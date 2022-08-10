ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Biden administration announces $48.9M for Nevada transportation projects, including Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced funding for two major Nevada transportation projects, including one project in Las Vegas. The projects are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, meant to modernize transportation systems and make them “safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.”
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mysterious illness has turned one local family’s life upside down. Their baby is fighting to survive after a rare diagnosis. Josette Gentile told FOX5 her daughter Isla was a dream baby for the first few months of her life, but she became concerned when the infant wasn’t able to hold her head up.
Fox5 KVVU

New event venue to replace Jakes in Downtown Tyler

Business Boom: 2 years into pandemic, 3 new shops open at Lake Las Vegas. The pandemic challenged businesses around the world, but now as it subsides, one local community is seeing business boom. The Village at Lake Las Vegas is adding three new shops in two months. Black History Month:...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police accepting applications for youth ‘Explorer Program’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is now accepting applications for its Law Enforcement Explorer Program. LVMPD says the program, now in its 44th year, allows teens to “share thoughts and ideas with others their age while exploring various law enforcement career paths.”. Explorers...
Fox5 KVVU

1 dead in crash near Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was killed after a two-vehicle crash near Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 1:35 a.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. According to Las Vegas police, evidence at the scene, witness statements and surveillance video indicated that a 2019 Nissan Versa was stopped, facing southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard, north of the intersection with Resorts World, in the only left turn lane.
Fox5 KVVU

Family speaks out about ‘Street Outlaws’ Ryan Fellows’ sudden death

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cast member Ryan Fellows from Discovery television show ‘Street Outlaws’ died in a car crash while filming on set in Las Vegas. “I just couldn’t believe it,” said son of Ryan Fellows, Josiah Fellows. “I thought I was in a nightmare because I was sleeping at the time, so I was just so shocked.”
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada DMV offices to transition to appointment-only starting Aug. 15

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is advising that it will transition to appointment-only starting next Monday. According to a news release, the transition to an appointment-only business model will mean that most walk-ins at major metro offices will not be accepted. The DMV says...
Fox5 KVVU

Frontier starts nonstop service between Las Vegas, Kansas City, 3 other cities

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Frontier Airlines on Tuesday announced that it has started new daily nonstop service between Las Vegas and four cities. According to a news release, starting Aug. 9, the airline will begin service from Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport to Baltimore (BWI), Buffalo (BUF), Hartford (BDL) and Kansas City (MCI).
Fox5 KVVU

College of Southern Nevada holding auditions for gospel choir

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Show off your pipes and praise, College of Southern Nevada is launching a 100-member gospel choir. Auditions are taking place Friday, August 12th at the North Las Vegas campus and on August 17th at the Charleston campus. Auditions are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the student union ballroom.
Pedestrian warning system going in on Warm Springs outside Green Valley High School

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Some teachers are applauding the city of Henderson for installing a pedestrian warning system on busy Warm Springs outside Green Valley High School. “I’m extremely happy to see this crossing going up right now. I’ve had other teachers and parents comment that they’re happy that it’s finally getting put in place for the school,” said Green Valley High teacher Phillip Postier.
Fox5 KVVU

‘Street Outlaws’ show star dies while filming in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A street racing star died in a crash while filming in Las Vegas, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 7 near North Las Vegas Boulevard and Harry Allen Power Plant. Street Outlaws confirmed that driver Ryan Fellows was killed in the crash.
Fox5 KVVU

Sierra Vista student arrested for allegedly bringing BB gun to campus

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A student at a Las Vegas area high school was arrested for allegedly bringing a BB gun on campus Thursday, Clark County School District said. Sierra Vista High School principal Jessica Lovell notified parents of the incident via email on Aug. 11. A student reportedly brought a BB gun on campus and was subsequently arrested by CCSD Police.
