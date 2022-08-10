Read full article on original website
Related
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Mystery as mom, 25, is found dead on trailhead after telling family she was going on trip with friend
POLICE are investigating after a 25-year-old mom was found dead on a trailhead after telling family that she was going on a trip with a friend. The body of Alexis (Lexi) Baca was found at the Realization Point trail in Colorado last Sunday after traveling from New Mexico with a friend.
Arrest warrant issued for pro-trump election clerk Tina Peters because she made unauthorized trip to speak at a conference in Las Vegas that was streamed on Mike Lindell's website
An arrest warrant was issued for former Mesa County election clerk Tina Peters on Thursday. The Mesa County DA said that Peters made an unauthorized trip to Las Vegas. In Vegas, she spoke at a conference and signed a recount letter for the primary she lost.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lauren Goodger’s face is ‘unrecognisable’ after ‘attack’ by boyfriend Charles Drury on day of baby’s funeral
LAUREN Goodger's face is "unrecognisable" after an "attack" by her boyfriend Charles Drury. Lauren, 35, is thought to have suffered a broken eye socket after the 25-year-old allegedly assaulted her on the day of their daughter's funeral. Tragic Lorena died shortly after birth on July 8 following complications. Charles Drury,...
A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash
A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
Colo. man allegedly smoked pot with missing 7-year-old boy, locked him in chicken coop after doing meth
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly smoked pot with a 7-year-old boy, took him to his friend’s house, then locked him in a chicken coop. On Sunday, July 31, 7-year-old Ashton Laymon’s mother reported him missing to Fountain Police after he was last...
Police officer jailed for laughing when colleague broke woman with dementia’s arm in violent arrest
A former Colorado police officer has been sentenced to jail for laughing after a colleague broke the arm of a 73-year-old woman with dementia during a rough address. Daria Jalali was sentenced on Friday to 45 days in jail and three years of probation for failing to intervene in the arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, about 50 miles north of Denver, the Associated Press reported. She will also be required to perform 250 hours of community service and will be banned from pursuing a law enforcement career in the future. Ms Garner, who suffers from dementia and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mystery as little boy Mason, 5, dies after being found unconscious in a bathtub in home covered in vomit and blood
A FATHER has been arrested over the death of his five-year-old son who was found unconscious in a bathtub covered in vomit and blood. Officers were called to 32-year-old Darwin Reyes's residence in East Hollywood on July 25 at 2.20pm local time after he claimed he found his son, Mason Reyes, not breathing in a bathtub.
Mystery call leads dad to body of his missing son, 18, found in a pool of blood with his shoes off after party
AN anonymous call led to the discovery of an 18-year-old's body in a pool of blood with his shoes off after he went missing following a party, cops said. Jacob Hills was reported missing on Sunday by his family after attending a party in the apartment building where he was later found dead.
Mother of missing California girl Kiely Rodni says captor must have driven her from campground party because she was 'too drunk' to drive herself: Her SUV remains unfound after three full search days
The family of missing California teen Kiely Rodni pleaded with her 'captor' to let her go, telling DailyMail.com on Monday of their fears that she was taken against her will and is now being held hostage. Kiely has not been since 12.30am on Saturday morning when she was last seen...
'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise
Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jury watch moment pensioner, 75, 'caused death of a five-month-old boy by driving into the path of an oncoming van and forcing it on to the pavement' where the child was being pushed by his mother
This the moment a pensioner drove into the path of an oncoming van, allegedly causing a crash which killed a five-month-old boy and seriously injuring his mother. Shelagh Robertson had been driving home from a trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of the van on the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on January 22, last year.
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom Note
Jon Benét Patricia Ramsey (August 6, 1990 – December 25, 1996) was an American child beauty queen who was killed at the age of six in her family's home in Boulder, Colorado.
Man's body found in area of Flying J Ranch Park in missing person search
Investigators found a man dead in the area of the Flying J Ranch Park trailhead northwest of Conifer on Tuesday. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office originally responded to the area on a missing person report. According to the sheriff's office, when investigators where on scene of the trailhead, they found a vehicle that belonged to the missing person. Investigators were conducting the search as early as 5 a.m. In an update just after 12:30 p.m., the sheriff's office confirmed the search was over when the body of a man was found. CBS4 was told investigators could not identify the body on Tuesday, and the condition made it impossible to immediately report a possible cause of death.The sheriff's office did say there was no indication "foul play" was involved,
Father Kicked Off Frontier Flight Because of ‘Emotional’ Two-Year-Old Daughter: ‘Babies Don’t Understand Policies’
Frontier Airlines had a father from Atlanta removed from its flight because of his emotional 2-year-old daughter, according to WSB-TV. The father, Chrisean Rose, treated his toddler daughter, Rayana, to a fun weekend trip to Orlando; on the return flight home, Rose had Rayana sit on his lap to provide the young child a sense of comfort. However, a Frontier Airlines flight attendant disapproved of his actions for safety reasons and threatened to have him arrested.
Body Found in Trunk of Car Bought at Auction: Police
The vehicle was meant to be checked by a third party before it went to auction, but it slipped by without inspection.
Victim in Fort Worth truck hijacking identified
The victim has now been identified five days after a furniture truck was hijacked in Fort Worth. Investigators say Ivan Rivera-Perez’s body was found in the middle of Reed Street
DPD's Timothy Hyatt arrest: investigation of internet luring of child
Denver Police Officer Timothy Hyatt has been arrested for investigation of internet luring a child. Hyatt turned himself into the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. Hyatt, 45, was arrested following an investigation that originated in Jefferson County. According to the Jeffco Sheriff's Office, the investigation began in February when Hyatt began communication with whom he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. Investigators said that Hyatt used multiple social media platforms and a variety of online identities and that during the virtual interactions, Hyatt made many sexually explicit advances toward the young teen. Based on the information given, investigators were able to confirm Hyatt's identity. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday where he will be advised of the charges against him. A judge is also expected to make a decision regarding bond. Hyatt joined the Denver Police Department in 2005 and was most recently assigned as a sergeant within the patrol division. He has been placed on non-paid administrative leave due to the felony arrest.
Comments / 0