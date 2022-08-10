Read full article on original website
KULR8
Billings Central's Clay Oven commits to Griz Football
BILLINGS- Billings Central linebacker Clay Oven announced his commitment to play football for the University of Montana on Thursday. Oven announced the news on his twitter page Thursday afternoon, where the post said he's committed as a linebacker. Oven also split carries in the backfield for the Rams last fall .
Great Falls: Defined by the Railroad and the Falls
Great Falls: Defined by the Railroad and the Falls Perhaps one of the most significant towns that originally came about because of the railroad is Great Falls, although Great Falls developed a strong foundation around many other industries after its founding. ...
cowboystatedaily.com
Yellowstone Bear Destroys Car After Doors Left Unlocked
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s a story that repeats itself numerous times every summer. Person leaves car unlocked. Bear opens door of car and gets locked inside. Bear destroys car. It happened again in a community right outside of Yellowstone late last week. According...
KULR8
MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS. * WHAT...Temperatures up to 102 expected. * WHERE...In Montana, Northern Big Horn, Southern Big Horn, Powder. River and Southern Rosebud. In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills. * WHEN...From Noon today to 9 PM MDT this...
NBCMontana
Officials search for Billings woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are searching for Kileigh Ledina Danae Reddog from Billings. Reddog is 5-foot-6, weighs 100 pounds, she has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on June 28. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kileigh please contact the Billings Police Department...
Five Food Truck Ideas That Would Make a Killing in Billings
My high school kid and I frequently joke around about various food truck concepts. The running joke actually began a number of years ago when we said we should open a food truck that specialized in macaroni dishes. We said at the time, "We could call it the Mac Shack!" I'm not even kidding. When the actual Mac Shack opened like a year later in the Billings area, we just looked at each other. We were clearly a little too late for that idea. Now, we've come up with some other food truck ideas that he and I think would be pretty awesome. See if you agree.
Alleged Montana Serial Killer Person Of Interest In Breaking Case
Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence after he was convicted of the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
KULR8
Group rescued from Yellowstone River after being pulled away by currents
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two kids and an adult are home safe tonight after the Billings Fire Department dispatched its' water rescue unit to the Yellowstone River earlier today. According to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, multiple calls came in for a couple of kids and one adult who were stranded in the river and getting pulled away by the current.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly admitted to stealing $15,000 car
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with grand theft after he reportedly admitted to stealing a 2016 Ford Transit from a parking lot. According to the probable cause affidavit, Aaron Stanton, 25, was recorded by a security camera entering a business near the intersection of Lincoln Road and Woodruff Avenue on Jan. 12, grabbing the car’s keys, then going to the parking lot and entering the car.
eastidahonews.com
Firefighters battle haystack fire near Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department spent quite a number of hours working to extinguish a haystack fire Monday afternoon. The fire was called into dispatchers at around 2:20 p.m., near the intersection of North 105th West and West 113th North just outside Idaho Falls. The fire was located not far from the Sage Raceway.
Authorities searching for missing East Idaho boy and girl
Authorities are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing Rexburg boy and girl. Kayzin Hansen and Addison Cook, both age 14, were reported missing on Tuesday, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities said the teens are believed to be together and are possibly driving a 2003 white GMC Sierra two-door extended cab pickup truck with the passenger window missing, no tailgate and pealing paint on...
Update: Lockdown lifted at MSU Billings after reports of possible gunman
In a Facebook post, the university issued an emergency statement asking everyone on campus to lock doors and not to leave their departments. Anyone not on campus was asked to stay away.
KULR8
MSUB lockdown lifted, no threat found on campus
UPDATE: AUG. 9 AT 12:28 P.M. Montana State University Billings has lifted the lockdown on campus after police did not locate a threat. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the cases is considered unfounded. MSUB reopened campus. UPDATE: AUG. 9 AT 11:35 A.M. Sgt. Matt Chaney with the Billings...
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Several injuries following crash at Ashton Hill
A two-vehicle crash on the Ashton Hill sent several people with serious injuries to the hospital Saturday evening. Weather may have contributed to the accident, said Fremont County Emergency Management on its Facebook page.
yourbigsky.com
New Town Pump going in at King Ave. and Shiloh Road
Have you been wondering what the mega construction project is at the corner of King Avenue and Shiloh Road in Billings?. If you drive either Shiloh or King, you’re familiar with the roundabout where the two streets meet. A major construction project has been underway for months and is a great economic strength indicator for Billings.
Neighbors say speed limit must drop due to recent crashes in northwest Billings
A motorcyclist was killed in July and high speed on the Molt road is commonplace according to Augusta Ranch residents.
KULR8
FWP issues emergency closure of Stillwater River
STILLWATER COUNTY - An exposed pipeline in the Stillwater River has created a hazard and prompted an emergency closure from Fish, Wildlife & Parks for a portion of the river. An exposed natural gas pipeline has created a dangerous obstacle in the river, and floaters aren't able to safely get around it.
KULR8
Multiple construction projects as Billings Public Schools begins new year
BILLINGS, Mont. - Over half a dozen new construction projects are currently underway as Billings Public Schools is getting ready for the start of the school year. "We're really gearing up for the year," said Greg Upham, the Superintendent of Billings Public Schools. "We're trying to make sure our students...
KULR8
Fire crews responding to possible electrical fire on N Broadway in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Fire crews are responding to a possible electrical fire on N Broadway. According to the Billings Fire Department, firefighters are responding to the 100 block of N Broadway downtown. People are asked to avoid the area at this time.
KULR8
Coroner IDs victim of crash on Overland Avenue
BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of Overland Ave. in Billings was closed after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday. Billings police reported Overland Ave. was closed from Peach Tree Rd. to Creekside Rd. at the time. They were reopened just before 6:00 pm. The motorcyclist reportedly lost control and...
