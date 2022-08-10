ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WATE

East Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities. Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

New Campground, The Drop Inn, Opens Soon Beside Urban Wilderness

A new campground is opening soon in an amazing spot bordering Ijams, Marie Myers Park, and Baker Creek Preserve. Just off the road at 4507 Sevierville Pike, the site includes sixteen wooded acres with wetlands. Trails have been added for great fun on the site, including a black diamond trail (Murphy’s Law), but the trails also connect with all the surrounding parks, wildlife areas, and wilderness which include fifty miles of trails and another four hundred acres to explore.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Between the Lake Blues Festival coming soon to Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Sounds of the Blues is coming to Jefferson City as the Between the Lakes Blues festival featuring an international artist, Wayne Baker Brooks. Between the Lakes Blues will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Mossy Creek Station Venue located in historic downtown Jefferson City. The event will also feature special guest entertainment and the BBq865 food truck.
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
WATE

East Tennessee facility asks community to help adopt rescued beagles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is a story that has made national headlines, the Humane Society of the United States shut down a massive breeding operation in Virginia. Thousands of dogs were removed from the facility that bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. The facility received multiple violations over the years. Now those dogs are getting a new chance at life.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Serving fresh produce to neighborhoods in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville pastor is growing solutions to a food desert affecting his community. Chris Battle is a pastor, farmer, and now the owner of the Veggie Van. The Veggie Van carries fresh produce like peppers, onions, peaches, okra, squash, zucchini, and apples. He rehabbed an old...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville community leaders emphasize importance of Eighth of August during annual Libation Ceremony

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knoxville gathered on Sunday morning to mark the Eighth of August, a date that commemorates the day in 1863 when slaves in Tennessee were freed. "I think that, whenever you think about history and the struggles and the challenges, it is emotional," said Reverend Renee Kesler, president of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center. "Particularly when you think about what our ancestors went through."
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Smoky Mountain Air Show Returns To Knoxville

The Smoky Mountain Air Show featuring the Blue Angels fly into Knoxville at McGhee Tyson Airport is coming soon. The show is September 10th and 11th and will feature several performers including the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team, Younkin Air Shows and the Aeroshell Aerobatic team, just to name a few.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Blount County seeing more businesses opening locations

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Soon, people in Alcoa will have a chance to enjoy fresh falafel from one of Knoxville's most prominent restaurants — Yassin's Falafel House. It is opening a new branch in the area, following a trend of businesses opening in Blount County. "It is great...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Young-Williams Animal Center takes in 20 dogs from Virginia facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 20 dogs from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia are now being sheltered in an East Tennessee facility. The Young-Williams Animal Center has accepted 20 dogs into the facility after a Virginia facility shut down for multiple animal welfare violations under federal regulations. The 20 dogs...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Madison County Journal

Ridgeland quilter wins Tennessee awards

Marilyn Rose of Ridgeland won three awards at the 41st Quilt Show & Competition, hosted by the Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee (SMQ) in Knoxville earlier this month. Rose’s quilts titled “Insanity/365 Challenge” and “The Circle Game” won first place and third place, respectively, in the Large Pieced – Team category. She also won a second-place award for her quilt “Aves” in the Small Pieced – Team category.
RIDGELAND, MS
wvlt.tv

Kodak extended stay offers a place for temporary housing

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County hotel is helping people in the community who are between permanent places to live. It’s now offering extended stays for temporary housing. Christina Curry recently found out just how tight the housing market is in Sevier County. “I was in a situation...
KODAK, TN
moneyinc.com

20 Places Similar to Pigeon Forge, TN

When you’re trying to decide where to go on vacation for a couple of weeks or maybe even longer, it’s not always easy to narrow everything down to a single location. That’s exactly why places like Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, are so popular. It’s a town that speaks to tourists, but it also has plenty of year-round residents that call it home because they actually love being there. It’s a great place for those that love to get out and enjoy nature and there is plenty to do if you’re looking for something to distract you during a getaway.
PIGEON FORGE, TN

