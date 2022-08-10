ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherburne County, MN

Gary Gray, Lefty Kleis advance to general election in Sherburne County commissioner race

By Becca Most, St. Cloud Times
 1 day ago
Gary Gray and Jerome "Lefty" Kleis will advance in the Sherburne County Commissioner race to the general election. Gray received 864 votes (34.84%) and Kleis received 512 votes (20.65%).

Five candidates ran to fill the nonpartisan Sherburne County Commissioner District 4 seat. Kari Watkins received 441 votes (17.78%), Carol Lewis received 429 votes (17.30%) and Eric Meyer received 234 votes (9.44%).

The seat is currently held by Commissioner Felix Schmiesing. He announced his retirement in April after nearly 30 years in elected office.

Becca Most is a cities reporter with the St. Cloud Times. Reach her at 320-241-8213 or bmost@stcloudtimes.com. Follow her on Twitter at @becca_most.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to sctimes.com today.

