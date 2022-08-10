Read full article on original website
Dallas Observer
Another Battle of the Billboards: Mothers Against Greg Abbott Take on Texas' Governor
Texas’ incumbent Republican governor is touting billboards raised in support of his reelection bid, but a group called Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC has unveiled signs of its own. Earlier this week, Abbott tweeted a photo of a red, white and blue billboard, which thanked him “for supporting parental...
houstonpublicmedia.org
A new MAGA: Mothers Against Greg Abbott mobilizes against the incumbent governor seeking a third term
Mothers Against Greg Abbott has grown into a potent political force in the governor’s race, with a membership of over 50,000 on Facebook. The group recently caught more attention after releasing ads that have gone viral on social media. A little over a year ago, Nancy Thompson, an Austin...
TX gov. hopeful to heckler: ‘It may be funny to you motherf—–‘
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday snapped at a heckler who laughed as he discussed a recent mass shooting.
East Texas News
Abbott renews COVID disaster declaration
AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott, last week, renewed the statewide disaster declaration stating that COVID-19 is “an imminent threat of disaster.”. Abbott first issued the declaration on March 13, 2020, under Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code. The proclamation is “aimed at protecting the health and safety of Texans and ensuring an effective response” to the stated disaster, for all 254 counties.
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."
"These are the actions of a failed governor who is desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn’t fixed the grid." Democrat candidate for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke.
News Channel 25
A 2003 Texas law may shield Alex Jones from paying vast majority of the $50 million defamation case judgment
AUSTIN, Texas — This 2003 Texas law could shield Alex Jones from paying the vast majority of the $50 million defamation case judgment. "This 2003 Texas law could shield Alex Jones from paying the vast majority of the $50 million defamation case judgment" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"
Texas Governor Greg AbbottImage from WikiCommons images. "I kind of feel like Clint Eastwood. Go ahead, make my day," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The battle between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and New York City Mayor Eric Adams has heated up again today. The two have been at loggerheads over Greg Abbott's decision to send illegal migrants caught crossing the border into Texas to New York City on buses.
dallasexpress.com
Democrats Allege Election Fraud by Dallas GOP Chair
Dallas County Republican Party Chairman Jennifer Stoddard-Hajdu and her husband Mark Hajdu have recently been accused of felony government document tampering by Dallas Democrats. A lawyer on behalf of Kristy Noble, Dallas County Democratic Party chairman, sent a letter to the Public Integrity Unit of the Dallas County District Attorney’s...
anjournal.com
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency.Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year in the protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.He also ran as a Republican for Texas House District 19 but lost in the primary runoff election this year. Abbott had endorsed Berry in the race, saying his “strong conservative values and experience stopping violent crime are ...
Republicans And Democrats Eye Collin County For November’s Legislative Races
Collin County’s House District 70, which includes sections of Plano, Allen and Richardson, is one of the three districts both Republicans and Democrats consider a high priority for the legislative races. Both parties are paying close attention to some key areas that could be fundamental to political growth in the long run.
Richardson Is Asking Residents To Conserve Water
From April to November, the city of Richardson is under its summer water conservation plan that allows residents to water twice per week, on designated watering days. It adds a few restrictions, like no watering from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., to prevent losing water from evaporation. The objective of...
messenger-news.com
City Administrator Keeps City on Track
CROCKETT – Rome was not built in a day, and it takes a lot to run a city. Various departments, employees, budgets – not to mention all the laws and rules both local and from entities beyond. City mayors, police and fire chiefs all perform very public functions. However, the city administrator sometimes operates beyond the view of the public. This job requires a knack for numbers and a careful eye on every move a city makes.
Fort Worth Weekly
Beto to Visit Fort Worth Tomorrow
Beto O’Rourke’s gubernatorial race reflects many of the features that helped him galvanize young and independent voters in his unsuccessful 2018 bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz. A narrow majority of Tarrant County voters cast ballots for the El Pasoan, who crisscrossed the state making daily stump speeches in the months leading up to that election.
'He has total veto power': Gov. Greg Abbott controls who will lead Texas' power grid, sources say
Facing criticism over the grid's 2021 collapse, the governor is exerting unprecedented influence over what the state grid operator shares with the public - and who will be its next CEO.
Flailing Texas Democrats Finally Unfurl Platform Filled with Utopian Socialist Designs
AUSTIN – Texas Democrats failed to approve a party platform during their state convention in Dallas July 14 - 16 because of a lack of a quorum. There were not enough Texas Democrats in attendance to vote on the platform. Over the weekend during the sleepy weekend news cycle, the leadership of the minority party released an update of it's marching orders for candidates up and down the ballot and it is very consistent with the current hard left, socialist policies being chiseled out in Washington; wealth redistribution, disarming the public, 'fixing' the electric grid which has been working…
Beto O'Rourke drops f-bomb on heckler during Texas campaign stop
Texas gubernatorial hopeful Beto O'Rourke dropped an f-bomb Wednesday while confronting a heckler who apparently laughed at the Democrat's plea to control gun violence. The emotional moment unfolded at the Crazy Water Hotel in Mineral Wells, about 85 miles west of downtown Dallas, as O'Rourke was discussing his hopes to curb mass shootings.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Announces New Producer Owned Beef Facility In Amarillo
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced Producer Owned Beef, LLC (“POB”) will create a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. The plant will harvest 3,000 cattle per day and sell beef and beef byproducts both in and out of Texas. The new facility allows Texas cattle producers to access the value chain and keep hundreds of millions of dollars in Texas. The project will create more than 1,500 new jobs and generate $670 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $12.2 million has been extended to POB. In addition, a Veteran Created Job Bonus of $8,000 has been offered.
kut.org
Why are Texans’ electricity bills so high right now?
Sandra Edwards was still dealing with damage from Hurricane Harvey, three years earlier, when the winter storm hit in February 2021. Because of the damage, water seeped into her home in Houston's Fifth Ward and froze when the temperatures plunged. "I had icicles from the inside of the house hanging...
Developer hosting public input meeting for 240-acre Heath Tract in Argyle
The town of Argyle announced Wednesday that a Program for Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) public input meeting for the Heath Tract development will be held later this month at Argyle Town Hall. Residents are invited to meet the developer and engineers on a proposed mixed-use development for the 240-acre property...
dallasexpress.com
Local City Approves 235-Acre Multi-Use Development
Mesquite has approved the construction of nearly 235 acres of retail, industrial, business, and logistics space. The 235-acre development will be divided into 180,000 square feet of retail and business space and 3.2 million square feet of industrial, business, and logistics space. The development is expected to break ground in early 2024, according to city officials.
