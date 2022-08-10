Read full article on original website
There Is An Entire Enchanted Forest Hidden In BC & It Looks So Magical (PHOTOS)
Bring out your inner child and visit this seriously enchanting forest hidden in B.C., that is just so magical. The Enchanted Forest is a tourist attraction in Revelstoke, B.C. with tons of fairytale-themed statues and storybook characters. If you are planning on heading up to Revelstoke anytime soon, you might just want to stop at this hidden gem.
This $20 Million Ontario Lottery Winner Played The Same Numbers For Almost Four Decades
An Ontario lottery winner is ringing in his golden years as a multi-millionaire following a big win that was in the making for almost four decades. Scarborough resident Stephen Dixon won a stunning $20 million as the top prize in the Lotto 6/49 draw on July 9, according to a recent OLG press release.
A local’s guide to Narbonne, France: late-night dancing, seafood and seaside cycle rides
Our food scene revolves around Les Halles de Narbonne, a splendid covered market and architectural gem from the late 19th century. It is open every day and is everyone’s favourite meeting place. More than a market, it has wine bars, bistros and tapas counters, plus fishmongers where you can feast on plump oysters and shrimps. I go there every Sunday to do my shopping. When I played rugby for Narbonne, the “third half” would sometimes carry on until morning, when we would arrive at 6am for a steak. And you’ll still find this ambience in Les Halles – along with great grilled meat – at Chez Bebelle.
World-famous brain surgeon Charlie Teo is forced to perform life-saving operations in Africa due to restrictions on his work in Australia - with one mum raising $120k to fly her daughter overseas to remove a tumour
Famous 'last chance' brain surgeon Dr Charlie Teo is performing operations on Australians in overseas hospitals after being restricted in this country. Dr Teo, who was placed under temporary restrictions a year ago after complaints over his work, has operated at least four times in Spain and South Africa where he has gained a permit to conduct surgery.
Page turners: the most exciting new fiction from Africa, Latin America and south Asia
We asked 14 writers, editors and publishers to tell us their current favourites from around the world
9 Stunning Alberta Hikes To Do The Second It Turns Fall & Here's When You Should Go
Whether you like it or not, fall is fast approaching and as the season comes and goes pretty quickly in Alberta, you should start planning those fall hikes ASAP!. As soon as the weather gets cooler, larches in the Rockies start turning a stunning shade of gold which makes for some of the most beautiful hikes. However, there's also a very short window of time to see the golden trees so planning ahead is essential.
Free Tickets for Harry Styles' Toronto Show Are Up For Grabs & You Just Need To Take A Pic
Harry Styles will be gracing Scotiabank Arena next week, and if you don't have tickets to his August 15 show – you may be able to win them. Warner Bros. Pictures Canada is giving away a Harry Styles grand prize in honour of his upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, and fans can win three tickets to his August 15 Toronto concert, a $100 Cineplex e-gift card, and three free passes to watch his movie in theatres.
I Went To An Indian Movie Theatre In Toronto & It Was So Different From What I Expected
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. As a huge cinema fan, I try my best to watch as many new and interesting movies as I can in the best environments possible.
The University Of Alberta Is Offering So Many Free Courses & You Can Study Dinosaurs
Just because you might not be in school anymore, shouldn't mean you have to stop learning. Luckily, the University of Alberta has a ton of free university courses that you can check out and you can learn about everything from dinosaurs to programming. The free courses are available online and...
Canada's Drag Race Queen Lady Boom Boom Dishes Snatch Game & Her 'Expectations' Came True
The Snatch Game episode on Canada's Drag Raceis always a fan-favourite for viewers at home, but not all queens are as excited to play it. Narcity sat down with this week's eliminated queen who shared how she felt going into the Snatch Game, and what her expectations were. Canada's Drag...
This Waterfall Hiking Trail Near Ottawa Has A Panoramic Lookout Of The Valley
You can level up your hiking adventures around Ottawa by hitting a waterfall trail that leads to two lookout points on an ancient mountain range. Luskville Falls Trail in Gatineau Park is a stunning loop of lush trees and rocky terrain. While beautiful to hike anytime from spring through fall, the panoramic views over the valley can give you a stunning glimpse of the autumn leaves.
An Ontarian Moved To BC & Is Asking Locals Which 'Wholesome' City They Should Live In
Someone moved from Ontario to Surrey, B.C. but didn't exactly fall in love with their neighbourhood, so they turned to the Reddit community for help finding a new small town in B.C. to live in. The Reddit user wanted a slower pace of life and to get out of the...
A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay New Canadians $1,000 If They've Never Had Peanut Butter
Are you new to Canada and open to experiencing a staple of its collective diet? Well, then this Toronto casting call can be your gateway into the local gastronomy. Milo Casting is looking for immigrants, who have migrated to the country in the last six months to two years, from ages 14 to 60-plus to appear in an upcoming Kraft peanut butter commercial.
August's Full Moon Was The Last Supermoon Of 2022 & It Lit Up Canadian Skies (PHOTOS)
The August full moon that just happened was the last supermoon for the entire year, and it was huge as it lit up skies across Canada!. This month's full moon was labelled a supermoon because it was closer to Earth than others this year, but it wasn't the brightest and biggest supermoon of 2022.
Doug Ford Accidentally Swallowed A Bee & It Was 'Buzzing Around' Inside Him (VIDEO)
Yes, you read that right. Premier Doug Ford just swallowed a bee on live camera, and it really set today's press conference a buzz. At Dundalk, Ontario, the premier abruptly choked mid-sentence when answering a question about the province's pressing health care concerns. Ontario premier Doug Ford swallowed a bee...
Ontario Gas Prices Are Going Way Down Tomorrow & It's Total Weekend Travel Vibes
Listen up road trippers (or anyone who's running low on gas)! Hold your horses till the weekend -- at least that's the vibe being put out by Ontario gas prices. Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Narcity that pumps are set to go down by seven cents on Saturday. It would bring totals for areas such as Toronto, Niagara, Ottawa, and Windsor down to 167.9 cents per litre.
This Ontario Airbnb Lodge Is Hidden In A 50-Acre Forest With Thousands Of Feet Of Shoreline
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. There is a remote cabin Airbnb in Ontario where you will feel like you're off the grid, except there is running water and WiFi. It has the benefits of a private getaway in nature with modern amenities that you would find in a boutique hotel.
Great White Sharks Have Been Swimming Around Canada Recently & Some Weigh Over 1,000 lbs
There are so many great white sharks that have been swimming around Canada recently and some of them are absolutely massive, weighing over 1,000 pounds!. Great white sharks move along the east coast of North America throughout the year and that means that, at some point, there are quite a few sharks in Atlantic Canada.
