Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Poughkeepsie's SNUG plans peace walk in wake of gun violence
Anti-violence advocates are stepping in to help their community, following a violent 24 hours in the city of Poughkeepsie.
Man Wanted For ‘Violent Crimes’ in Arizona Found in Hudson Valley, New York
A man who police say committed "violent crimes" in Arizona was found in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, August 9, the Town of Crawford Police Department learned that a man wanted for what police were told were "violent crimes" in Arizona was staying at home in the Town of Crawford, New York.
hudsonvalleypress.com
National Night Out 2022 is a Community Tradition
MIDDLETOWN – On the evening of Tuesday, August 2, the City of Middletown Police Department hosted its own local National Night Out. It is an event that celebrates the building of a relationship between police and their community, which Middletown has held annually since 1984. “Events like tonight are...
newyorkalmanack.com
Orange County Man Ticketed After Killing Rattlesnake
The ECOs interviewed multiple parties before zeroing in on a main suspect. The man admitted to killing the snake by chopping its head off and said he did it because he had never seen a rattlesnake and was afraid. The Officers educated the man on the important role of timber rattlesnakes in the ecosystem and informed him the snakes are protected under State Environmental Conservation Law.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Hoovler, Chief Worden Announce Gun Arrest
GOSHEN – Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler and City of Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden announced that a juvenile, age 13, was taken into custody and subsequently released to the custody of a parent and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class C felony, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (defaced firearm), a class D felony, and was issued an appearance ticket to appear at a future date in Orange County Family Court. Because of the age of the juvenile, the matter will be prosecuted in Family Court.
Police: 2 men arrested in connection with double killing caught on camera in Bridgeport
Two men have been arrested in connection with a double killing caught on camera, according to police.
DA: 4 people indicted for trafficking illegal firearms
Four people have been indicted after an investigation into illegal firearms trafficking from Washington, D.C. to Westchester.
Burglary crew raids UPS warehouse in Rockland, police rescue barricaded guard
Armed burglars raided a UPS warehouse in Rockland County before a police tactical unit rescued a security guard who had barricaded himself inside the building, police said Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bronx man dies in apparent drowning in Orange County
Divers found Wandel Hernandez, 20, of the Bronx, underwater.
boropark24.com
Theft Victim in Monticello has Passport Returned Following Exhaustive Investigation by Shmira
A woman was reunited with her passport last weekend, after it was stolen from a vehicle that was robbed in broad daylight. It was located following a relentless investigation by Shmira Volunteers who did not give up until they identified and located the perpetrator. The saga began on July 24,...
Bronx woman recalls traumatizing story of discrimination at LongHorn Steakhouse
Juwanna Kimble told News 12 she took her girlfriend to the restaurant for her birthday, but things turned sour when she went to use the restroom.
Two arrested in Bridgeport double homicide: police
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police have arrested two men in the double homicide of Ramon Peguero and Kazzmaire Dorsey who were killed in a shooting in early July. On July 10, two men were shot by a man who was riding as a passenger on a scooter on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport. Police said […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Arizona man arrested in Orange County on three Pima County warrants
CRAWFORD – A 43-year-old man with addresses in Arizona and Montgomery, New York was arrested in the Town of Crawford as a fugitive from justice. Crawford Police received information that Casey Espinoza, who is wanted on three separate arrest warrants from Pima County, Arizona, was at a residence in Crawford.
Cairo couple indicted, accused of trying to decapitate dog
Two people from Cairo have been indicted for allegedly trying to decapitate a dog in the summer of 2021. Both Pauline Waldron and James Waldron pleaded not guilty to the charges.
YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart
This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
Mid-Hudson News Network
DEC gives Middletown go-ahead to supply water to new forensic psych center
MIDDLETOWN – The state-run Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center on Route 17M in the Town of Goshen is scheduled to be replaced with a modern facility on the same property and sewer and water service was a concern. The state agency that operates the center wants to acquire its water...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Gunfire continues to disrupt Poughkeepsie; softball players duck for cover
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie was plagued by gunfire on Tuesday. One man was killed, two others were shot, and several people were forced to seek shelter during a gun battle on Tuesday night. A recreational softball game at the city’s College Hill Ballpark was interrupted when gunfire...
hudsonvalleypress.com
New Meters, More City of Newburgh Headaches
NEWBURGH – The City of Newburgh announced last Wednesday that the upgrade and expansion of municipal parking meters and the launch of its first mobile payment option for parking powered by Passport, was scheduled for Monday, August 8. On Friday, the City of Newburgh Department of Public Works could...
Mailman admits to stealing mail
A Bridgeport man who works as a mailman in Norwalk has admitted in court that he stole of greeting cards, packages and letters between late 2020 and the first half of 2021
4 Charged, 31 Ghost Guns Seized In Multi-Agency Yonkers Bust
Four people have been charged and 31 guns ghost guns seized following a multi-agency investigation into a pipeline that brought guns from Washington, DC to Westchester County. The four were charged following their arrest in June for trafficking of illegal firearms from Washington, DC to Westchester between April and June, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.
