WATE
East Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities. Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the...
insideofknoxville.com
New Campground, The Drop Inn, Opens Soon Beside Urban Wilderness
A new campground is opening soon in an amazing spot bordering Ijams, Marie Myers Park, and Baker Creek Preserve. Just off the road at 4507 Sevierville Pike, the site includes sixteen wooded acres with wetlands. Trails have been added for great fun on the site, including a black diamond trail (Murphy’s Law), but the trails also connect with all the surrounding parks, wildlife areas, and wilderness which include fifty miles of trails and another four hundred acres to explore.
WATE
Between the Lake Blues Festival coming soon to Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Sounds of the Blues is coming to Jefferson City as the Between the Lakes Blues festival featuring an international artist, Wayne Baker Brooks. Between the Lakes Blues will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Mossy Creek Station Venue located in historic downtown Jefferson City. The event will also feature special guest entertainment and the BBq865 food truck.
Report shows wildlife activity, deaths in Smokies I-40 crashes; suggests safe passages
The study is meant to offer a framework that identifies areas along the corridor where wildlife crossing structures could best be implemented. The goal is to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions or WVCs and increase wildlife habitat connectivity in the area.
WATE
East Tennessee facility asks community to help adopt rescued beagles
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is a story that has made national headlines, the Humane Society of the United States shut down a massive breeding operation in Virginia. Thousands of dogs were removed from the facility that bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. The facility received multiple violations over the years. Now those dogs are getting a new chance at life.
wvlt.tv
Serving fresh produce to neighborhoods in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville pastor is growing solutions to a food desert affecting his community. Chris Battle is a pastor, farmer, and now the owner of the Veggie Van. The Veggie Van carries fresh produce like peppers, onions, peaches, okra, squash, zucchini, and apples. He rehabbed an old...
500 butterflies to be released at the Butterfly Festival in Oak Ridge
The Butterfly Festival is back in person after two years of virtual festivals.
Knoxville community leaders emphasize importance of Eighth of August during annual Libation Ceremony
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knoxville gathered on Sunday morning to mark the Eighth of August, a date that commemorates the day in 1863 when slaves in Tennessee were freed. "I think that, whenever you think about history and the struggles and the challenges, it is emotional," said Reverend Renee Kesler, president of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center. "Particularly when you think about what our ancestors went through."
newstalk987.com
Smoky Mountain Air Show Returns To Knoxville
The Smoky Mountain Air Show featuring the Blue Angels fly into Knoxville at McGhee Tyson Airport is coming soon. The show is September 10th and 11th and will feature several performers including the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team, Younkin Air Shows and the Aeroshell Aerobatic team, just to name a few.
Blount County seeing more businesses opening locations
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Soon, people in Alcoa will have a chance to enjoy fresh falafel from one of Knoxville's most prominent restaurants — Yassin's Falafel House. It is opening a new branch in the area, following a trend of businesses opening in Blount County. "It is great...
WATE
Young-Williams Animal Center takes in 20 dogs from Virginia facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 20 dogs from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia are now being sheltered in an East Tennessee facility. The Young-Williams Animal Center has accepted 20 dogs into the facility after a Virginia facility shut down for multiple animal welfare violations under federal regulations. The 20 dogs...
Madison County Journal
Ridgeland quilter wins Tennessee awards
Marilyn Rose of Ridgeland won three awards at the 41st Quilt Show & Competition, hosted by the Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee (SMQ) in Knoxville earlier this month. Rose’s quilts titled “Insanity/365 Challenge” and “The Circle Game” won first place and third place, respectively, in the Large Pieced – Team category. She also won a second-place award for her quilt “Aves” in the Small Pieced – Team category.
wvlt.tv
Kodak extended stay offers a place for temporary housing
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County hotel is helping people in the community who are between permanent places to live. It’s now offering extended stays for temporary housing. Christina Curry recently found out just how tight the housing market is in Sevier County. “I was in a situation...
moneyinc.com
20 Places Similar to Pigeon Forge, TN
When you’re trying to decide where to go on vacation for a couple of weeks or maybe even longer, it’s not always easy to narrow everything down to a single location. That’s exactly why places like Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, are so popular. It’s a town that speaks to tourists, but it also has plenty of year-round residents that call it home because they actually love being there. It’s a great place for those that love to get out and enjoy nature and there is plenty to do if you’re looking for something to distract you during a getaway.
wvlt.tv
‘Attacked and threatened’ | Knox Co. property owner cancels town hall meeting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A town hall meeting has been canceled by the owner of the property where the event was to be held. Rich Levenson told WVLT News that he was attacked and threatened after a flyer circulated online advertising the meeting with Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.
Knoxville Police warns East Tennessee Latino community of scams
The Knoxville Police Department is warning the Latino community of possibly international text message scams targeting the East Tennessee area.
Giant bone-crushing dog roamed East Tennessee fossil site
The extinct species is called Borophagus, meaning "gluttonous eater" -- and now researchers have learned the giant bone-crushing dog was present at the Pliocene-era Gray Fossil site.
wvlt.tv
‘This is just controlled chaos’ | Sevier Co. shelter giving away pets for free to manage overpopulated space
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Overcrowding became worse than ever at the Sevier Animal Care Center. Summer months are typically an already busy time for the shelter. However, the issue was exacerbated after the county’s animal control pulled some 40 dogs and cats from a house Wednesday morning and brought them to the already packed shelter.
Got beef? Learn the ins and outs of direct-to-consumer sales with UT
The University of Tennessee along with the Tennessee Beef Industry Council and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture is offering two workshops for cattle producers who want to learn more about selling beef directly to consumers. The workshop will cover regulations, creating a plan for profit, and how to market.
Parent says son was left a mile away from home by Knox County school bus
A Knox County student and his mother say his first day of school turned from exciting to terrifying in the span of just a few hours after. They say he was dropped off by his school bus over a mile away from his house. WATE's Paige Weeks investigates.
