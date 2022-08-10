Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
WTKR
757 Countdown to Kickoff: Green Run reloads for 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- 2021 is not a season Green Run football nor its fans will soon forget. Now the question becomes how the Stallions can follow up the success in 2022. Some key players are gone from last year's history-making campaign. So does the program rebuild or reload? It did not take head coach Brandon Williams long to answer that question.
13newsnow.com
Berkley Timberwolves doing more than just raising football players
NORFOLK, Va. — The sight is not unusual at first. The sun beats down on grass blades that fly in every direction, a pair of Nikes slowly turn green as they go back and forth. It's 10:45 AM in Norfolk and the fast growing summer grass needs to be cut.
WTKR
Davis powers Norfolk State offense into 2022
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Six teams will hit the field this fall to battle for the MEAC title. Only Norfolk State will have the league's Preseason Player of the Year in its arsenal, as J.J. Davis returns for year number two in the green and gold. "It's a big thing for...
WTKR
NSU Football Star Rayquan Smith on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Since the Supreme Court made it legal for student athletes to profit off of their name, jerseys and image, athletes are finally able to capitalize on their own brand the same way that universities have for decades prior. Norfolk State University's Rayquan Smith has been dubbed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Deep Creek High School football team will have a game with I. C. Norcom High School on August 11, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Chesapeake, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Smithfield High School football team will have a game with Indian River High School on August 11, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Mathews High School cancels football season due to lack of players
Mathews High School Athletic Department announced Wednesday that they are canceling their football season due to not having enough players to field a team.
Spirit of Norfolk’s replacement starting cruises Friday
The Spirit of Mount Vernon, the ship that will replace the Spirit of Norfolk, will start cruises from Norfolk on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newport News woman wins $150,000 playing Virginia Lottery
McKay, who is turning 30 years old soon, said the jackpot is a nice birthday present.
Chesapeake woman chosen as NSA Hampton Roads’ Junior Civilian of the Quarter
A Chesapeake woman was named Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads' Junior Civilian of the Quarter.
Following mass shooting at Texas elementary school, Hampton Roads school divisions are stepping up security
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas took center stage in American politics this summer, and it's still fresh on people's minds as students and staff gear up to head back to school. Twenty one people were shot and killed by a gunman at...
Stereogum
Portsmouth, VA Will Rename Street Missy Elliott Blvd
Missy Elliott is getting a street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. As local news station WTKR reports, the Portsmouth City Council recently approved an ordinance to change a portion of a street in their entertainment district to Missy Elliott Boulevard. The road was previously known as McLean Street. “I am forever GRATEFUL,” Elliott responded on Twitter after hearing the news.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Live Updates | Flooding, storm damages impact Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Some strong to severe storms broke out over Hampton Roads Wednesday afternoon and evening, causing damage and flooding issues in the area. City crews in Williamsburg worked Thursday morning to remove the tree that fell on a moving car driving on Jamestown Road Wednesday afternoon, leaving a man dead and another person hurt.
Breeze adds flights from Norfolk to Nashville
Looking for a weekend of honky-tonks and hot chicken? There are now flights from Norfolk to Nashville via budget airline Breeze Airways.
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts others
The “My Heart Instead,“ Virginia Beach rapper, Immanuel Mitchell aka Gifted Hands has become a viral sensation. His viral fame comes after his TikTok video touched the heart of millions & had them rocking with Gifted Hands all across the globe. His song “Why Not Start,” had all time streams racked in a whopping 1,008, 510 streams.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Leading Lawn and Garden Manufacturer Selects Virginia for Expansion
Oldcastle APG Lawn & Garden creating 28 new jobs, renovating vacant building into new production facility. RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the City of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second Lawn & Garden operation in the Commonwealth, alongside Mountain Materials in Russell County, and will lead to major new investment, and the creation of 28 new jobs. The company is also committing to purchase 80 percent of all forest products from Virginia forest land owners. Virginia successfully competed against North Carolina for the project.
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)
Are you looking for the best seafood restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia? Then you should check out these top restaurants. The Crab Claw has been a favorite seafood restaurant in Chesapeake for years, thanks to its delicious dishes like Crab Cake Benedict and Crab Imperial. This spot also has a wide variety of fresh seafood items like crab legs, salmon, and tilapia.
Newport News Mayor to host 7th Annual Play Ball event
Mayor Price is hosting Newport News' 7th Annual Play Ball event Wednesday, Aug. 17
George H.W. Bush carrier group deploying from Norfolk
The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is leaving Norfolk on Wednesday for a regularly scheduled deployment.
Tidewater Job Fair Wednesday in Chesapeake
WAVY TV 10 will be among the employers represented at a big job fair in Chesapeake Wednesday.
Comments / 0