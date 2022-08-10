Gary Gray, Lefty Kleis advance to general election in Sherburne County commissioner race
Gary Gray and Jerome "Lefty" Kleis will advance in the Sherburne County Commissioner race to the general election. Gray received 864 votes (34.84%) and Kleis received 512 votes (20.65%).
Five candidates ran to fill the nonpartisan Sherburne County Commissioner District 4 seat. Kari Watkins received 441 votes (17.78%), Carol Lewis received 429 votes (17.30%) and Eric Meyer received 234 votes (9.44%).
The seat is currently held by Commissioner Felix Schmiesing. He announced his retirement in April after nearly 30 years in elected office.
Becca Most is a cities reporter with the St. Cloud Times. Reach her at 320-241-8213 or bmost@stcloudtimes.com. Follow her on Twitter at @becca_most.
