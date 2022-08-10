Read full article on original website
Massive riverfront development announced for Bellevue
Hundreds of new apartments, a new hotel, single-family homes, and office and retail space are planned for the Bellevue riverfront. Bellevue City Council approved a disposition of property and development agreement with Cincinnati-based Neyer Properties Wednesday night for a project whose investment is estimated at around $115 million of private funds and $17.5 million in infrastructure improvements.
Covington to help residents with backflow valves, more ARPA funding approved, firefighters honored
About a year and a half ago, the city took over the stormwater program from the Sanitation District. Now, officials are ready to help their residents. Tuesday night, at their regularly scheduled legislative meeting, Commissioners approved a series of proposals that will provide assistance to property owners who need “Backflow Preventer Valves” to eliminate basement flooding due to sewer backups during heavy rains.
Crescent Springs road, path project to last through October; expect closures
While the intersection of Bromley-Crescent Springs Road and Edenderry Drive has now reopened to traffic, drivers should now be on the lookout for a closure south of Edenderry to Anderson Road. The closures allow for work crews to improve the two-lane road that runs behind the Crescent Springs Remke grocery...
Displaced Victoria Square residents connected to resources through charities, social services agencies
Victoria Square apartment residents forced to move from their homes are being connected to a broad array of financial, housing and other community resources through an unprecedented effort coordinated by social services agencies, local government charities and others. Residents of the apartment community are being relocated due to new ownership...
Kenton County Public Works Fall Clean-Up
Kenton County Public Works is hosting its annual Fall Clean-Up on September 30th and October 1st (Friday & Saturday) from 8 AM to 6 PM daily at their facility located at 420 Independence Station Road, Independence, KY, 41051. The Clean-Up is an opportunity for residents to dispose of unwanted trash,...
Letter to the Editor: Gayle Johnson wants Alexandria school district property designated Monarch Habitat
I would like to propose that the 29.7 acres owned by the Campbell County School District along Orchard Lane in Alexandria be designated as a Monarch Habitat Protection Waystation. The monarch butterfly was just declared endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. The land is already teeming...
Boone County sheet metal fabrication company Skilcraft LLC announces $8.4 million expansion
Skilcraft LLC, a Boone County-based sheet metal fabrication company, on Wednesday announced plans for a $8.4 million expansion to its Hebron facility that will create 14 new jobs for local residents. The $8.4 million project will see Skilcraft’s current operation in Hebron expand by over 22,000 square feet, bringing the...
East Kemper to close August 11-19
Symmes Township, Ohio – The Hamilton County Engineer’s Office is planning an emergency repair to a county-maintained culvert on East Kemper Road. Open Map in a new tab or window to see a larger view of the detour map.
Brent Spence project to affect two Covington parks
Two Covington parks are expected to shrink as part of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project. Portions of Goebel Park and Kenney Shields Park, which both border Interstates 71/75, will be sold to the Kentucky Department of Transportation in order to accommodate the projects. The massive infrastructure project which will...
Kenton Co. is testing asphalt made from recycled tires as a longer-lasting road pavement
Northern Kentucky is part of a statewide experiment testing out rubber-modified asphalt on county roads. Kenton is one of four counties to get a state grant for the project. The modified asphalt uses recycled tires and seems to last up to 10 years longer than traditional paving methods. It also shows increased skid resistance and better noise reduction. Kenton County Engineer Nick Hendrix says it’s also more expensive.
1.5 mile path added to Riverfront Commons trail in Covington
In mid-June, construction on a 1.5 mile concrete path for the Riverfront Commons Trail in Covington was completed. The trail, which provides cyclists, runners and walkers with a scenic route along the Ohio River, begins west of the Brent Spence Bridge and stretches west toward Swain Court. “It’s difficult to...
Campbell County students donate $9000 to local nonprofits through annual Magnified Giving program
Students across Campbell County granted $9,000 to local nonprofits through the Magnified Giving program this past school year. Students from Newport Jr. High and High School, Campbell County Middle School, Dayton High School, and Newport Intermediate School joined nearly 5,000 students who learned about the importance of philanthropy and giving, visited and volunteered at local nonprofits, and awarded grants of at least $1,000 to the nonprofit of their choice through the Magnified Giving program.
Covington restaurant’s bourbon fundraiser seeks to aid EKY flood victims
Western Kentucky native Bill Whitlow witnessed the destruction of Mayfield — his father’s hometown — after a series of deadly tornados in late 2021. Whitlow and his wife, Morgan, are co-owners of Rich’s Proper Food & Drink, a bar and restaurant at the corner of Madison Avenue and W. 7th Street, which they opened in 2018.
Clermont County's brand new land bank awarded $500k to demolish vacant buildings
A new Land Bank in Clermont County will facilitate the demolition of about 30 vacant buildings over the next year. The organization was just formed this summer and already has a $500,000 state grant. State lawmakers gave counties the option to form a land bank over a decade ago. Community...
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports on projects underway this week; watch for delays, closings
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone.
Traffic restrictions begin along Columbia Parkway for bridge improvements
CINCINNATI — A bridge rehabilitation project is set to begin along Columbia Parkway this week after a delay in the start date. Beginning Monday, August 8 contractors with the Ohio Department of Transportation will close the right lane and shoulder along eastbound Columbia Parkway from Beechmont Avenue to the Red Bank Road interchanges.
Margo Warminski, Victor Canfield, life-long preservationists, get lifetime achievement awards
Two local life-long and well-known preservationists, Margo Warminski and Victor Canfield, have been honored with lifetime achievement awards from the National Alliance of Preservation Commissions (NAPC). The awards were presented at a ceremony as part of the NAPC Forum, a biennial conference focused specifically on the concerns and education needs...
Camp Northward in Falmouth offered a zip line experience to campers with disabilities
For the first time in its 81-year history, Camp Northward in Falmouth offered campers with disabilities the opportunity to zip line. . This unique reverse zip line experience even included campers who are wheelchair-bound and who have other physical limitations, making it an especially pivotal moment for the camp. Campers participating...
Cincinnati Water Works reports a watermain break in Blue Ash
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Water Works reported a watermain break in Blue Ash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Cincinnati Water Works twitter, a watermain break was reported in the 4300 block of Glendale Milford Road. This...
Covington to invest nearly $1 million in annual resurfacing projects on 22 city streets
All or part of 22 streets in Covington are about to get a smoother surface. Some 80,000 square yards of asphalt will be laid one and a half inches thick as part of a $995,000 contract that got underway this week on Tando Drive in South Covington. After finishing Tando,...
