Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels wins GOP primary, faces Gov. Tony Evers in November

Coley and Isner running on joint ticket for Democrat party chair, vice chair
Tallapoosa County Commissioner Thomas “T.C.” Coley, Jr. is looking to serve even more constitutes than just those in his county commission district, as he makes a run for vice chair of the Alabama Democratic Party. Tabitha Isner and Coley announced that they will run as a unified ticket...
Nevada one of the best in the country for political free speech, report says
(The Center Square) – Nevadans enjoy one of the best places in the country for political free speech, a new report says. The state ranks fourth in the country in the best places for people to use various forms of speech to engage in politics, according to a new report from the Institute for Free Speech.
Hutchinson said Legislature didn't support spending surplus on teacher raises
(The Center Square) - Arkansas legislators designated a $1.6 billion surplus for tax breaks and school safety grants but did not take up teacher pay raises in a special session that ended Thursday. Arkansas Democrats introduced a bill that would have used $600 million of the surplus to raise starting...
Opponents of proposed constitutional amendment warn of increased business costs
(The Center Square) – A proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution that some argue contradicts federal law governing labor relations could raise taxes on small businesses, opponents of the amendment say. Amendment 1 is on the November ballot in Illinois. It reads: "Employees shall have the fundamental right to...
Some close Washington primary races remain to be decided
(The Center Square) – While most races in last Tuesday's Washington state primary election have been decided, there are a few close contests where the results remain unclear. In the race for Washigton's 3rd Congressional District, Republican challenger Joe Kent has, in methodical fashion, overtaken fellow Republican incumbent U.S....
LaRose refers 11 to Ohio AG for voter fraud investigation
(The Center Square) – Eleven people who are not U.S. citizens are being investigated for voter fraud after Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose turned information over to Attorney General Dave Yost. According to LaRose, 10 of the referrals were noncitizens who tried to register to vote but did...
North Carolina lawmakers could consider gas tax rebate bill when they return to session on Aug. 23
(The Center Square) — North Carolina lawmakers could consider a gas tax rebate when the General Assembly returns later this month. The measure, Senate Bill 897, proposed by Raleigh-area Democrat senators Michael Garrett, Dan Blue and Sydney Batch, would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 gas tax rebates to all North Carolina residents over the age of 18 with a valid state driver’s license.
Georgia lawmaker would support more funding for Georgia medical board to bolster inspector ranks
(The Center Square) — A Georgia lawmaker will support additional funding for the Georgia Composite Medical Board to hire additional investigators if the agency asks for the money. "I don’t think they have enough investigators and when they ask for appropriations for that I will support it," state Sen....
Social worker suing state over 'Facility Need Review' law appeals decision to U.S. Fifth Circuit
(The Center Square) — A New Orleans social worker suing the state over its "Facility Need Review" law filed final paperwork with the U.S. Court of Appeals this week after a district court rejected her claims. Ursula Newell-Davis filed a final brief with the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals...
Families Dept. fails Washington audit over $271M for child care; may ask Legislature for more
(The Center Square) – The Department of Children, Youth, and Families could not provide anything close to sufficient records on $271 million in childcare payments made to low-income families. That's according to the Washington State Auditor's Office, as part of its new report of how state agencies handled nearly...
More than $64 million headed to Virginia for infrastructure
(The Center Square) – More than $64.2 million worth of federal money is headed to Virginia for infrastructure projects, which will include highway improvements, the creation of bicycle paths and other projects. The money was awarded through the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure Sustainability and Equity discretionary grant...
Idaho ordered to pay $321,224 in legal fees over transgender birth certificate lawsuit
Originally published Aug. 11 on on Idaho Reports. A federal judge has ordered the state of Idaho to pay $321,224.50 in legal fees stemming from a lawsuit over a bill the Idaho Legislature passed in 2020 regarding birth certificate changes. The issue went before the Board of Examiners Subcommittee meeting...
Oklahoma lawmaker wants pandemic relief money allocated to teacher bonuses
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma still has more than a billion dollars of pandemic relief money meant for education unallocated. One lawmaker said he’d like to see some of it used for teacher relocation and retention bonuses. The state got $2.3 billion in federal pandemic relief money from the...
Washington State Auditor finds 61 areas of concern in $37B of federal funding
(The Center Square) – The Office of the Washington State Auditor released its annual “Financial Statement and Federal Single Audit Report,” Monday finding 61 areas of concern across 21 federal programs administered by the state, including several dealing with federal COVID-19 relief funds. The 1,083-page report covers...
Maryland teacher shortage worsened 'because during the pandemic people left'
(The Center Square) – The Maryland Board of Education and teachers’ organizations expected the current teacher shortage as much as 10 years ago, the head of the Maryland State Education Association said. Fewer candidates were going into teacher preparation programs in the past decade, Cheryl Bost, president of...
IRS gives filing leeway to some Missourians in flooded counties
(The Center Square) – Victims of storms and floods in Montgomery, St. Charles and St. Louis County and the City of St. Louis now have until Nov. 15, 2022, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced. “This relief is...
Alabama Sheriffs Association gains new executive director
The Alabama Sheriffs Association has announced a new executive director for the group. James “Jimmy” Lambert officially assumes his new position executive director of the professional association on October 1, 2022. “The Alabama Sheriffs Association (ASA) is pleased to welcome our new Executive Director, James “Jimmy” Lambert,” said...
Water system serving South Dakota to see influx of funding
(The Center Square) – A record amount of construction is expected for the South Dakota Lewis & Clark Regional Water System this year following a $75.5 million boost from the federal government. Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo and Bureau of Reclamation leaders gathered for a ribbon...
Delaware establishes abortion hotline
(The Center Square) – A new reproductive rights legal hotline is operating in Delaware. The public-private partnership will provide free legal advice to individuals seeking guidance on reproductive rights following June’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. “Abortion is legal...
Meadville leader latest Pennsylvania mayor charged with malfeasance
(The Center Square) – Mayors of Pennsylvania's small towns and large cities have fallen afoul of the law with varying reasons. Meadville Mayor Jaime Kinder is the latest added to the list. Larger cities tend to have trouble with bribery, corruption, and the abuse of public funds, while small...
