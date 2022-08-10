Read full article on original website
Huntsville, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hazel Green High School football team will have a game with Westminster Christian Academy on August 11, 2022, 16:00:00. Hazel Green High SchoolWestminster Christian Academy.
On the Road with Olivia and Claudia Episode Ten: Austin and Decatur
As we gear up for the high school football season, News 19 will be previewing more than 40 of our Tennessee Valley programs in On the Road with Olivia and Claudia. Episode ten features the Austin Black Bears and Decatur Red Raiders.
An Alabama burger like no other
Like many folks around Athens, Derek Pirtle grew up eating at Dub’s Burgers, the hole-in-the-wall hamburger joint that looks like it hasn’t changed a lick since Weaver Dupree “Dub” Greenhaw opened the place more than 60 years ago. “I can remember a lot of times eating...
Huntsville music festival shutting down after 13-year run
Twickenham Fest was a totally different music festival for Huntsville. Cofounded by New York opera singer and Huntsville native Susanna Phillips, Twickenham Fest presented chamber music – stripped-down ensembles playing classical music - in free concerts here. After a humble 2009 launch with just two performances attended by just...
WAFF
Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained while law enforcement investigates a body that was found in Trinity. Deputies detained the people near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8. At 1:40 p.m., investigators located...
WAFF
Gadsden State names new Dean of Student Services
GADSDEN, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday Gadsden Community College named Dr. Janekia Mitchell as its new Dean of Student Services. Dr. Mitchell previously worked for Gadsden State as an outreach advisor for Upward Bound, a federal TRIO program that provides fundamental support to high school students in their preparation for college.
Alabama women who build missiles: We do it all but share the struggle
Huntsville’s Space & Missile Defense Symposium officially kicks off today, but women in the missile defense industry got a jump on the symposium with a sold-out Monday luncheon panel on women in defense. “Why we need diversity of thought to get to next-generation capabilities” was the topic. Haley Baker of WAFF-48 asked the questions and moderated the panel of:
Frank Franz, longest-serving president in UAH history, dies
Frank Franz, whose 16-year tenure as president at the University of Alabama in Huntsville is the longest in the school’s history, has died. UAH interim President Charles Karr announced Franz’s passing Tuesday in an email to the UAH community. Karr said Franz died on Aug. 4 after a...
WAFF
Rhythm on Monroe’s classic tomato pie
48 Follow-up: Interview with Huntsville City Council candidate Brian Foy. Brookins Smoken on the Go hosts benefit for at-risk teen program. Contact the restaurant for more information on how to donate to SPAN of Alabama. Students return to Marshall County Schools classrooms on Tuesday. Updated: 11 hours ago. WAFF's Jasmyn...
WAFF
Huntsville Parks and Recreation releases Fall Program Guide
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department released its fall activity guide featuring 100 free programs. The guide includes walking groups, pickleball, athletic leagues, swimming lessons, art and dance classes and plenty more. According to the Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department, the guide has a long list...
How much did it cost Huntsville to hide a murder? That’s secret, too.
This is an opinion column. Earlier this summer, the City of Huntsville won the Golden Padlock Award from the Investigation Editors and Reporters. Now Huntsville appears to want a chain to go with it. It wasn’t enough, it seems, that Huntsville tried to excuse and cover up a murder committed...
WAFF
UAH evacuates two buildings following chemical release
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama Huntsville is evacuating two buildings following a chemical release Wednesday morning. According to an alert from UAH, the Materials Science Building has been evacuated. The alert system also says that the optics building is experiencing a chemical release. The alert warns people...
thebamabuzz.com
23 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 8
We’ve got the inside scoop on 23 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including new office space at Redstone Gateway in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. New Office Space in Redstone Gateway | 8100 Rideout...
‘Floating in the air’: Huntsville skybridge anchors major downtown project
This being Huntsville, an elevated pedestrian bridge over a busy highway is not merely an effort to get from here to there. This being Huntsville, it’s also to dazzle and amaze. It’s to make eyebrows arch and jaws drop. It’s to address a problem and make it an asset, to give Alabama’s largest city one more layer to its prosperous personality.
Former NFL player arrested in Lawrence County
A former NFL star has been arrested and charged with having marijuana after a traffic stop in Lawrence County.
New Huntsville skatepark moving ahead with construction
Good news for skaters! Ground has broken and rails have started going up at what will soon be Huntsville's new skate park.
WAFF
Decatur City Schools looking for WINs as they start the school year
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in Decatur head back to school on Wednesday and Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield has one word on his mind for this school year. “WIN,” Satterfield said. “(W)hy we do what we do, (I)nstruction is always in the center of everything we do...
WAFF
Book vending machine introduced at a Madison Co. school
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Cross Roads Elementary School has introduced a book vending machine to help inspire more kids to read. The goal of the vending machine is to get kids interested in reading books by giving them a reward for doing so. According to the elementary school librarian,...
19 Rewind: Former WHNT reporter remembers chasing Elvis in 1975
In 2005, News 19 reporters met with former WHNT reporter Dick Curtis at the hotel before it was demolished to talk about chasing down Elvis Presley in 1975.
WAFF
Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this month, federal agents including ATF and the Secret Service arrested six people while executing a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop. A legal document filed Monday shows that the federal government will charge the owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop, Joe Campbell III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Campbell III was arrested on August 9 by federal agents but was released the same day on a $100,000 surety bond with conditions.
