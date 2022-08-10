ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, TX

East Texas News

Abbott renews COVID disaster declaration

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott, last week, renewed the statewide disaster declaration stating that COVID-19 is “an imminent threat of disaster.”. Abbott first issued the declaration on March 13, 2020, under Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code. The proclamation is “aimed at protecting the health and safety of Texans and ensuring an effective response” to the stated disaster, for all 254 counties.
News Channel 25

A 2003 Texas law may shield Alex Jones from paying vast majority of the $50 million defamation case judgment

AUSTIN, Texas — This 2003 Texas law could shield Alex Jones from paying the vast majority of the $50 million defamation case judgment. "This 2003 Texas law could shield Alex Jones from paying the vast majority of the $50 million defamation case judgment" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Ash Jurberg

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"

Texas Governor Greg AbbottImage from WikiCommons images. "I kind of feel like Clint Eastwood. Go ahead, make my day," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The battle between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and New York City Mayor Eric Adams has heated up again today. The two have been at loggerheads over Greg Abbott's decision to send illegal migrants caught crossing the border into Texas to New York City on buses.
dallasexpress.com

Democrats Allege Election Fraud by Dallas GOP Chair

Dallas County Republican Party Chairman Jennifer Stoddard-Hajdu and her husband Mark Hajdu have recently been accused of felony government document tampering by Dallas Democrats. A lawyer on behalf of Kristy Noble, Dallas County Democratic Party chairman, sent a letter to the Public Integrity Unit of the Dallas County District Attorney’s...
anjournal.com

Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency.Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year in the protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.He also ran as a Republican for Texas House District 19 but lost in the primary runoff election this year. Abbott had endorsed Berry in the race, saying his “strong conservative values and experience stopping violent crime are ...
Local Profile

Richardson Is Asking Residents To Conserve Water

From April to November, the city of Richardson is under its summer water conservation plan that allows residents to water twice per week, on designated watering days. It adds a few restrictions, like no watering from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., to prevent losing water from evaporation. The objective of...
messenger-news.com

City Administrator Keeps City on Track

CROCKETT – Rome was not built in a day, and it takes a lot to run a city. Various departments, employees, budgets – not to mention all the laws and rules both local and from entities beyond. City mayors, police and fire chiefs all perform very public functions. However, the city administrator sometimes operates beyond the view of the public. This job requires a knack for numbers and a careful eye on every move a city makes.
Fort Worth Weekly

Beto to Visit Fort Worth Tomorrow

Beto O’Rourke’s gubernatorial race reflects many of the features that helped him galvanize young and independent voters in his unsuccessful 2018 bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz. A narrow majority of Tarrant County voters cast ballots for the El Pasoan, who crisscrossed the state making daily stump speeches in the months leading up to that election.
San Angelo LIVE!

Flailing Texas Democrats Finally Unfurl Platform Filled with Utopian Socialist Designs

AUSTIN – Texas Democrats failed to approve a party platform during their state convention in Dallas July 14 - 16 because of a lack of a quorum.  There were not enough Texas Democrats in attendance to vote on the platform.   Over the weekend during the sleepy weekend news cycle, the leadership of the minority party released an update of it's marching orders for candidates up and down the ballot and it is very consistent with the current hard left, socialist policies being chiseled out in Washington; wealth redistribution, disarming the public, 'fixing' the electric grid which has been working…
NBC News

Beto O'Rourke drops f-bomb on heckler during Texas campaign stop

Texas gubernatorial hopeful Beto O'Rourke dropped an f-bomb Wednesday while confronting a heckler who apparently laughed at the Democrat's plea to control gun violence. The emotional moment unfolded at the Crazy Water Hotel in Mineral Wells, about 85 miles west of downtown Dallas, as O'Rourke was discussing his hopes to curb mass shootings.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Announces New Producer Owned Beef Facility In Amarillo

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced Producer Owned Beef, LLC (“POB”) will create a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. The plant will harvest 3,000 cattle per day and sell beef and beef byproducts both in and out of Texas. The new facility allows Texas cattle producers to access the value chain and keep hundreds of millions of dollars in Texas. The project will create more than 1,500 new jobs and generate $670 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $12.2 million has been extended to POB. In addition, a Veteran Created Job Bonus of $8,000 has been offered.
kut.org

Why are Texans’ electricity bills so high right now?

Sandra Edwards was still dealing with damage from Hurricane Harvey, three years earlier, when the winter storm hit in February 2021. Because of the damage, water seeped into her home in Houston's Fifth Ward and froze when the temperatures plunged. "I had icicles from the inside of the house hanging...
dallasexpress.com

Local City Approves 235-Acre Multi-Use Development

Mesquite has approved the construction of nearly 235 acres of retail, industrial, business, and logistics space. The 235-acre development will be divided into 180,000 square feet of retail and business space and 3.2 million square feet of industrial, business, and logistics space. The development is expected to break ground in early 2024, according to city officials.
