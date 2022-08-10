ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbrook, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boropark24.com

70+ Siyumim Made by Bachurim of Bobov-45

Although we are prohibited from eating meat during the nine days, a seudas mitzvah is a notable exception, and among many communities a siyum is intentionally made. As per the Bobover minhag, siyumim are made and meat is eaten to celebrate the occasion, during the early part of the nine days, as well as motzei Tisha b'Av.
PARKSVILLE, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

National Night Out 2022 is a Community Tradition

MIDDLETOWN – On the evening of Tuesday, August 2, the City of Middletown Police Department hosted its own local National Night Out. It is an event that celebrates the building of a relationship between police and their community, which Middletown has held annually since 1984. “Events like tonight are...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dutchess County Park Hosting Food Trucks & Fall Concert Series

It’s still the dog days of summer, but fall will be here before you know it. Labor Day is just a few weeks away, and even though summer doesn’t officially end until later in September, Labor Day always feels like the end of the season. It’s kind of a sad feeling, but luckily the Hudson Valley is incredibly beautiful in the fall and it’s chock full of fun things to do.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millbrook, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart

This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Attention: H.V. Humane Society Desperately Needs Your Help

Anything you can do to help would be greatly appreciated. The Hudson Valley offers a ton of great services to its residents and to all kinds of animals. It's one of the great things about living in this area and many times you'll see everyone come together and try to help out as much as they can. One Hudson Valley Humane Society put out an urgent message and mentioned that they need help from their residents and community.
WASHINGTONVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels Of Light#U R
105.5 The Wolf

Viral Story of Drinking Poughkeepsie, NY Clown Resurfaces

A night out on the town in Dutchess County landed one party goer down in NYC all dressed up with nowhere to go. If you're not familiar with the social media account Humans of New York, I highly suggest finding them on Facebook or on Instagram. The page was created as a photo project back in 2010, but soon took on a life of its own as random people of New York shared their stories gripping millions of viewers.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Is this Historic Orange County Museum Haunted?

Have you noticed that there are a lot of paranormal investigations here in the Hudson Valley? The Travel Channel is always featuring shows about hauntings and ghosts, and quite a few have been about the Hudson Valley. We’re an old area with lots of history, so if ghosts do exist, it would be no surprise that they exist right here. And we’re about to find out if they are present at one particular museum in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Beer Lovers May Want to Grab This Yard Sale Find

Every once in a while a deal comes along that's just too good to pass up. I don't know about you, but I'm obsessed with the local yard sale groups on Facebook. Full disclosure: I've never purchased anything through these groups. But that hasn't stopped me from endlessly scrolling through these crazy items that are being sold by people right here in the Hudson Valley.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

West Point Band Presents Labor Day Celebration

Warning: Undefined array key "id" in /homepages/1/d829385830/htdocs/clickandbuilds/HudsonValleyPress/wp-content/plugins/ap-plugin-scripteo/lib/functions.php on line 2092. WEST POINT – The West Point Band will conclude the “Music Under the Stars” concert series with its annual Labor Day Celebration on Saturday, September 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Trophy Point Amphitheater. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will take place on Sunday, September 4. One of the band’s most popular events of the year, the performance concludes with cannon blasts and a spectacular fireworks show over the Hudson River. As always, this concert is free and open to all. For more information on accessing West Point, what to bring, where to park, and more: visit www.westpointband.com.
WEST POINT, NY
pikecountycourier.com

Italian Festival resurges in Port Jervis

The 2nd Annual Bella Notte Italiana / Italian Festival will be in Orange Square Park in Port Jervis on August 20. The entertainment lineup will include the return of Sal Valentinetti, Golden Buzzer winner from America’s Got Talent. Also performing will be award winning singer and PBS television host Cristina Fontanelli and the Uncle Louie Variety Show.
PORT JERVIS, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Bone Yard Cantina brings Mexican tapas bar and restaurant to Warwick

Bone Yard Cantina, a Mexican restaurant from the creators of Café Dolce, has opened four doors away, at 17 Main St. The former yoga studio was transformed by Keith Yodice and Norbey Arango. They and Yodice’s son, Michael Mena, created the restaurant,. They serve Mexican food created by...
WARWICK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy