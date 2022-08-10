Effective: 2022-08-10 13:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle; Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Albemarle County in central Virginia Southeastern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 101 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wintergreen, or 11 miles south of Waynesboro, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Wintergreen, Nellysford, Greenfield and Faber. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO