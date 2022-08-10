ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechCrunch

The DOJ is reportedly prepping an antitrust suit against Google over its ad business

Unlike the first major Google antitrust case the federal government initiated during the Trump administration, the new lawsuit would focus on the company’s command of the digital ad market. Bloomberg reports that DOJ antitrust lawyers are in the process of wrapping up interviews with publishers after “years of work” that will ultimately culminate in the coming lawsuit.
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
The Independent

Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance

Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
BGR.com

Facebook might soon let you have up to 5 separate profiles, because why not

The last several months have been particularly turbulent at Facebook, where Mark Zuckerberg’s social media juggernaut has been rattled by everything from a decline in user activity, to engagement shifting over to hot newer apps like TikTok plus the loss of now ex-COO Sheryl Sandberg, who helped build Facebook’s advertising juggernaut (and who, incidentally, is also being investigated by the company right now).
INTERNET
BGR.com

Believe it or not, there’s one thing Facebook does way better than Apple

The last few weeks and months have brought into stark relief the degree to which Facebook parent Meta and Apple are engaged in something of a cold war with each other. Apple, of course, is rumored to be working on futuristic AR glasses that would stand in direct competition with Meta’s Quest headsets. Accordingly, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees in an internal meeting last month, his company is in a “very deep, philosophical competition” with the iPhone maker over the ongoing development of the burgeoning metaverse. But the competition between the two companies doesn’t stop there, either.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

FullStory secures $25M to help companies spot issues in their apps and websites

“FullStory can confirm that Permira has invested additional growth capital at a premium to our prior valuation from last summer,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch via email. “This is a strong signal of Permira’s belief in FullStory’s … platform that enables brands to continuously improve their digital products and experiences across web and mobile. Given current market conditions, FullStory felt that now was a very opportune time to take on additional capital to grow the business globally and cement our leadership position.”
INTERNET
TechCrunch

TikTok parent ByteDance just bought a hospital group in China

The buyout cost ByteDance $1.5 billion, according to Bloomberg. A spokesperson for Xiaohe Health, ByteDance’s healthcare business, confirmed the acquisition but declined to comment on the deal size. The transaction is turning some heads in the tech industry. For one, China has over the past few years ramped up...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors in South Florida announced a second-degree murder charge Thursday against social media model Courtney Clenney in connection with the fatal stabbing of her live-in boyfriend. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge against the 26-year-old model during a news conference. Clenney was arrested Wednesday in Hawaii. Fernandez Rundle said Clenney, who goes by the name Courtney Tailor on such platforms as Instagram and OnlyFans, remains jailed in Hawaii while authorities seek her extradition to Florida. Fernandez Rundle characterized Christian Obumseli’s April 3 death at the couple’s Miami apartment as the culmination of a “tempestuous...
MIAMI, FL
CNET

Google's Plan to Nix Spam Filters on Political Emails Approved

You may soon see a lot more emails in your Gmail inbox asking for campaign contributions, thanks to a Thursday decision by the Federal Election Commission to let Google move forward on a pilot program to make it easier for political campaign emails to bypass spam filters. In a 4-1...
INTERNET
The Guardian

Facebook will begin testing end-to-end encryption as default on Messenger app

Facebook announced on Thursday it will begin testing end-to-end encryption as the default option for some users of its Messenger app on Android and iOS. The development comes as the company is facing backlash for handing over messages to a Nebraska police department that aided the department in filing charges against a teen and her mother for allegedly conducting an illegal abortion.
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Meta Launches Automation Tools for Business Ad Campaigns

Meta is rolling out automation tools to help businesses make the most of their ad spending by leveraging automation and artificial intelligence (AI) in the midst of online privacy changes and overall economic challenges. Through Meta’s Advantage+ solutions, advertisers can tap AI to help develop campaigns that are more relevant...
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Snapchat+ arrives in India and it costs just 62 cents

The launch of the subscription offering, priced in India at 49 Indian rupees, follows Snap introducing the $4 subscription offering in the U.S., the U.K. and Canada among a few other key markets in late June. After lagging for several years in India, the largest market by users for Google...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Google sued after pulling free Workspace tools for early adopters

Google is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit after allegedly going back on its promise to provide lifetime access to its early Workspace subscriptions free of charge. The Stratford Company LLC, acting on behalf of early adopters, is suing Google parent company Alphabet for a sum of more than $5 million for ‘luring’ early Workspace adopters to use its services during the initial testing stages in return for free lifelong access.
BUSINESS
