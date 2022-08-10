Read full article on original website
FOX2now.com
Divers respond to Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County
An investigation is underway as divers respond to Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County. Divers respond to Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County. Bi-State plans to have closed secure MetroLink platforms …. Fire damages St. Charles County home. $1.2B STL riverfront redevelopment resolution unanimously …. Illinois department of health donates...
FOX2now.com
Ramp closure at 170 SB
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that has left a highway ramp closed. Drivers complain about MoDOT 278M highway project …. 17-year-old dies after falling off 100 feet cliff …. More flood aid relief is available to flood victims …. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The importance …...
kcur.org
In Missouri, 1 in 4 school districts now have a 4-day week due to teacher shortage
This school year, 1 in 4 districts in Missouri will be in class only four days a week. The trend has grown quickly over the past decade. Jon Turner is an associate professor in the College of Education at Missouri State University. He researches rural school districts and the four-day school week.
FOX2now.com
Missouri History Museum has events every Thursday night in August
It’s a night at the museum for you and the family. Missouri History Museum has events every Thursday …. Newspaper boxes may be returning – filled with meds. Many in disbelief after suspect in fatal hit and …. Tuesday Forecast. Contact 2 helps save Ferguson woman from foreclosure.
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri State Fair kicks off Thursday in Sedalia
The Missouri State Fair begins this Thursday in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia. Director Mark Wolfe says about 331,000 people attended last year’s fair and he hopes this year’s will be another great attendance year. About 5,000 students exhibit at the fair each year, bringing in roughly 16,000 entries....
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, August 9th, 2022
(Washington, DC) -- President Biden has approved Governor Mike Parson’s request for a major disaster declaration. Parson’s request is in response to recent historic flooding in the St. Louis region. Two people were killed, and more than 750 homes and 131 businesses have major flood damage in the City of St. Louis, as well as St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery Counties. The State Emergency Management Agency says more than 42-hundred flood victims were connected to services and supplies during last week’s resource center events. Additional events are being held this week.
northwestmoinfo.com
Rural Missouri Roads will get a Big Boost in the Next Five Years
(MISSOURINET) Rural Missouri roads will get a big boost in the next five years, thanks to a combination of state and federal funds. Former Missouri Transportation Commission chair, Tom Waters of Orrick, says the biggest boost comes from 100-million dollars appropriated by the state Legislature to fix two-lane letter blacktop roads…
The Frenchtown Historic District in St. Charles County, Missouri has been a project of restoration and revitalization
Frenchtown Historic District home.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Frenchtown Historic District is considered a national historic district in St. Charles, Missouri housed between N. Fifth, Clark, and French Streets and the Missouri River. There are over 200 buildings that contribute to the area's historical significance.
FOX2now.com
Fire damages St. Charles County home
Crews are responding to a house fire Thursday afternoon in St. Charles County near Eagles Hill Ridge and North Carolina Court. Bi-State plans to have closed secure MetroLink platforms …. Divers respond to Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County. $1.2B STL riverfront redevelopment resolution unanimously …. Illinois department of health...
mymoinfo.com
Five Injured In St. Francois County Accident
(Farmington) Five people were injured in a two vehicle traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Route D at O’Bannon Road in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says a Ford Escape driven by a 17 year old juvenile turned into the path of a Dodge Journey driven by 62 year old Vicky Jennings of Farmington, forcing both vehicles off the road.
TUESDAY UPDATES: State of Missouri profile report shows slight increase in COVID cases
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post TUESDAY UPDATES: State of Missouri profile report shows slight increase in COVID cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
FOX2now.com
Dr. Kelvin Adams retiring after 14 years
St. Louis Public Schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams has served in the position for fourteen years. Shelter in Place: Fire engulfs Madison, Illinois …. Doppler radar shows impact of heavy smoke in Metro …. Amber Alert: Toddler found safe in St. Louis County. Shelter in Place: Smoke from warehouse fire in...
Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
ktvo.com
3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
kwos.com
Familiar voice on KWOS may be a Missouri’s senator
You might remember Ben Brown from his appearances on the KWOS Morning Show at the height of the pandemic. The suburban St. Louis restaurant owner battled both an indoor dining ban and a mask mandate …. Brown won the GOP nomination for Missouri’s 26th Senate district race. He’ll meet the...
A New Scenic Byway Called “Ozark Run” Could Be Coming to Missouri
Missouri does not lack for beautiful places to take a drive. If a new proposal is accepted, there will be a new one coming to the Show Me state. The idea is for a new scenic byway called "Ozark Run" that would provide a more organized way to take in the best of (you guessed it) the Missouri Ozarks.
kttn.com
North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission votes to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir “Roy Blunt Reservoir”
At their regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC) voted unanimously to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir (ELCR) in honor of Missouri’s senior Senator, Roy Blunt. Both the Sullivan County Commission and the NCMRWC received a letter from Governor Mike Parson to consider naming the ELCR in honor of retiring Senator Blunt. Chairman Harve Rhodes placed the issue on the agenda for consideration. Breaking precedent, and with the permission of the Commissioners, the public was invited to share their thoughts and opinions relative to the naming of the reservoir before taking up the Resolution for consideration.
The historic Meier General Store in St. Charles County, Missouri was family owned for three generations
The Meier General Store.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There's a historic general store located in New Melle, Missouri in St. Charles County. It's called the Meier General Store and later known as Butler Bros. Grocer Co. which is voluntarily dissolved.
Missouri Human Society has available pit bulls for adoption
ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) is hosting a promotion on all adult pit bull terriers and pit bull mixes. The promotion will be held through August and the adoption is only $25. Pit bulls are perhaps the breed most associated with controversy and this is largely due to the stigma surrounding […]
