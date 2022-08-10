ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTKR

757 Countdown to Kickoff: Green Run reloads for 2022

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- 2021 is not a season Green Run football nor its fans will soon forget. Now the question becomes how the Stallions can follow up the success in 2022. Some key players are gone from last year's history-making campaign. So does the program rebuild or reload? It did not take head coach Brandon Williams long to answer that question.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR

Davis powers Norfolk State offense into 2022

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Six teams will hit the field this fall to battle for the MEAC title. Only Norfolk State will have the league's Preseason Player of the Year in its arsenal, as J.J. Davis returns for year number two in the green and gold. "It's a big thing for...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

NSU Football Star Rayquan Smith on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Since the Supreme Court made it legal for student athletes to profit off of their name, jerseys and image, athletes are finally able to capitalize on their own brand the same way that universities have for decades prior. Norfolk State University's Rayquan Smith has been dubbed...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Football
State
Virginia State
Virginia Beach, VA
Sports
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Countdown#American Football
Stereogum

Portsmouth, VA Will Rename Street Missy Elliott Blvd

Missy Elliott is getting a street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. As local news station WTKR reports, the Portsmouth City Council recently approved an ordinance to change a portion of a street in their entertainment district to Missy Elliott Boulevard. The road was previously known as McLean Street. “I am forever GRATEFUL,” Elliott responded on Twitter after hearing the news.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
13News Now

Live Updates | Flooding, storm damages impact Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Some strong to severe storms broke out over Hampton Roads Wednesday afternoon and evening, causing damage and flooding issues in the area. City crews in Williamsburg worked Thursday morning to remove the tree that fell on a moving car driving on Jamestown Road Wednesday afternoon, leaving a man dead and another person hurt.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
According to Steph

Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts others

The “My Heart Instead,“ Virginia Beach rapper, Immanuel Mitchell aka Gifted Hands has become a viral sensation. His viral fame comes after his TikTok video touched the heart of millions & had them rocking with Gifted Hands all across the globe. His song “Why Not Start,” had all time streams racked in a whopping 1,008, 510 streams.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Leading Lawn and Garden Manufacturer Selects Virginia for Expansion

Oldcastle APG Lawn & Garden creating 28 new jobs, renovating vacant building into new production facility. RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the City of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second Lawn & Garden operation in the Commonwealth, alongside Mountain Materials in Russell County, and will lead to major new investment, and the creation of 28 new jobs. The company is also committing to purchase 80 percent of all forest products from Virginia forest land owners. Virginia successfully competed against North Carolina for the project.
SUFFOLK, VA
Terry Mansfield

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)

Are you looking for the best seafood restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia? Then you should check out these top restaurants. The Crab Claw has been a favorite seafood restaurant in Chesapeake for years, thanks to its delicious dishes like Crab Cake Benedict and Crab Imperial. This spot also has a wide variety of fresh seafood items like crab legs, salmon, and tilapia.
CHESAPEAKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy