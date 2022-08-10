Funds may be used for Needed Repairs to Rental Properties, In exchange for Landlords Maintaining Affordable Rents. Furthering his commitment to preserving affordable housing in communities across Westchester, County Executive George Latimer is announcing the Landlord Tenant Assistance Program (LTAP). LTAP will allow small landlords who own eight units or less, who maintain rent levels that are affordable to residents, to apply for up to $25,000 per unit for repairs to their rental properties. To be eligible, landlords/owners must charge rents that are affordable to households earning between 60% and 100% of the Area Median Income (AMI), and home improvements may include, but are not limited to, roof replacement, or upgrades to electrical, windows, accessibility ramps, plumbing and heating systems. With $10M available in funds, 400 units can be rehabilitated.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO