Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
foxla.com
'Sophia's Buddies' supporting childhood cancer families, hospitals and communities
The community is training for the Hermosa Beach Triathlon in addition to helping support families, hospitals and raise awareness for childhood cancer. How you can help: https://bit.ly/3Qu1FLY.
KTLA.com
Annie’s Soul Delicious hosting a school supply drive
Chef Annalisa Mastroianni, the owner of Annie’s Soul Delicious, joined us live to discuss the back-to-school donation drive that she’s hosting on Aug. 10 from noon to 4 p.m. Chef Mastroianni is teaming up with Black Owned Food LA and various other restaurants in Little Ethiopia. Visitors are...
foxla.com
This is how LA plans to enforce its new ban on homeless encampments near schools, daycares
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Council approved a ban on homeless encampments near schools and daycares. A day after it was approved, many are wondering how it will be enforced. The ban, which was approved Tuesday in a 11-3 vote, bans encampments and RVs within 500 feet of...
coloradoboulevard.net
Murdered Pasadena Student: Reward Extended
On Tuesday, August 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the persons involved in the heinous murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno. To report a tip or provide information...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
9-8-8: Hotline provides help for those facing mental health crisis
It's sad to listen to Rick Mogil as he describes how his brother Ed Mogil "drove to the coast, checked into a motel" and died by suicide. That was in 2003, long before there was a 9-8-8 national lifeline. Rep. Tony Cardenas says the 988 number will give people facing...
Kinecta Federal Credit Union distributes backpacks filled with school supplies to students
Kinecta Federal Credit Union distributed backpacks filled with school supplies in Carson Sunday to help students in need. The 13th annual Backpack Drive, held at Dignity Health Sports Park, donated new backpacks and school supplies for underserved students grades 3-12 who are preparing for the 2022-2023 school year. The donations were from the community in July, with anyone able to bring supplies to a Kinecta branch.Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Congresswoman Nanette Barragan, Carson Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes and Dr. Alice Harris ("Sweet Alice") were also on-site during the event to help distribute the supplies. Organizers said a typical family spends roughly $850 annually on school supplies. Kinecta launched the Backpack Drive in 2010 and has helped nearly 6,000 students in need.
lafocusnewspaper.com
A Pasadena-Glendale-Burbank affordable housing trust just took a giant step toward reality
A bill that taps $23 million to get a trust fund going to boost affordable housing in Pasadena, Glendale and Burbank has been approved by the state Legislature and is headed to the governor’s desk for his signature. State Sen. Anthony J. Portantino’s Senate Bill 1177 creates an affordable...
foxla.com
Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa named infrastructure advisor for California
LOS ANGELES - Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa will serve as an infrastructure advisor for the state of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa attends ACLU SoCal's Annual Bill of Rights dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on November 17, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E (Getty Images)
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Skid Row: Dr. Susan Partovi's mission is to save as many lives as she can
Almost every week, Dr. Susan Partovi walks the streets of Skid Row, tracking down and checking in on her patients. Most of the people she treats are homeless, often with severe mental illness, which makes these check-ups difficult. Her patients rarely stay in the same place, so she never knows...
foxla.com
Reward extended for info on shooting death of Pasadena teen Iran Moreno
PASADENA, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced Tuesday the extension of a reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in the shooting death of 13-year-old Iran Moreno in Pasadena. Moreno was playing video games on Nov. 20, 2021 in his own...
Fired nurse settles suit vs. Huntington Memorial Hospital
A former registered nurse at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena has settled a lawsuit in which he alleged he was fired for complaining about being discriminated against because of his medical condition, which he feared could be compromised further by the coronavirus. Lawyers for plaintiff Robert Young filed court papers...
NBC Los Angeles
Photos: Memorials Continue to Grow for Victims in Windsor Hills Crash
On Aug. 4, 2022 a fiery fatal crash occurred in Windsor Hills that killed six people -- including a pregnant woman and her infant. The driver, identified as Nicole Lorraine Linton, a 37-year-old registered traveling nurse from Houston, was said to be traveling at a speed over 100 mph when she went through the intersection at La Brea and Slauson Ave.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Santa Monica Daily Press
City wins Section 8 tenants’ rights lawsuit
The City of Santa Monica announced this week it had won the latest in a string of legal victories in tenant protection cases, successfully defending its Anti-Housing Discrimination Ordinance in LA County Superior Court last month. The decision in the lawsuit, City of Santa Monica v. Lee, came down on...
2urbangirls.com
Disabled woman reported missing in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find a 30-year-old woman with an intellectual disability and who suffers seizures who was last seen in Compton. Shanell Jonae Wynne was last seen Aug. 1 in the 1500 block of West 152nd Street, near Compton/Woodley Airport, according...
Neighbors defend taco stand vendor targeted with racial insults, confront attacker
A shocking incident caught on camera shows a man hurling racial insults at a taco stand vendor in Long Beach. The owner says this wasn’t the first time the same man has come to his taco stand to not only direct racist attacks towards him, but also at his customers. In recent weeks, attacks against […]
California woman arrested on suspicion of poisoning husband
Police have arrested a Southern California woman for allegedly poisoning her husband. Police in the Orange County city of Irvine say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month.The man had video evidence he also provided to authorities, police said in a statement. He had "significant internal injuries" but is expected to recover, CBS Los Angeles reports.Yue Yu, 45, was arrested Thursday after investigators interviewed her and searched the couple's home, the statement said. She is due to appear in court...
foxla.com
Man found stabbed to death in East LA: LASD
EAST LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in East Los Angeles Thursday morning after a young man was found stabbed to death at a basketball court, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Officers responded to the scene in the 4900 block of E. Cesar Chavez...
cgu.edu
Masks & More: Updated Covid-19 Guidelines for the Fall
CGU’s COVID-19 committee issued new campus guidelines this week as the university gets ready for the start of the 2022-23 academic year later this month. Faculty and staff received the committee’s message; a similar message was sent to students by the Office of the Dean of Students. While...
Comments / 1