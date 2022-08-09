Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
A major part of your Walt Disney World trip just got a whole lot cheaper
If you’re looking for a vacation spot that offers family fun for all ages, Disney World is your spot. If you want to take the family on a vacation where magical memories are made around every turn, the Walt Disney World Resort is hands down the place to visit. But if you’re looking for a vacation destination that offers a spectacular experience that always keeps families within their budgets, well, you’ll just want to keep looking.
disneytips.com
Get Your Driver’s License at Autopia!
Did you know that when you ride Autopia at Disneyland Resort, you’ll receive a souvenir Driver’s License to take home with you? Disney Parks recently posted an entertaining expectation versus reality TikTok showcasing the license, as well as part of the ride. The unique card features the Autopia...
disneytips.com
Walt Disney World Is Not Florida’s Most Expensive Theme Park
Everybody knows that a trip to any Disney Park comes at a price. On top of the detailed planning necessary for a successful trip, Guests must decide whether the cost of the experience will be worth it. Many people would agree that spending time at Disney Parks is an investment...
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
WDW News Today
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again
Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like
Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
Don't Make This Mistake When Booking a Disney Hotel
While summer isn't quite over yet, many are still trying to cram in their vacations during the warm months before fall descends again. If you're one of those who's waited until August for your time off to splash in a pool or tour your favorite theme park, no one could blame you. After all, July is typically the hottest month, so you and your family might get a little bit of a respite from the unusually warm temperatures.
A mansion in Disney World is on the market for $15 million, and it's less than 10 miles away from all 4 theme parks — check it out
"The ideal buyer is obviously someone who loves Disney like most of the people in the neighborhood," listing agent Chris Christensen told Insider.
WDW News Today
‘Trouble is Brewing’ at Disneyland Resort With New ‘Hocus Pocus’ Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It may only be August, but Halloween is here at Disneyland Resort. New festive merchandise has arrived, including a line of “Hocus Pocus” items. Hocus Pocus “Trouble is Brewing” Corkcicle – $34.99.
WDW News Today
Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
This Week In Wild Disney Parks Guest Hijinks: See A Guest Climb Into A Fountain And Pretend To Be Part Of The Scenery
Theme parks are supposed to be fun places where you can just relax and do what you like. But let’s be honest, some people take this a bit too literally. From people who jump off of Epcot rides to steal vegetables to people who jump off of Universal Studios rides to retrieve their sunglasses, people seem to get the impression that because they paid to be in a theme park they can just do what they like. On the plus side, it often makes for fun video to watch.
Motley Fool
Halloween Starts Tonight at Disney World
Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicks off tonight at Disney's Magic Kingdom park in Florida. Guests are paying $139 to attend Friday night's opening, which is already sold out. Disney World rivals also have hard-ticket Halloween-themed events after day guests clear out of the gated attractions. You’re reading a free article...
I tried the $6 cookies at Disney Springs that people wait hours in line for, and it was the highlight of my vacation
Gideon's Bakehouse is a Florida dessert shop with a location at Disney Springs. It sells giant cookies, cake slices, coffee, and more.
aarp.org
Vacation Guide to Walt Disney World
When Walt Disney opened Disneyland in Anaheim, California, in 1955, he introduced a magical place where parents and children could have fun together. His vision revolutionized the American vacation. But despite Disneyland’s success, Disney quickly realized that his 160-acre flagship theme park wasn’t big enough to contain all of his dreams. What Disney truly wanted was to create a fully immersive, theatrical experience. Because he didn’t own the land surrounding the park, however, tacky hotels and fast-food restaurants began popping up outside the park gates, tarnishing Walt’s glittering fantasyland.
What we've lost — and what we've found — in abandoned theme parks
There's something fascinating about the life and demise of theme parks — the taste of nostalgia, that everything has an end, the unforgiving churn of capitalism, the loss of beloved structures.
Disney Annual Passes May Not Be Coming Back Anytime Soon
Disney's domestic theme parks saw revenue more than double in its latest quarter. The House of Mouse praised its park reservations system and restrictive annual passes as tools it can use to smooth out demand. With per-capita spending 40% higher than it was in 2019, you can't teach a new...
What’s Going On With Brendan Fraser’s Universal Orlando Mummy Ride, As Fans Report Employees Starting To Stand Outside Once More
Will Brendan Fraser ever get his cup of coffee? And if so, when? These are the questions that we still don’t have answers to, and while there have been recent indications that Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida might be opening soon, nothing is confirmed. The attraction has clearly taken a step forward but nobody has any info on when it will be open for guests once again.
