LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was killed after a two-vehicle crash near Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 1:35 a.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. According to Las Vegas police, evidence at the scene, witness statements and surveillance video indicated that a 2019 Nissan Versa was stopped, facing southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard, north of the intersection with Resorts World, in the only left turn lane.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 11 HOURS AGO