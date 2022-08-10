ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Increasing moisture with flooding concerns

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah – we are halfway to the weekend! After seeing northern heat and southern storms, we’ll see more coverage of wet weather across the Beehive State on Wednesday as moisture surges northward. Instead of storms mainly being in southwestern Utah and northeast Nevada, we’ll see the chance for […]
New public hunting, fishing land acquired by Utah DWR

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A brand new wildlife management area is officially under the ownership of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR). The 8,107-acre property, called Cinnamon Creek WMA, is the newest addition to state-owned lands, providing public access for hunting, fishing and recreating. The land was purchased from the Utah School and […]
Recent storms struggle to help Utah reservoirs

UTAH (ABC4) – After the weekend’s storms, how are Utah’s waterbodies doing? Compared to 2021, Utah’s lakes, excluding Lake Powell and Flaming Gorge, have seen an increase in 3% of reservoir storage. In 2021, on August 8, Utah’s reservoirs were at 48% compared to this year’s 51%. Some of Utah’s biggest waterbodies have seen an […]
Salt Lake City, UT
GALLERY: Lightning-filled sky across northern Utah

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Thunderstorms in northern Utah put on a spectacular display of vivid lightning over the Wasatch Front. Photos submitted by 2News viewers via chimein captured the storm as it passed. Some people caught a glimpse of the storm as the clouds rolled in, while others were...
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a good steak, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three great steakhouses in Utah that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are highly recommended by both travelers and local people and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Last but not least, the service and the atmosphere are absolutely amazing so there is truly no reason to not visit these steakhouses in Utah if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Continue to read to find out what the three great steakhouses in Utah are.
Saving Great Salt Lake now will save Utah billions, Rep. Brad Wilson says

As Great Salt Lake dries up it exposes lakebed dirt that contains toxins, including arsenic. The greatest concern is this dirt will erode and become airborne dust that would expose millions of residents along the Wasatch Front. Speaker of the Utah House of Representatives, Brad Wilson, is planning additional legislation...
New poll divides Utahns over Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4) – A new poll shows the majority of residents in Utah County support the Utah Lake Restoration Project. But some researchers questioned the study’s reliability as communities continue to oppose the development of Utah Lake.   The poll by G1 research, commissioned by the Utah Lake Restoration Project claims 77% of Utah County residents think […]
U.S. gas average just fell below $4 -- Utah still paying 70 cents more

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For the first time in months, the average price for a gallon of gas in the continental United States fell below $4, though Utah drivers are still shelling out nearly three additional quarters. According to GasBuddy's live ticker, the nation's median price on Aug....
Unique Utah geologic sites you may not know about

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is famous for being home to some of the most unique natural wonders and remarkable landscapes in the world. Utah’s five national parks continue to remain high on tourists’ bucket lists, reporting a record 11.3 million visits in 2021, according to the University of Utah. With so many remarkable sights to […]
CEO, President of Intermountain Healthcare plans to step down

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The CEO and President of Intermountain Healthcare said he will be resigning later this fall. Dr. Marc Harrison has held the role since 2016. He announced he accepted a new position to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. “Marc has helped spur...
Sunny for now, thunderstorms return later this week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Sunny skies return across the Beehive State with monsoonal moisture staying just south of southern Utah Monday afternoon. High pressure remains in place Monday and will allow for seasonal temperatures to return to the Wasatch Front with low to mid 90’s this afternoon, triple-digit heat for St. […]
Lawsuit against Utah’s transgender bill to proceed in court

UTAH (ABC4) – A judge has ruled that a lawsuit filed against Utah’s transgender sports bill will proceed through the courts. On Wednesday, a judge said he believes the plaintiffs should have a chance to prove their mental and emotional injury claims over not being able to participate in girl sports. The bill, which was […]
Utah company Lions Not Sheep responds to $211K FTC fine

BLUFFDALE, Utah — A Utah company responded Tuesday to a 6-figure fine leveled by the Federal Trade Commission amid allegations the business falsely claimed its clothing is made in America. Late last month, the FTC announced that Lions Not Sheep would pay a $211,335 fine for “falsely claiming its...
