ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

An Alabama burger like no other

Like many folks around Athens, Derek Pirtle grew up eating at Dub’s Burgers, the hole-in-the-wall hamburger joint that looks like it hasn’t changed a lick since Weaver Dupree “Dub” Greenhaw opened the place more than 60 years ago. “I can remember a lot of times eating...
ATHENS, AL
AL.com

Huntsville music festival shutting down after 13-year run

Twickenham Fest was a totally different music festival for Huntsville. Cofounded by New York opera singer and Huntsville native Susanna Phillips, Twickenham Fest presented chamber music – stripped-down ensembles playing classical music - in free concerts here. After a humble 2009 launch with just two performances attended by just...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
College Sports
Huntsville, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
State
Illinois State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Huntsville, AL
Sports
WAFF

Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained while law enforcement investigates a body that was found in Trinity. Deputies detained the people near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8. At 1:40 p.m., investigators located...
TRINITY, AL
WAFF

Gadsden State names new Dean of Student Services

GADSDEN, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday Gadsden Community College named Dr. Janekia Mitchell as its new Dean of Student Services. Dr. Mitchell previously worked for Gadsden State as an outreach advisor for Upward Bound, a federal TRIO program that provides fundamental support to high school students in their preparation for college.
GADSDEN, AL
AL.com

Alabama women who build missiles: We do it all but share the struggle

Huntsville’s Space & Missile Defense Symposium officially kicks off today, but women in the missile defense industry got a jump on the symposium with a sold-out Monday luncheon panel on women in defense. “Why we need diversity of thought to get to next-generation capabilities” was the topic. Haley Baker of WAFF-48 asked the questions and moderated the panel of:
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connell Maynor
WAFF

Rhythm on Monroe’s classic tomato pie

48 Follow-up: Interview with Huntsville City Council candidate Brian Foy. Brookins Smoken on the Go hosts benefit for at-risk teen program. Contact the restaurant for more information on how to donate to SPAN of Alabama. Students return to Marshall County Schools classrooms on Tuesday. Updated: 11 hours ago. WAFF's Jasmyn...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Parks and Recreation releases Fall Program Guide

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department released its fall activity guide featuring 100 free programs. The guide includes walking groups, pickleball, athletic leagues, swimming lessons, art and dance classes and plenty more. According to the Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department, the guide has a long list...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

UAH evacuates two buildings following chemical release

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama Huntsville is evacuating two buildings following a chemical release Wednesday morning. According to an alert from UAH, the Materials Science Building has been evacuated. The alert system also says that the optics building is experiencing a chemical release. The alert warns people...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Black College#American Football#Waff Rrb Aqeel Glass#The Alabama A M Bulldogs#Alabama A M#Uab
thebamabuzz.com

23 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 8

We’ve got the inside scoop on 23 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including new office space at Redstone Gateway in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. New Office Space in Redstone Gateway | 8100 Rideout...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WAFF

Decatur City Schools looking for WINs as they start the school year

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in Decatur head back to school on Wednesday and Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield has one word on his mind for this school year. “WIN,” Satterfield said. “(W)hy we do what we do, (I)nstruction is always in the center of everything we do...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Book vending machine introduced at a Madison Co. school

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Cross Roads Elementary School has introduced a book vending machine to help inspire more kids to read. The goal of the vending machine is to get kids interested in reading books by giving them a reward for doing so. According to the elementary school librarian,...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this month, federal agents including ATF and the Secret Service arrested six people while executing a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop. A legal document filed Monday shows that the federal government will charge the owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop, Joe Campbell III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Campbell III was arrested on August 9 by federal agents but was released the same day on a $100,000 surety bond with conditions.
ALBERTVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy