Kinecta Federal Credit Union distributed backpacks filled with school supplies in Carson Sunday to help students in need. The 13th annual Backpack Drive, held at Dignity Health Sports Park, donated new backpacks and school supplies for underserved students grades 3-12 who are preparing for the 2022-2023 school year. The donations were from the community in July, with anyone able to bring supplies to a Kinecta branch.Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Congresswoman Nanette Barragan, Carson Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes and Dr. Alice Harris ("Sweet Alice") were also on-site during the event to help distribute the supplies. Organizers said a typical family spends roughly $850 annually on school supplies. Kinecta launched the Backpack Drive in 2010 and has helped nearly 6,000 students in need.

CARSON, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO