McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Dutchess County Park Hosting Food Trucks & Fall Concert Series
It’s still the dog days of summer, but fall will be here before you know it. Labor Day is just a few weeks away, and even though summer doesn’t officially end until later in September, Labor Day always feels like the end of the season. It’s kind of a sad feeling, but luckily the Hudson Valley is incredibly beautiful in the fall and it’s chock full of fun things to do.
National Night Out 2022 is a Community Tradition
MIDDLETOWN – On the evening of Tuesday, August 2, the City of Middletown Police Department hosted its own local National Night Out. It is an event that celebrates the building of a relationship between police and their community, which Middletown has held annually since 1984. “Events like tonight are...
West Point graduate killed during training by falling tree in thunderstorm
Second Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon, assigned to Fort Benning, was struck by a falling tree during a thunderstorm.
F-16 Vipers Now Part Of The Air Show In Orange County, New York
If you thought that Top Gun: Maverick was awesome in the theater this summer, get ready to be amazed in real life. The Orange County Airport in Montgomery will once again be the site for the New York Air Show where you can see not only the Thunder Birds but also our very own West Point Parachute Team among others.
Italian Festival resurges in Port Jervis
The 2nd Annual Bella Notte Italiana / Italian Festival will be in Orange Square Park in Port Jervis on August 20. The entertainment lineup will include the return of Sal Valentinetti, Golden Buzzer winner from America’s Got Talent. Also performing will be award winning singer and PBS television host Cristina Fontanelli and the Uncle Louie Variety Show.
Grand opening for barber/beauty shop
Hey ladies! There’s a new place in town where you can get your hair and nails done. And, hey men! There’s a barber at your service right on Main St. Academy Fades and Braids, located at 309 Main St. in Highland Falls, officially opened back on April 1, when Gary ‘Deekin’ Jackson and Tammy Johnson took over. They remodeled extensively and have spent the last few months building a staff of stylists, nail technicians and barbers that can meet the needs of any and everyone.
Is this Historic Orange County Museum Haunted?
Have you noticed that there are a lot of paranormal investigations here in the Hudson Valley? The Travel Channel is always featuring shows about hauntings and ghosts, and quite a few have been about the Hudson Valley. We’re an old area with lots of history, so if ghosts do exist, it would be no surprise that they exist right here. And we’re about to find out if they are present at one particular museum in Orange County.
Angels of Light: Family Filled with Strength, Support
MILLBROOK – When you meet Nate Morse, you can’t help but feel the tangible aura of positivity that surrounds him. Maybe it’s the navy blue shirt, donning the catchy logo “domiNATE” he’s wearing? Perhaps it’s the two slogans: “Hard work, Dedication, Repeat.” “Know your worth, Unbreakable,” “Unreplaceable,” “U.R…Able” adorning the apparel and lifestyle brand of his new company? Maybe, it’s simply his electric smile and beyond his years’ witticisms centered upon life being what you make it, struggle reaping rewards, hard work paying off, and the importance of an indomitable spirit? Some of its inherent- who he is at the core; while another portion, he undeniably attributes to his second family: Angels of Light.
Grammy-Nominated Singer, The Voice Winner Helping Newburgh, New York
A Grammy-nominated singer and the winner of The Voice are joining forces to help Newburgh residents. On Friday, August 12, Christine Shoshannah (formerly known by her surname Dominguez) is returning to Newburgh, New York to host a benefit concert and album release event. Grammy-Nominated Singer Went To Newburgh, Bard College.
Rave-Worthy Restaurant Now Open at Former Ulster Howard Johnson’s
You may or may not be old enough to remember Howard Johnson’s. Not the motels, the restaurants. When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, there were Howard Johnson’s Restaurants everywhere. And I feel as though we stopped at at least one every time we went on a family road trip. We even had one in Newburgh where I grew up, and I went there many times.
West Point cadets end Beast Barracks with march back
WEST POINT – Richard Gash grew up at West Point, the son of an officer who still serves at the United States Military Academy. Monday, he and about 1,200 other first-year cadets marched 12 miles from Camp Frederick after the six-week basic training camp to end what is also known as Beast Barracks.
Dutchess County Fair Includes Special Hours for Sensitive Persons
Going to the county fair (the Dutchess County Fair in this case) might be an annual tradition for you and your family. But what about families that include members that have developmental disabilities or are sensitive to sensory experiences?. Going to the fair takes on a whole new meaning when...
Cool Cars, Scrumptious BBQ, and Live Music this Weekend in Goshen
I know there are a lot of car shows this time of the year here in the Hudson Valley, and one of the best and the biggest will be this weekend in Goshen in Orange County. And this show is open to cars, trucks, buggies, bikes, and anything with wheels and a motor. That’s a lot of vehicles to check out.
YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart
This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
Hudson Valley Beer Lovers May Want to Grab This Yard Sale Find
Every once in a while a deal comes along that's just too good to pass up. I don't know about you, but I'm obsessed with the local yard sale groups on Facebook. Full disclosure: I've never purchased anything through these groups. But that hasn't stopped me from endlessly scrolling through these crazy items that are being sold by people right here in the Hudson Valley.
'Best Pizza I've Had Outside Of Rome': Rhinebeck Pizzeria Hailed By Many As Best Around
A Hudson Valley pizzeria that offers wood-fired pies has become a favorite for many customers. Dutchess County eatery Pizzeria Posto, located at 43 East Market St. in Rhinebeck, opened in 2012. In the decade since it opened, the restaurant has drawn praise from many online reviewers. "Wood fire pizza places...
Hopewell, NY Pizza Connoisseurs Retire After 32 Years in Business
A popular pizza shop in Dutchess County is saying goodbye and congratulations to 2 community staples. Drita and Johnny of Little Jozefs Pizza in Hopewell Junction, New York announced their retirement on August 5th, 2022. Little Jozefs Pizza was given the title of Best Pizza in Dutchess County which is proudly displayed outside of their Route 82 location in Hopewell Junction.
Viral Story of Drinking Poughkeepsie, NY Clown Resurfaces
A night out on the town in Dutchess County landed one party goer down in NYC all dressed up with nowhere to go. If you're not familiar with the social media account Humans of New York, I highly suggest finding them on Facebook or on Instagram. The page was created as a photo project back in 2010, but soon took on a life of its own as random people of New York shared their stories gripping millions of viewers.
Man Wanted For ‘Violent Crimes’ in Arizona Found in Hudson Valley, New York
A man who police say committed "violent crimes" in Arizona was found in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, August 9, the Town of Crawford Police Department learned that a man wanted for what police were told were "violent crimes" in Arizona was staying at home in the Town of Crawford, New York.
Bone Yard Cantina brings Mexican tapas bar and restaurant to Warwick
Bone Yard Cantina, a Mexican restaurant from the creators of Café Dolce, has opened four doors away, at 17 Main St. The former yoga studio was transformed by Keith Yodice and Norbey Arango. They and Yodice’s son, Michael Mena, created the restaurant,. They serve Mexican food created by...
