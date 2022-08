Norfolk Arts seeks local artists for exhibitions at their Offsite Gallery at MacArthur Center in 2023. There is no fee to apply. Gallery takes no commission. Open to artists 18 years or older, working in any visual media, residing in the Hampton Roads region to include Norfolk, Chesapeake, Hampton, Virginia Beach, Newport News, Suffolk, Franklin, Poquoson, Williamsburg and the counties of Gloucester, Isle of Wight, James City, Mathews, Southampton, Surry, and York.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO