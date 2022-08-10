The last few weeks and months have brought into stark relief the degree to which Facebook parent Meta and Apple are engaged in something of a cold war with each other. Apple, of course, is rumored to be working on futuristic AR glasses that would stand in direct competition with Meta’s Quest headsets. Accordingly, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees in an internal meeting last month, his company is in a “very deep, philosophical competition” with the iPhone maker over the ongoing development of the burgeoning metaverse. But the competition between the two companies doesn’t stop there, either.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO