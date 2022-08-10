Denver Police Officer Timothy Hyatt has been arrested for investigation of internet luring a child. Hyatt turned himself into the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. Hyatt, 45, was arrested following an investigation that originated in Jefferson County. According to the Jeffco Sheriff's Office, the investigation began in February when Hyatt began communication with whom he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. Investigators said that Hyatt used multiple social media platforms and a variety of online identities and that during the virtual interactions, Hyatt made many sexually explicit advances toward the young teen. Based on the information given, investigators were able to confirm Hyatt's identity. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday where he will be advised of the charges against him. A judge is also expected to make a decision regarding bond. Hyatt joined the Denver Police Department in 2005 and was most recently assigned as a sergeant within the patrol division. He has been placed on non-paid administrative leave due to the felony arrest.

DENVER, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO