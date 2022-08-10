Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Biden administration announces $48.9M for Nevada transportation projects, including Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced funding for two major Nevada transportation projects, including one project in Las Vegas. The projects are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, meant to modernize transportation systems and make them “safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.”
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mysterious illness has turned one local family’s life upside down. Their baby is fighting to survive after a rare diagnosis. Josette Gentile told FOX5 her daughter Isla was a dream baby for the first few months of her life, but she became concerned when the infant wasn’t able to hold her head up.
Fox5 KVVU
Lawsuit claims construction worker killed in northwest Las Vegas was ‘buried alive’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new lawsuit claims a construction worker was buried alive during a project in the Northwest valley this spring. 32-year-old Rigoberto Canas Ramos died in what the coroner determined was an accident on March 31 near Kyle Canyon and Oso Blanca roads. Ramos was doing...
Fox5 KVVU
New event venue to replace Jakes in Downtown Tyler
Business Boom: 2 years into pandemic, 3 new shops open at Lake Las Vegas. The pandemic challenged businesses around the world, but now as it subsides, one local community is seeing business boom. The Village at Lake Las Vegas is adding three new shops in two months. Black History Month:...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police accepting applications for youth ‘Explorer Program’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is now accepting applications for its Law Enforcement Explorer Program. LVMPD says the program, now in its 44th year, allows teens to “share thoughts and ideas with others their age while exploring various law enforcement career paths.”. Explorers...
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead in crash near Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was killed after a two-vehicle crash near Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 1:35 a.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. According to Las Vegas police, evidence at the scene, witness statements and surveillance video indicated that a 2019 Nissan Versa was stopped, facing southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard, north of the intersection with Resorts World, in the only left turn lane.
Fox5 KVVU
Family speaks out about ‘Street Outlaws’ Ryan Fellows’ sudden death
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cast member Ryan Fellows from Discovery television show ‘Street Outlaws’ died in a car crash while filming on set in Las Vegas. “I just couldn’t believe it,” said son of Ryan Fellows, Josiah Fellows. “I thought I was in a nightmare because I was sleeping at the time, so I was just so shocked.”
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada DMV offices to transition to appointment-only starting Aug. 15
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is advising that it will transition to appointment-only starting next Monday. According to a news release, the transition to an appointment-only business model will mean that most walk-ins at major metro offices will not be accepted. The DMV says...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas apartment in east valley dealing with serious water damage from late-July storm
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A storm from late July is still impacting a number of tenants at an apartment complex on McLeod and Karen. Water gushed out of ceilings, roofs caved in and collapsed in several apartments at Karen West Apartments. Different tenants took FOX5 inside their homes to show the destruction.
Fox5 KVVU
Marshawn Lynch accused of driving car with no front tire during Las Vegas DUI incident
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch is accused of driving an unregistered vehicle that was missing a driver’s side front tire when he was arrested and accused of DUI earlier this week in Las Vegas. According to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan...
Fox5 KVVU
Frontier starts nonstop service between Las Vegas, Kansas City, 3 other cities
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Frontier Airlines on Tuesday announced that it has started new daily nonstop service between Las Vegas and four cities. According to a news release, starting Aug. 9, the airline will begin service from Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport to Baltimore (BWI), Buffalo (BUF), Hartford (BDL) and Kansas City (MCI).
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas business owner speaks about destructive copper theft, to alert other business owners
Construction begins on Atomic Range golf entertainment experience on Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas apartment in east valley dealing with serious water damage from late-July storm. Las Vegas family mourns after dog kills elderly woman in attack. An elderly woman was killed in a dog attack Tuesday morning, according to...
Fox5 KVVU
College of Southern Nevada holding auditions for gospel choir
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Show off your pipes and praise, College of Southern Nevada is launching a 100-member gospel choir. Auditions are taking place Friday, August 12th at the North Las Vegas campus and on August 17th at the Charleston campus. Auditions are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the student union ballroom.
Fox5 KVVU
Death penalty sought in fatal shootings in parking garages near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for two men accused in two fatal shootings in parking garages near the Las Vegas Strip. Police say the two 20-year-old men, Jesani Carter and Jordan Ruby, shot and killed two people in two separate robberies on New Year’s Eve.
Fox5 KVVU
2 sets of partial human remains found at Lake Mead may be same person, coroner says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office says that two sets of partial remains found recently at Lake Mead may be the same person. The coroner’s office on Tuesday said that the partial skeletal remains that were discovered Aug. 6 near the Boulder Beach area were located in the same area as the partial remains that were found on July 25.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Street Outlaws’ cast member dies in car crash while filming in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The TV show ‘Street Outlaws’ has been filming for several weeks on and off during the overnight hours around the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Highway 93 near Apex. Street Outlaws confirmed that driver Ryan Fellows was killed in the crash. A...
Fox5 KVVU
Pedestrian warning system going in on Warm Springs outside Green Valley High School
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Some teachers are applauding the city of Henderson for installing a pedestrian warning system on busy Warm Springs outside Green Valley High School. “I’m extremely happy to see this crossing going up right now. I’ve had other teachers and parents comment that they’re happy that it’s finally getting put in place for the school,” said Green Valley High teacher Phillip Postier.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Street Outlaws’ show star dies while filming in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A street racing star died in a crash while filming in Las Vegas, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 7 near North Las Vegas Boulevard and Harry Allen Power Plant. Street Outlaws confirmed that driver Ryan Fellows was killed in the crash.
Fox5 KVVU
Sierra Vista student arrested for allegedly bringing BB gun to campus
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A student at a Las Vegas area high school was arrested for allegedly bringing a BB gun on campus Thursday, Clark County School District said. Sierra Vista High School principal Jessica Lovell notified parents of the incident via email on Aug. 11. A student reportedly brought a BB gun on campus and was subsequently arrested by CCSD Police.
