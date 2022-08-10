Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Research shows parents are 'winging it' on their kids' mobile use
As many parents will attest, children and teens' mobile use is a significant source of family arguments. But new Edith Cowan University (ECU) research is shedding light on the issue to help millennial parents who are literally making it up as they go when it comes to digital media use in the home.
komando.com
3 phone scams spreading now you should know about
Most cybercriminals are stealthy when scamming people out of money. They might send mass emails with malicious links or attachments and wait for victims to enter their banking details or personal information. More aggressive thieves reach for the phone. They devise elaborate schemes to trick you into handing over personal...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home
The pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn't need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more...
This Florida teacher quit his job in 2017 to deliver groceries and makes $100,000 a year
Ed Hennessey was a Florida teacher, but quit teaching in 2017 to deliver groceries for Shipt. Shipt is a grocery delivery service that is very popular and similar to Instacart.
I quit my job to buy and resell used books on Amazon. Now, I use my 6-figure income to travel the world.
Bryn Wright ships books to Amazon warehouses, where they stay until someone buys them. The money and freedom let her quit a restaurant job to travel.
Upworthy
Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious
Anna Trupiano is a first grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
To Tip or Not To Tip? When the Service Is Not Good
While it doesn't always happen, sometimes a dining-out experience does not match our expectations. Some diners may wait awhile for a server to seat them and even longer to receive menus or drinks. The...
12 Top Side Hustles You Can Do From Home, According to Career Experts
Taking on a side gig is a great way to help you achieve your financial goals faster, whether you want to pay off debt, build an emergency fund or grow your retirement nest egg. And there are many...
How Much Do You Pay or Tip a House Sitter?
When you go on vacation, you may enlist the help of a professional or a friend to walk your dog, water your plants or take on other pet or house-sitting duties. But you may not know what is an...
PETS・
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
10 Fastest-Growing Cities for Small Businesses in the US
The combination of COVID-19 pandemic-related job losses followed by the Great Resignation has been a boon for the rise of small businesses. A recent report from Intuit found that 83% of people who...
Digital Trends
Surprise: Amazon gift registries aren’t as private as you thought
Amazon wants to make shopping easy, but it might be inadvertently making identity theft easier at the same time. It turns out that it’s simple to mine personal details from Amazon gift registries. This includes registries for weddings, birthdays, new babies, anniversaries, and other occasions. The critical flaw is...
Celcy Opens Beta Testing Program For Its Combo Freezer & Oven Countertop Appliance
While new countertop cooking hardware concepts are few and far between nowadays, every now and then one emerges out of left field that does something new and different. And the Celcy, which combines freezing and automated cooking in a single-self-contained appliance, definitely qualifies as new and different. Here’s how I...
Entrepreneur who makes up to $170,000 a month shares the two key lessons he's learned
If you’ve ever dreamt of starting your own business and earning tens of thousands each month, an entrepreneur who’s done just that has shared his two key lessons. Businessman Pat Flynn earns $170,000 a month – around £140,000 – and sometimes even more from his online ventures.
tripsavvy.com
Don't Miss Your Chance: 25,000 People Can Now Renew Their US Passports Online
Is it time to renew that passport? If you act now, you might be able to do so without leaving your home. On Tuesday, the U.S. State Department launched a test run of its passport renewal program, set to come out nationally sometime next year. This pilot run will allow 25,000 people to renew their passports online—with stipulations, of course.
Comments / 0