TALLAHASSEE — Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins three-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson committed to Florida State on Thursday. The Seminoles had been a steady contender in his recruitment dating back to when they offered in March, soon after a Junior Day visit to Tallahassee for the Peach State prospect. An official visit in late June put the Seminoles clearly out-front in his recruitment and that held true to him making his public commitment today. He went in-depth with Noles247.com on his decision here.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO