kids, there was a period of time in my 20s when I let my boyfriend convince me otherwise.
yr.media
Opinion: A Daily Reminder of Humanity
Jewish Sleepaway Summer Camp is known for many things. Drama (of course), experiences and spirituality, just to name a few. The Northern Californian camp I go to is centered around the idea of a kehila kedosha, or a holy community. We, a regrettably large amount of the time, fall short...
Upworthy
Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious
Anna Trupiano is a first grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opinion: Dating With An Intention To Change Partner's Qualities
Many of the men I dated enjoyed the idea of me. They liked how free-spirited I was, and how goofy I could be even in public… in the beginning. As the relationship moved forward it would change. I needed to settle down, be a little quieter, and wear a certain type of clothing that was more in line with what they liked.
Opinion: Relationship Control Often Utilized By Manipulation
When I was young, I was always taught that physical abuse was the only thing really wrong in a relationship and that if someone ever hit me it was time to walk away. I wasn’t informed about the devastating effects of psychological abuse, or how manipulation could manifest in many different ways, which made me an extremely easy target for several controlling relationships.
Opinion: How to remove fear after a narcissist discard
It's natural to worry that a narcissist would come after you after they discard you. This is due to the fact that narcissists are often very manipulative and dominating, and they may resort to threats or even violence to achieve their goals. If you've been in a relationship with a narcissist, it's critical to seek out support from friends and family, as well as professional counseling if necessary.
Opinion: Common Signs Love Interest Is Emotionally Unavailable
For many years I pined over Tom, a friend whom I had known since I was very young as we had grown up together in the same small town. Tom was kind, smart, handsome, motivated, had a good relationship with his mother, you name it, and he probably checked the box. Time and time again, our paths kept crossing, and in the back of my mind, I couldn’t help but wonder… was it fate?
Opinion: Emotional Boundaries Crucial For Successful Open Relationship
There is undoubtedly fear in our society around open relationships. The fear is one that I am familiar with, and if you had asked me what my thoughts were a decade ago about open relationships, I would have scoffed and said that they don’t work.
Opinion: Ensure You And Your Partner Hold On To The Honeymoon Feeling
In my younger years, there was an addictive feeling that I couldn’t resist from the high of a new romantic interest. Getting to know someone’s quirks, the butterflies that come from that first kiss… all of it was incredibly exhilarating.
Opinion: Women Explain Reasons For Staying in Unhappy Marriages
Recently one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
Vox
How to define success on your own terms
It has been long enough since the 2010s girlboss revolution for everyone to roll their eyes at the tired “lean in” rhetoric. You know — work extra hard! Have it all! Ignore the societal structures designed to exclude anyone who’s not a cis white dude, and just keep on achieving no matter what!!! Looking back on all that, it’s clear how myopic and privileged that entire conversation was.
Opinion: Toxic Manipulators Handle Rejection Terribly
Breaking up is never easy… but have you tried breaking up with a toxic manipulator?. The ultimate end game for someone who is toxic is trying to protect their fragile ego. They will do everything they can to come out on top, and having someone end things before them will trigger their hidden feelings of abandonment and insecurity.
Opinion: Lies Catalyst Of Relationship Demise
Everyone tells little white lies in their relationships…. right?. White lies have become acceptable for some people. Still, I know from personal experience that any relationship I have had in the past that included lying always ended swiftly because we couldn’t rebuild the trust.
psychologytoday.com
Want a Better Relationship? Try Collaborative Communication
Studies have shown that couples who practiced collaborative communication experienced more overall relationship satisfaction. Collaborative communication encompasses all the intricate ways we communicate through tone, expression, body signals, and more. Techniques to work on include becoming a more attuned listener and separating the past from the present. Many people have...
Opinion: Are You More Attractive Than You Think?
In this article we will talk about five signs you're way more attractive than you think. We all tend to perceive ourselves differently from how others see us — at least to some extent.
Difference in how 'managers' and 'makers' view time explains why some hate meetings so much
Paul Graham's explanation is spot on.
Eunice Olumide review – engaging stories are light on jokes
Fashion model, actor, activist – is there anything Eunice Olumide can’t do? Well, on the evidence of her fringe comedy debut AfroPolitiCool, her standup skills need polish. Her laudable ambition with the show is to offer an overview of global politics from the distinctive perspective of an Afro-Scot. Here is a woman whose identity has confused nearly everyone, from her schoolteachers, via visiting aunties from Nigeria, to black Brixtonians confounded by her Trainspotting accent. That’s the stuff of the show’s opening 10 minutes, which are promising, not least because Olumide has charisma to burn.
psychologytoday.com
One Easy Change in Perspective Can Deepen Your Understanding
Focusing on shared values is an empowering way to build understanding, which isn’t the same as an agreement. Each of us holds values that are in tension with each other. These values are expressed differently but are common to almost everyone. Reflecting on our inner contradictions is a powerful...
Opinion: Relationship Enmeshment Has Negative Consequences
Jane’s phone hadn’t stopped vibrating since she had arrived at dinner. Her body was stiff, and the smile that was usually setting her face aglow was missing. This particular dinner catch-up was the first time that I had seen Jane in six months because she was in a new relationship with her new boyfriend.
Comments / 0