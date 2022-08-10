Northern Kentucky is part of a statewide experiment testing out rubber-modified asphalt on county roads. Kenton is one of four counties to get a state grant for the project. The modified asphalt uses recycled tires and seems to last up to 10 years longer than traditional paving methods. It also shows increased skid resistance and better noise reduction. Kenton County Engineer Nick Hendrix says it’s also more expensive.

KENTON COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO