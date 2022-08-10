Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
anash.org
Tzemach Tzedek Shul, A Beacon of Light in Rockland County
Since 1981, Congregation Tzemach Tzedek Lubavitch has been a beacon of light for the Lubavitch community of Rockland County. Today, it needs your help to grow and flourish as it plans the way forward. Every community has it. Or rather, the communities that have it are lucky. A steadfast, constant,...
Dutchess County Fair Includes Special Hours for Sensitive Persons
Going to the county fair (the Dutchess County Fair in this case) might be an annual tradition for you and your family. But what about families that include members that have developmental disabilities or are sensitive to sensory experiences?. Going to the fair takes on a whole new meaning when...
Dutchess County Park Hosting Food Trucks & Fall Concert Series
It’s still the dog days of summer, but fall will be here before you know it. Labor Day is just a few weeks away, and even though summer doesn’t officially end until later in September, Labor Day always feels like the end of the season. It’s kind of a sad feeling, but luckily the Hudson Valley is incredibly beautiful in the fall and it’s chock full of fun things to do.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Howland 150 Celebrates Public Library Milestone
BEACON – It’s a pretty powerful trifecta. The Howland Cultural Center, Howland Public Library, and the Beacon Historical Society: Individually, they have made indelible educational, cultural and societal footprints on their community over the years; now, for the next six weeks, they will come together to showcase and maximize their priceless connections and lasting contributions. Welcome: The Howland 150, a Celebration of the Howland Cultural Center’s century and a half influence, an expansive tribute to Richard Morris Hunt’s 1872 architectural “Jewel of Beacon.”
Animal Rescue Shares Plans for New Building in Middletown, NY
It's official, Pets Alive in Middletown will be getting a new home. Same address, 363 Derby Road, but a new big building spanning 12,000 square feet. You may have heard of Pets Alive but if you haven't, let me take a moment to tell you about the wonderful work they do for animals.
Is this Historic Orange County Museum Haunted?
Have you noticed that there are a lot of paranormal investigations here in the Hudson Valley? The Travel Channel is always featuring shows about hauntings and ghosts, and quite a few have been about the Hudson Valley. We’re an old area with lots of history, so if ghosts do exist, it would be no surprise that they exist right here. And we’re about to find out if they are present at one particular museum in Orange County.
hudsonvalleypress.com
West Point Band Presents Labor Day Celebration
Warning: Undefined array key "id" in /homepages/1/d829385830/htdocs/clickandbuilds/HudsonValleyPress/wp-content/plugins/ap-plugin-scripteo/lib/functions.php on line 2092. WEST POINT – The West Point Band will conclude the “Music Under the Stars” concert series with its annual Labor Day Celebration on Saturday, September 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Trophy Point Amphitheater. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will take place on Sunday, September 4. One of the band’s most popular events of the year, the performance concludes with cannon blasts and a spectacular fireworks show over the Hudson River. As always, this concert is free and open to all. For more information on accessing West Point, what to bring, where to park, and more: visit www.westpointband.com.
Polio in Hudson Valley: Can You Get it if Vaccinated?
Residents in Orange and Rockland counties are being warned that hundreds of residents may be infected with the polio virus. What does that mean if you've already been vaccinated?. Polio is a devastating disease that affects the nervous system and can result in paralysis or death. In the early 1950s,...
YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart
This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
Construction Underway at Goshen, NY Plaza
Residents of this Orange County, NY town and village are looking forward to new beginnings. A once vacant plaza is now underway with several small businesses bringing their own ideas into place. On-site, this 13-acre property will soon become a retail outlet and more for the community. The Goshen Plaza...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Molina Named Bilingual Public Information Officer
POUGHKEEPSIE – Poughkeepsie City School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Jay Rosser and City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison announced on August 4th, the hiring of L. Julee Molina as a bilingual Public Information Officer, a new shared position between the school district and the city. Molina brings with her...
pikecountycourier.com
Italian Festival resurges in Port Jervis
The 2nd Annual Bella Notte Italiana / Italian Festival will be in Orange Square Park in Port Jervis on August 20. The entertainment lineup will include the return of Sal Valentinetti, Golden Buzzer winner from America’s Got Talent. Also performing will be award winning singer and PBS television host Cristina Fontanelli and the Uncle Louie Variety Show.
Attention: H.V. Humane Society Desperately Needs Your Help
Anything you can do to help would be greatly appreciated. The Hudson Valley offers a ton of great services to its residents and to all kinds of animals. It's one of the great things about living in this area and many times you'll see everyone come together and try to help out as much as they can. One Hudson Valley Humane Society put out an urgent message and mentioned that they need help from their residents and community.
hudsonvalleypress.com
River Fest Aims to Bridge the Gap on Gun Violence
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Poughkeepsie Riverfest was held August 5th-7th in Victor Waryas Park. “Bridge the Gap on Gun Violence” was this year’s theme. On Saturday, August 6th there was a Parade on Gun Violence. “It’s very important [to be here] because it’s just rampant… My nephew...
Man Wanted For ‘Violent Crimes’ in Arizona Found in Hudson Valley, New York
A man who police say committed "violent crimes" in Arizona was found in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, August 9, the Town of Crawford Police Department learned that a man wanted for what police were told were "violent crimes" in Arizona was staying at home in the Town of Crawford, New York.
New Paltz Professor Says Students Who Don’t Mask Are Racist
A SUNY New Paltz Professor is under scrutiny after saying she will add a mask requirement to her class even though the school doesn't require it -- and those who don't follow it are racist. It's easy to think that our country has completely lost its mind. However, I like...
Garnet Health announces cuts to hospital, outpatient care
The decision has left thousands of Garnet Health patients in Orange and Sullivan counties who rely on them for outpatient care scrambling to find new doctors.
Warehouse proposal worries Cornwall neighbors
CORNWALL - Jerry and Carolyn Brauer fell in love with their house on Stately Oaks back in 1978. Now semi-retired, Jerry Brauer said he and his wife enjoy the serenity of the neighborhood more and more every day. But on Jan. 25, the neighborhood was notified that a developer hopes...
Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant
There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
Viral Story of Drinking Poughkeepsie, NY Clown Resurfaces
A night out on the town in Dutchess County landed one party goer down in NYC all dressed up with nowhere to go. If you're not familiar with the social media account Humans of New York, I highly suggest finding them on Facebook or on Instagram. The page was created as a photo project back in 2010, but soon took on a life of its own as random people of New York shared their stories gripping millions of viewers.
