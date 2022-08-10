Read full article on original website
Northwest football preparing to be ‘on from day one’
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - After a 5-5 campaign a season ago, Grand Island Northwest football is aiming to put more games in the win column this year. They will be tested early with games against Aurora and Omaha Skutt back-to-back to start the campaign. “When we open up going...
Kearney Catholic football looking for another successful season
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Day two of football practice for area high schoolers continued on Tuesday ahead of the new fall season. It is no secret that the Stars have success out on the field, making an 11-1 run last year and a trip to the Semi-Finals. “We tell these...
UNK football begins fall camp: ‘If you ain’t Lope, we want smoke’
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - University of Nebraska-Kearney football completed its first practice of fall camp Monday. The program is looking to build uon last season’s campaign that ended with a 10-3 record and second round finish in the NCAA Division II Playoffs. Needless to say, players were fired up...
Hastings College football not letting past season define them
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings College football team took to Lloyd Wilson Field Monday in preparation for the new fall season. The Broncos only had one win last year, the players are looking to change the narrative with a fresh start. " We are taking the approach that if...
Northwest field renovations changing home football locations to start season
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With fall high school sports quickly approaching, the Grand Island Northwest football team will not be playing games on its home field to start the year. School officials told Local4 News that the renovation project currently underway on the Vikings’ athletic field will not be...
Oregon Trail Rodeo adding ranch bronc riding
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Oregon Trail Rodeo in Hastings is adding a new event this year. Ranch bronc riding will be part of the rodeo August 19-20, held at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings. Ranch bronc riding is similar to saddle bronc riding but differs in a...
Clements introduced as Hastings College AD, maintains commitment to GPAC
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College officially introduced Chris Clements as its new Athletic Director Wednesday, as the former Broncos women’s soccer coach returns to the school in a new capacity. “The long-term goal is to help lead and help instill a desire and a culture of winning,” Clements...
Kenesaw football reloading to defend Class D2 State Championship
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - Last season, Kenesaw football put together a perfect 13-0 campaign in Class D2 to win its first State championship in program history. At the beginning of fall camp this year, perfection is the expected standard. “Practice doesn’t make perfect,” one Kenesaw assistant coach said during Wednesday’s...
Hastings College volleyball looking to grow as family in new season
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings College volleyball team took the courts Monday to start fall camp as their season begins in just a mere ten days. With some new faces added to the mix, head coach Alexandra Allard hopes her team can have a family like bond on and off the court.
Locked into the 90s
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For the rest of the week and into the weekend we will be locked into the 90 degree heat, but the silver lining is that it may not last much longer than that. Wednesday evening, a few showers popped up over north central areas but they are expected to fade away with the approach of sunset. Thursday’s weather will be very similar to Wednesday’s weather with temperatures in mostly the lower 90s from central and eastern areas with the serious heat in north central and western areas with upper 90s to 100s.
Aurora man claims 6th Nebraska Lottery Truck$ & Buck$ Truck
Matt Mildenstein of Aurora is the sixth winner of a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab Flex Fuel truck in the 27th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game. Mildenstein purchased his winning Truck$ & Buck$ ticket at Pump & Pantry #07 at 1304...
John's Monday Evening Weathercast
The app provides access to the latest HPS news, weekly lunch menus at each school, a district calendar and contact information for all of the district buildings — all at the touch of the fingertips. Local4 News at Ten Saturday. Lack of wind doesn’t stop the Grand Island Kite...
Back to School
A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit pitting Grand Island Public School teachers against the school district. Grand Island Public Schools Foundation announces Charles and Bessie Frith Scholarship Fund. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. By KSNB Local4. The Grand Island Public Schools foundation received an estate gift from the...
Heat begins to return to the area
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Quiet weather will remain in the forecast in the days ahead for most of the area. There may be a few exceptions. Look for sunny skies for today as high temperatures warm up to between the mid 80s east and the mid 90s west. There may be a few clouds and perhaps a couple of spotty showers to the north and northwest overnight. Low temperatures will dip back into low to mid 60s. There may be a few clouds around tomorrow, but skies are still expected to be mainly sunny on Wednesday and temperatures heat up even more. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to the upper 90s with the hottest temperatures in the west and northwest. Late in the afternoon and early in the evening, there may be a couple of spotty showers to the north and northwest. They should diminish after the sun goes down. Lows on Wednesday night will drop into the 60s. The heat continues on Thursday with similar highs to Wednesday from the upper 80s to the upper 90s. Friday will be a bit breezier as highs will reach from near 90° to near 100° with the hottest temperatures in the northwest.
Nebraska State Fair menu: Chicken sandwich on a doughnut, sweet and savory classics and more
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair will serve up some bold new food items, as well as the sweet and savory classics. One of the new offerings at the state fair, scheduled from Aug. 26 to Sept. 5 in Grand Island, is the OMG Chicken Sandwich, from Hall Family Foods. It features a fried chicken breast and bacon, served on a glazed doughnut.
Staying healthy while kicking off a new school year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Are you ready for the new school year? Well the Central District Health Department wants to make sure health is the top of your list. CDHD is encouraging parents to make sure their kids are up to date on all vaccines, and they say washing and sanitizing your hands can go a long way to ward off illnesses.
Kearney man killed in Adams County train accident
JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man died when the grain truck he was driving collided with a train in rural Adams County Wednesday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Burlington Northern railroad crossing near 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata. The victim was driving a fully loaded grain truck. The truck driver was 29-years-old.
Wisconsin men arrested near Giltner with huge load of marijuana
GILTNER, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Wisconsinites are in the Hamilton County Jail in Aurora after they were caught with more than 100 lbs. of marijuana Wednesday. The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper stopped a Nissan Maxima around 1 p.m. for failing to signal on Interstate 80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop a state patrol drug dog detected a controlled substance.
Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash
JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams County Sheriff said Ryan Nemitz, 29, Kearney, was killed in a train-semi truck accident near Juniata Wednesday. The crash happened late Wednesday morning at a crossing a quarter-mile south of the intersection of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff said a north-bound semi truck loaded with grain collided with a west-bound Burlington Northern freight train.
