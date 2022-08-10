ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

MedicalXpress

Research shows parents are 'winging it' on their kids' mobile use

As many parents will attest, children and teens' mobile use is a significant source of family arguments. But new Edith Cowan University (ECU) research is shedding light on the issue to help millennial parents who are literally making it up as they go when it comes to digital media use in the home.
komando.com

3 phone scams spreading now you should know about

Most cybercriminals are stealthy when scamming people out of money. They might send mass emails with malicious links or attachments and wait for victims to enter their banking details or personal information. More aggressive thieves reach for the phone. They devise elaborate schemes to trick you into handing over personal...
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Upworthy

Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious

Anna Trupiano is a first grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
GOBankingRates

7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Digital Trends

Surprise: Amazon gift registries aren’t as private as you thought

Amazon wants to make shopping easy, but it might be inadvertently making identity theft easier at the same time. It turns out that it’s simple to mine personal details from Amazon gift registries. This includes registries for weddings, birthdays, new babies, anniversaries, and other occasions. The critical flaw is...
tripsavvy.com

Don't Miss Your Chance: 25,000 People Can Now Renew Their US Passports Online

Is it time to renew that passport? If you act now, you might be able to do so without leaving your home. On Tuesday, the U.S. State Department launched a test run of its passport renewal program, set to come out nationally sometime next year. This pilot run will allow 25,000 people to renew their passports online—with stipulations, of course.
