Poughkeepsie, NY

hudsonvalleypress.com

National Night Out 2022 is a Community Tradition

MIDDLETOWN – On the evening of Tuesday, August 2, the City of Middletown Police Department hosted its own local National Night Out. It is an event that celebrates the building of a relationship between police and their community, which Middletown has held annually since 1984. “Events like tonight are...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Orange County Man Ticketed After Killing Rattlesnake

The ECOs interviewed multiple parties before zeroing in on a main suspect. The man admitted to killing the snake by chopping its head off and said he did it because he had never seen a rattlesnake and was afraid. The Officers educated the man on the important role of timber rattlesnakes in the ecosystem and informed him the snakes are protected under State Environmental Conservation Law.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Society
City
Jamaica, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Lifestyle
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Hoovler, Chief Worden Announce Gun Arrest

GOSHEN – Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler and City of Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden announced that a juvenile, age 13, was taken into custody and subsequently released to the custody of a parent and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class C felony, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (defaced firearm), a class D felony, and was issued an appearance ticket to appear at a future date in Orange County Family Court. Because of the age of the juvenile, the matter will be prosecuted in Family Court.
PORT JERVIS, NY
WTNH

Two arrested in Bridgeport double homicide: police

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police have arrested two men in the double homicide of Ramon Peguero and Kazzmaire Dorsey who were killed in a shooting in early July. On July 10, two men were shot by a man who was riding as a passenger on a scooter on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport. Police said […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arizona man arrested in Orange County on three Pima County warrants

CRAWFORD – A 43-year-old man with addresses in Arizona and Montgomery, New York was arrested in the Town of Crawford as a fugitive from justice. Crawford Police received information that Casey Espinoza, who is wanted on three separate arrest warrants from Pima County, Arizona, was at a residence in Crawford.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart

This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

New Meters, More City of Newburgh Headaches

NEWBURGH – The City of Newburgh announced last Wednesday that the upgrade and expansion of municipal parking meters and the launch of its first mobile payment option for parking powered by Passport, was scheduled for Monday, August 8. On Friday, the City of Newburgh Department of Public Works could...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

4 Charged, 31 Ghost Guns Seized In Multi-Agency Yonkers Bust

Four people have been charged and 31 guns ghost guns seized following a multi-agency investigation into a pipeline that brought guns from Washington, DC to Westchester County. The four were charged following their arrest in June for trafficking of illegal firearms from Washington, DC to Westchester between April and June, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.
YONKERS, NY

