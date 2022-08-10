ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
towntopics.com

Zimmerli to Debut Jersey City Museum Collection

“LOTTO: THE AMERICAN DREAM”: This work by Luis Cruz Azaceta is featured in “American Stories: Gifts from the Jersey City Museum Collection,” on view September 1 through December 30 at the Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers University in New Brunswick. An opening celebration will be held on Thursday, September 8 from 4:30 to 8 p.m.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
towntopics.com

Joint Effort Safe Streets 2022 Honors The Ancestors of Witherspoon-Jackson

“THE MEMORY OF OUR ANCESTORS”:On August 5, the opening day of the Joint Effort Safe Streets celebrations, 18 vinyl banners, depictions of Romus Broadway’s photo collages of the people of the Witherspoon-Jackson neighborhood, were mounted on utility poles around the community. Joint Effort Safe Streets continues through Sunday, August 14 with a variety of events. (Photo courtesy of the Arts Council of Princeton)
PRINCETON, NJ
towntopics.com

Music, Dance, Crafts At New Brunswick Event

READY TO DANCE: The Grupo de Danza Folklórica La Sagrada Familia is among the attractions at the New Brunswick HEART Festival this weekend. State Theatre New Jersey, New Brunswick Cultural Center, New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC), and Above Art Studios present the New Brunswick HEART Festival on Saturday, August 13, from 3-6 p.m. in downtown New Brunswick’s Monument Square, 2 Livingston Avenue.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Princeton, NJ
City
Lebanon, NJ
towntopics.com

After Memorable Final Campaign for Tiger Women’s Lax, Donovan Helped U.S. Earn Silver in World Sixes Tourney

WORLD STAGE: Princeton University women’s lacrosse player Marge Donovan races upfield against Yale in a game this spring during her senior season. Star defender Donovan has enjoyed an eventful few months. She capped her final Princeton campaign by getting named as the Ivy League Defender of the Year, the Most Outstanding Player in the Ivy postseason tournament, and as a third-team IWLCA All-American. In mid-July, Donovan helped the U.S. women’s team earn a silver medal in the inaugural World Sixes tournament at the World Games in Birmingham, Ala. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)
PRINCETON, NJ
towntopics.com

ACP to Present “Women on The Wall” Sculpture Exhibit

“GREEN RELIEF”: This work by Karen Titus Smith is part of “Women on the Wall,” her joint sculpture exhibition with Wendy Gordon, on view at the Arts Council of Princeton September 10 through October 8. The public is invited to an opening reception on Saturday, September 17 from 3 to 5 p.m.
PRINCETON, NJ
towntopics.com

Princeton Public Schools Welcome New Spaces and Faces in Fall Term

As students and teachers return to school for the start of the fall term next month, there will be a new supervisor of elementary education in a new budget-neutral position, a number of administrators in new roles, and new classroom and collaborative learning areas — built with funds from the 2018 referendum — just completed at Princeton High School (PHS).
PRINCETON, NJ
towntopics.com

Choral Concert Recalls Legacy of Eminent Composer

Remembrance seemed to be the order of the day this past weekend at a concert paying tribute to both a renowned composer and the choral tradition of Westminster Choir College. Comprised of Westminster alumni and conducted by Westminster professor and conductor James Jordan, the professional vocal ensemble The Same Stream Choir returned to Princeton last Saturday night to present a concert honoring the legacy of composer and longtime Choir College friend Roger Ames. The ensemble was to perform at Bristol Chapel on the former Westminster campus; when the Chapel’s air conditioning system chose not to cooperate, the concert was relocated to All Saints’ Church in Princeton, an acoustically perfect venue for the chorus. The 20 members of The Same Stream ensemble sang a number of choral pieces and opera excerpts by Ames, as well other works which fit the evening’s theme of healing and hope.
PRINCETON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colette
towntopics.com

Kimmel Center Announces Broadway Shows Series

THE BLUES: Blue Man Group is among the offerings at the Kimmel Cultural Campus in the coming season. Tickets for touring Broadway shows are currently offered on presale by the Kimmel Cultural Campus in Philadelphia, which includes the Kimmel Center, the Academy of Music, and the Merriam Theatre. Shows include...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
towntopics.com

Municipality Enlists Homeowners to Help Keep Drivers’ Sightlines Clear

By this time each summer, bushes and shrubs tend to be at their fullest. While these lush landscapes are aesthetically pleasing, those located at street corners and intersections can create blind spots for motorists that cause serious or fatal accidents. To combat the problem, Princeton’s Engineering Department is asking some...
PRINCETON, NJ
towntopics.com

CP Bluefish Produces Record-Breaking Summer, Utilizing Depth to Dominate PASDA Championships

PIPING UP: Community Park Bluefish swimmer Piper Dubow displays her butterfly form in a meet this summer. Dubow helped the Bluefish take first in Division 1 at the Princeton Area Swimming and Diving Association (PASDA) championship meet in late July. Dubow was named the 18-and-under girls MVP at the PASDA meet, taking first in both the 50-yard breaststroke and 100 individual medley. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)
PRINCETON, NJ
towntopics.com

Underdog Majeski Wins Summer Hoops Title Series As Clutch Play from Larranaga Makes the Difference

STRONG FOUNDATION: Majeski Foundation’s Jason Larranaga looks to make a pass in a June game in the Princeton Recreation Department Men’s Summer Basketball League. Last Friday, Larranaga scored a game-high 16 points to help ninth-seeded Majeski defeat third-seeded Athlete Engineering Institute 45-43 in overtime at the Community Park courts in game three of the league’s best-of-three championship series. Larranaga was named as the Foreal Wooten Playoff MVP. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)
PRINCETON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Long Island#Princeton Cemetery#Catholic Church#Kenyon College#Seton Hall University#The New Jersey Bar
towntopics.com

Bodine Shrugged Off Sore Arm to Come Up Big as Majeski Topped AEI to Stay Alive in Summer Hoops

DAN THE MAN: Danny Bodine of Majeski Foundation unloads the ball in recent action in the Princeton Recreation Department Men’s Summer Basketball League. Last Wednesday, Bodine scored a game-high 14 points to help ninth-seeded Majeski defeat third-seeded Athlete Engineering Institute 45-36 at the Community Park courts as it evened the best-of-three championship series at 1-1. Two days later, Majeski edged AEI 45-43 in overtime in game three to earn the title. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)
PRINCETON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy