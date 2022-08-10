Read full article on original website
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersDanbury, CT
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
Animal Rescue Shares Plans for New Building in Middletown, NY
It's official, Pets Alive in Middletown will be getting a new home. Same address, 363 Derby Road, but a new big building spanning 12,000 square feet. You may have heard of Pets Alive but if you haven't, let me take a moment to tell you about the wonderful work they do for animals.
boropark24.com
70+ Siyumim Made by Bachurim of Bobov-45
Although we are prohibited from eating meat during the nine days, a seudas mitzvah is a notable exception, and among many communities a siyum is intentionally made. As per the Bobover minhag, siyumim are made and meat is eaten to celebrate the occasion, during the early part of the nine days, as well as motzei Tisha b'Av.
hudsonvalleypress.com
National Night Out 2022 is a Community Tradition
MIDDLETOWN – On the evening of Tuesday, August 2, the City of Middletown Police Department hosted its own local National Night Out. It is an event that celebrates the building of a relationship between police and their community, which Middletown has held annually since 1984. “Events like tonight are...
Dutchess County Park Hosting Food Trucks & Fall Concert Series
It’s still the dog days of summer, but fall will be here before you know it. Labor Day is just a few weeks away, and even though summer doesn’t officially end until later in September, Labor Day always feels like the end of the season. It’s kind of a sad feeling, but luckily the Hudson Valley is incredibly beautiful in the fall and it’s chock full of fun things to do.
Grammy-Nominated Singer, The Voice Winner Helping Newburgh, New York
A Grammy-nominated singer and the winner of The Voice are joining forces to help Newburgh residents. On Friday, August 12, Christine Shoshannah (formerly known by her surname Dominguez) is returning to Newburgh, New York to host a benefit concert and album release event. Grammy-Nominated Singer Went To Newburgh, Bard College.
YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart
This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
Gouda News: Historic Cheese Festival Returns to the Hudson Valley
Calling all cheese lovers, are you ready for this?. Imagine a day filled with trying different types of your favorite cheese. From bleu to brie, cheddar, camembert, goat, gorgonzola and more, it would truly be a cheese lovers Heaven. Is cheese good or bad for you?. While some consumers think...
Attention: H.V. Humane Society Desperately Needs Your Help
Anything you can do to help would be greatly appreciated. The Hudson Valley offers a ton of great services to its residents and to all kinds of animals. It's one of the great things about living in this area and many times you'll see everyone come together and try to help out as much as they can. One Hudson Valley Humane Society put out an urgent message and mentioned that they need help from their residents and community.
Dutchess County Fair Includes Special Hours for Sensitive Persons
Going to the county fair (the Dutchess County Fair in this case) might be an annual tradition for you and your family. But what about families that include members that have developmental disabilities or are sensitive to sensory experiences?. Going to the fair takes on a whole new meaning when...
'Best Pizza I've Had Outside Of Rome': Rhinebeck Pizzeria Hailed By Many As Best Around
A Hudson Valley pizzeria that offers wood-fired pies has become a favorite for many customers. Dutchess County eatery Pizzeria Posto, located at 43 East Market St. in Rhinebeck, opened in 2012. In the decade since it opened, the restaurant has drawn praise from many online reviewers. "Wood fire pizza places...
Viral Story of Drinking Poughkeepsie, NY Clown Resurfaces
A night out on the town in Dutchess County landed one party goer down in NYC all dressed up with nowhere to go. If you're not familiar with the social media account Humans of New York, I highly suggest finding them on Facebook or on Instagram. The page was created as a photo project back in 2010, but soon took on a life of its own as random people of New York shared their stories gripping millions of viewers.
Is this Historic Orange County Museum Haunted?
Have you noticed that there are a lot of paranormal investigations here in the Hudson Valley? The Travel Channel is always featuring shows about hauntings and ghosts, and quite a few have been about the Hudson Valley. We’re an old area with lots of history, so if ghosts do exist, it would be no surprise that they exist right here. And we’re about to find out if they are present at one particular museum in Orange County.
Hudson Valley Beer Lovers May Want to Grab This Yard Sale Find
Every once in a while a deal comes along that's just too good to pass up. I don't know about you, but I'm obsessed with the local yard sale groups on Facebook. Full disclosure: I've never purchased anything through these groups. But that hasn't stopped me from endlessly scrolling through these crazy items that are being sold by people right here in the Hudson Valley.
hudsonvalleypress.com
West Point Band Presents Labor Day Celebration
WEST POINT – The West Point Band will conclude the "Music Under the Stars" concert series with its annual Labor Day Celebration on Saturday, September 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Trophy Point Amphitheater. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will take place on Sunday, September 4. One of the band's most popular events of the year, the performance concludes with cannon blasts and a spectacular fireworks show over the Hudson River. As always, this concert is free and open to all. For more information on accessing West Point, what to bring, where to park, and more: visit www.westpointband.com.
pikecountycourier.com
Italian Festival resurges in Port Jervis
The 2nd Annual Bella Notte Italiana / Italian Festival will be in Orange Square Park in Port Jervis on August 20. The entertainment lineup will include the return of Sal Valentinetti, Golden Buzzer winner from America’s Got Talent. Also performing will be award winning singer and PBS television host Cristina Fontanelli and the Uncle Louie Variety Show.
Bronx woman recalls traumatizing story of discrimination at LongHorn Steakhouse
Juwanna Kimble told News 12 she took her girlfriend to the restaurant for her birthday, but things turned sour when she went to use the restroom.
Man Wanted For ‘Violent Crimes’ in Arizona Found in Hudson Valley, New York
A man who police say committed "violent crimes" in Arizona was found in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, August 9, the Town of Crawford Police Department learned that a man wanted for what police were told were "violent crimes" in Arizona was staying at home in the Town of Crawford, New York.
Cool Cars, Scrumptious BBQ, and Live Music this Weekend in Goshen
I know there are a lot of car shows this time of the year here in the Hudson Valley, and one of the best and the biggest will be this weekend in Goshen in Orange County. And this show is open to cars, trucks, buggies, bikes, and anything with wheels and a motor. That’s a lot of vehicles to check out.
F-16 Vipers Now Part Of The Air Show In Orange County, New York
If you thought that Top Gun: Maverick was awesome in the theater this summer, get ready to be amazed in real life. The Orange County Airport in Montgomery will once again be the site for the New York Air Show where you can see not only the Thunder Birds but also our very own West Point Parachute Team among others.
warwickadvertiser.com
Bone Yard Cantina brings Mexican tapas bar and restaurant to Warwick
Bone Yard Cantina, a Mexican restaurant from the creators of Café Dolce, has opened four doors away, at 17 Main St. The former yoga studio was transformed by Keith Yodice and Norbey Arango. They and Yodice’s son, Michael Mena, created the restaurant,. They serve Mexican food created by...
