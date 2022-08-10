Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark, Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clark; Lincoln FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN AND NORTH CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES At 500 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in southern Lincoln County, including on Kane Springs Road. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cabin Pines Campground, Beaver Dam State Park, Carp and Elgin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 17:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona East central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 615 PM PDT/615 PM MST/. * At 517 PM PDT/517 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Cove, or 34 miles southeast of Overton, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...40-50 mph wind gusts on the lake. Hazardous boating conditions. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Hazardous boating conditions due to enhanced wave activity. * Locations impacted include Echo Bay, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Temple Bar Campground, Overton Beach, Echo Bay Campground, South Cove, Meadview and Temple Bar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
