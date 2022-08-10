ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There Is An Entire Enchanted Forest Hidden In BC & It Looks So Magical (PHOTOS)

Bring out your inner child and visit this seriously enchanting forest hidden in B.C., that is just so magical. The Enchanted Forest is a tourist attraction in Revelstoke, B.C. with tons of fairytale-themed statues and storybook characters. If you are planning on heading up to Revelstoke anytime soon, you might just want to stop at this hidden gem.
A local’s guide to Narbonne, France: late-night dancing, seafood and seaside cycle rides

Our food scene revolves around Les Halles de Narbonne, a splendid covered market and architectural gem from the late 19th century. It is open every day and is everyone’s favourite meeting place. More than a market, it has wine bars, bistros and tapas counters, plus fishmongers where you can feast on plump oysters and shrimps. I go there every Sunday to do my shopping. When I played rugby for Narbonne, the “third half” would sometimes carry on until morning, when we would arrive at 6am for a steak. And you’ll still find this ambience in Les Halles – along with great grilled meat – at Chez Bebelle.
World-famous brain surgeon Charlie Teo is forced to perform life-saving operations in Africa due to restrictions on his work in Australia - with one mum raising $120k to fly her daughter overseas to remove a tumour

Famous 'last chance' brain surgeon Dr Charlie Teo is performing operations on Australians in overseas hospitals after being restricted in this country. Dr Teo, who was placed under temporary restrictions a year ago after complaints over his work, has operated at least four times in Spain and South Africa where he has gained a permit to conduct surgery.
9 Stunning Alberta Hikes To Do The Second It Turns Fall & Here's When You Should Go

Whether you like it or not, fall is fast approaching and as the season comes and goes pretty quickly in Alberta, you should start planning those fall hikes ASAP!. As soon as the weather gets cooler, larches in the Rockies start turning a stunning shade of gold which makes for some of the most beautiful hikes. However, there's also a very short window of time to see the golden trees so planning ahead is essential.
Free Tickets for Harry Styles' Toronto Show Are Up For Grabs & You Just Need To Take A Pic

Harry Styles will be gracing Scotiabank Arena next week, and if you don't have tickets to his August 15 show – you may be able to win them. Warner Bros. Pictures Canada is giving away a Harry Styles grand prize in honour of his upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, and fans can win three tickets to his August 15 Toronto concert, a $100 Cineplex e-gift card, and three free passes to watch his movie in theatres.
This Waterfall Hiking Trail Near Ottawa Has A Panoramic Lookout Of The Valley

You can level up your hiking adventures around Ottawa by hitting a waterfall trail that leads to two lookout points on an ancient mountain range. Luskville Falls Trail in Gatineau Park is a stunning loop of lush trees and rocky terrain. While beautiful to hike anytime from spring through fall, the panoramic views over the valley can give you a stunning glimpse of the autumn leaves.
Ontario Gas Prices Are Going Way Down Tomorrow & It's Total Weekend Travel Vibes

Listen up road trippers (or anyone who's running low on gas)! Hold your horses till the weekend -- at least that's the vibe being put out by Ontario gas prices. Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Narcity that pumps are set to go down by seven cents on Saturday. It would bring totals for areas such as Toronto, Niagara, Ottawa, and Windsor down to 167.9 cents per litre.
This Ontario Airbnb Lodge Is Hidden In A 50-Acre Forest With Thousands Of Feet Of Shoreline

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. There is a remote cabin Airbnb in Ontario where you will feel like you're off the grid, except there is running water and WiFi. It has the benefits of a private getaway in nature with modern amenities that you would find in a boutique hotel.
