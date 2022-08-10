ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship best value prop bets for 3 golfers

By Geoff Clark
 1 day ago
The FedEx Cup Playoffs tees off Thursday with the 1st event — the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship — at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Below, we look at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions.

Most of the top-125 golfers in the FedExCup standings are in the field including Rory McIlroy (No. 1 in Golfweek/Sagarin rankings), last year’s FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay (No. 2), FedExCup standings leader Scottie Scheffler (No. 3 in Golfweek) and many more.

TPC Southwind is a par 70 that plays at 7,243 yards and the top 70 advance to the 2nd round of the FedExCup Playoffs, the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Del.

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship best bets

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Wednesday at 12:29 p.m. ET.

Hideki Matsuyama

There are 17 golfers in this field with better odds than Matsuyama, which is “recency bias” considering Matsuyama was in the top-10 of the FedExCup standings until Sungjae Im moved ahead of him with a T-2 at last weekend’s Wyndham Championship.

Matsuyama has 2 victories this season on the PGA Tour, 6 top-10 finishes, 9 top-20 finishes and is 11th in the FedExCup standings entering the playoffs.

Matsuyama finished T-2 in last year’s St. Jude’s Invitational and lost in a 3-way playoff with Sam Burns to former PGA golfer Abraham Ancer. Granted, the 2021 St. Jude’s Invitational was a 65-golfer event but Matsuyama crushed TPC Southwind last year.

Finally, Matsuyama is 8th according to my numbers courtesy of FantasyNational.com with the 10th-most Opportunities Gained and 10th-best Strokes Gained (SG): Par 4. TPC Southwind has 12 Par 4 holes.

  • $12.50 for winner (+4000) to earn a $500 profit
  • $12.50 for top-5 finish (+750) to earn a $93.75 profit
  • $25 for top-10 finish (+350) to earn a $87.50 profit
  • $100 for top-20 finish (+210) to earn a $210 profit

Jon Rahm

This is a buy-low spot for Rahm who has the 8th-best odds in this field. Rahm didn’t finish in the top-10 of any major this season and his only victory came at the Mexico Open, which had one of tour’s softest fields.

But Rahm has missed only 1 cut this season and is the 3rd-best ball-striker in this field in his last 50 rounds, per FantasyNational.com. Also, Rahm is 1st in Greens-in-regulation (GIRs) Gained and 7th in SG: Par 4 over this span.

Even though Rahm’s 2021-22 PGA season has been a dud, you have to take Rahm at 20-1 or better whenever you get the chance.

  • $12.50 for winner (+2000) to earn a $250 profit
  • $25 for top-5 finish (+425) to earn a $106.25 profit
  • $25 for top-10 finish (+220) to earn a $55 profit
  • $100 for top-20 finish (+105) to earn a $105 profit

Billy Horschel

Let’s take a shot with Billy Ho despite him not popping on my model and ranking just 32nd in SG in this field over the last 24 rounds, according to FantasyNational.com. But, Billy Ho has the 4th-most expected PGA wins, according to DataGolf.com.

Horschel has the 3rd-best SG in this field at TPC Southwind over the last 50 rounds. Also, Bermuda greens are Horschel’s best putting surface and he ranks 5th in the field at SG: Putting on firm and fast greens, which TPC Southwind has.

On top of that, Horschel is 9th in GIRs Gained in this field, 8th in SG: Par 4 and 4th in Par 4 Efficiency: 450-500 over his last 50 rounds.

Lastly, Billy Ho’s lone win this season was at the Memorial, which had the 5th-strongest strength of field on the tour this season, per DataGolf.com.

  • $12.50 for winner (+4000) to earn a $500 profit
  • $12.50 for top-5 finish (+900) to earn a $112.50 profit
  • $25 for top-10 finish (+400) to earn a $100 profit
  • $100 for top-20 finish (+210) to earn a $210 profit

