Nashville, TN

KTLA.com

Annie’s Soul Delicious hosting a school supply drive

Chef Annalisa Mastroianni, the owner of Annie’s Soul Delicious, joined us live to discuss the back-to-school donation drive that she’s hosting on Aug. 10 from noon to 4 p.m. Chef Mastroianni is teaming up with Black Owned Food LA and various other restaurants in Little Ethiopia. Visitors are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Murdered Pasadena Student: Reward Extended

On Tuesday, August 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the persons involved in the heinous murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno. To report a tip or provide information...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Kinecta Federal Credit Union distributes backpacks filled with school supplies to students

Kinecta Federal Credit Union distributed backpacks filled with school supplies in Carson Sunday to help students in need. The 13th annual Backpack Drive, held at Dignity Health Sports Park, donated new backpacks and school supplies for underserved students grades 3-12 who are preparing for the 2022-2023 school year. The donations were from the community in July, with anyone able to bring supplies to a Kinecta branch.Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Congresswoman Nanette Barragan, Carson Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes and Dr. Alice Harris ("Sweet Alice") were also on-site during the event to help distribute the supplies. Organizers said a typical family spends roughly $850 annually on school supplies. Kinecta launched the Backpack Drive in 2010 and has helped nearly 6,000 students in need.
CARSON, CA
foxla.com

Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa named infrastructure advisor for California

LOS ANGELES - Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa will serve as an infrastructure advisor for the state of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa attends ACLU SoCal's Annual Bill of Rights dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on November 17, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E (Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Fired nurse settles suit vs. Huntington Memorial Hospital

A former registered nurse at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena has settled a lawsuit in which he alleged he was fired for complaining about being discriminated against because of his medical condition, which he feared could be compromised further by the coronavirus. Lawyers for plaintiff Robert Young filed court papers...
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Photos: Memorials Continue to Grow for Victims in Windsor Hills Crash

On Aug. 4, 2022 a fiery fatal crash occurred in Windsor Hills that killed six people -- including a pregnant woman and her infant. The driver, identified as Nicole Lorraine Linton, a 37-year-old registered traveling nurse from Houston, was said to be traveling at a speed over 100 mph when she went through the intersection at La Brea and Slauson Ave.
Santa Monica Daily Press

City wins Section 8 tenants’ rights lawsuit

The City of Santa Monica announced this week it had won the latest in a string of legal victories in tenant protection cases, successfully defending its Anti-Housing Discrimination Ordinance in LA County Superior Court last month. The decision in the lawsuit, City of Santa Monica v. Lee, came down on...
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Disabled woman reported missing in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find a 30-year-old woman with an intellectual disability and who suffers seizures who was last seen in Compton. Shanell Jonae Wynne was last seen Aug. 1 in the 1500 block of West 152nd Street, near Compton/Woodley Airport, according...
COMPTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

California woman arrested on suspicion of poisoning husband

Police have arrested a Southern California woman for allegedly poisoning her husband. Police in the Orange County city of Irvine say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month.The man had video evidence he also provided to authorities, police said in a statement. He had "significant internal injuries" but is expected to recover, CBS Los Angeles reports.Yue Yu, 45, was arrested Thursday after investigators interviewed her and searched the couple's home, the statement said. She is due to appear in court...
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

Man found stabbed to death in East LA: LASD

EAST LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in East Los Angeles Thursday morning after a young man was found stabbed to death at a basketball court, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Officers responded to the scene in the 4900 block of E. Cesar Chavez...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
cgu.edu

Masks & More: Updated Covid-19 Guidelines for the Fall

CGU’s COVID-19 committee issued new campus guidelines this week as the university gets ready for the start of the 2022-23 academic year later this month. Faculty and staff received the committee’s message; a similar message was sent to students by the Office of the Dean of Students. While...
CLAREMONT, CA

