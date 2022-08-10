ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
linknky.com

Massive riverfront development announced for Bellevue

Hundreds of new apartments, a new hotel, single-family homes, and office and retail space are planned for the Bellevue riverfront. Bellevue City Council approved a disposition of property and development agreement with Cincinnati-based Neyer Properties Wednesday night for a project whose investment is estimated at around $115 million of private funds and $17.5 million in infrastructure improvements.
BELLEVUE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Covington to help residents with backflow valves, more ARPA funding approved, firefighters honored

About a year and a half ago, the city took over the stormwater program from the Sanitation District. Now, officials are ready to help their residents. Tuesday night, at their regularly scheduled legislative meeting, Commissioners approved a series of proposals that will provide assistance to property owners who need “Backflow Preventer Valves” to eliminate basement flooding due to sewer backups during heavy rains.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Crescent Springs road, path project to last through October; expect closures

While the intersection of Bromley-Crescent Springs Road and Edenderry Drive has now reopened to traffic, drivers should now be on the lookout for a closure south of Edenderry to Anderson Road. The closures allow for work crews to improve the two-lane road that runs behind the Crescent Springs Remke grocery...
BROMLEY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Displaced Victoria Square residents connected to resources through charities, social services agencies

Victoria Square apartment residents forced to move from their homes are being connected to a broad array of financial, housing and other community resources through an unprecedented effort coordinated by social services agencies, local government charities and others. Residents of the apartment community are being relocated due to new ownership...
NEWPORT, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Covington, KY
Government
City
Covington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
kentoncounty.org

Kenton County Public Works Fall Clean-Up

Kenton County Public Works is hosting its annual Fall Clean-Up on September 30th and October 1st (Friday & Saturday) from 8 AM to 6 PM daily at their facility located at 420 Independence Station Road, Independence, KY, 41051. The Clean-Up is an opportunity for residents to dispose of unwanted trash,...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
lovelandmagazine.com

East Kemper to close August 11-19

Symmes Township, Ohio – The Hamilton County Engineer’s Office is planning an emergency repair to a county-maintained culvert on East Kemper Road. Open Map in a new tab or window to see a larger view of the detour map.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Infrastructure#Potholes#Street Signs#Urban Construction#Covington Public Works#City#1730 Russell St#Rumpke Waste Recycling#Cincinnati Tag Supply
linknky.com

Brent Spence project to affect two Covington parks

Two Covington parks are expected to shrink as part of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project. Portions of Goebel Park and Kenney Shields Park, which both border Interstates 71/75, will be sold to the Kentucky Department of Transportation in order to accommodate the projects. The massive infrastructure project which will...
COVINGTON, KY
wvxu.org

Kenton Co. is testing asphalt made from recycled tires as a longer-lasting road pavement

Northern Kentucky is part of a statewide experiment testing out rubber-modified asphalt on county roads. Kenton is one of four counties to get a state grant for the project. The modified asphalt uses recycled tires and seems to last up to 10 years longer than traditional paving methods. It also shows increased skid resistance and better noise reduction. Kenton County Engineer Nick Hendrix says it’s also more expensive.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

1.5 mile path added to Riverfront Commons trail in Covington

In mid-June, construction on a 1.5 mile concrete path for the Riverfront Commons Trail in Covington was completed. The trail, which provides cyclists, runners and walkers with a scenic route along the Ohio River, begins west of the Brent Spence Bridge and stretches west toward Swain Court. “It’s difficult to...
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Campbell County students donate $9000 to local nonprofits through annual Magnified Giving program

Students across Campbell County granted $9,000 to local nonprofits through the Magnified Giving program this past school year. Students from Newport Jr. High and High School, Campbell County Middle School, Dayton High School, and Newport Intermediate School joined nearly 5,000 students who learned about the importance of philanthropy and giving, visited and volunteered at local nonprofits, and awarded grants of at least $1,000 to the nonprofit of their choice through the Magnified Giving program.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
linknky.com

Covington restaurant’s bourbon fundraiser seeks to aid EKY flood victims

Western Kentucky native Bill Whitlow witnessed the destruction of Mayfield — his father’s hometown — after a series of deadly tornados in late 2021. Whitlow and his wife, Morgan, are co-owners of Rich’s Proper Food & Drink, a bar and restaurant at the corner of Madison Avenue and W. 7th Street, which they opened in 2018.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Traffic restrictions begin along Columbia Parkway for bridge improvements

CINCINNATI — A bridge rehabilitation project is set to begin along Columbia Parkway this week after a delay in the start date. Beginning Monday, August 8 contractors with the Ohio Department of Transportation will close the right lane and shoulder along eastbound Columbia Parkway from Beechmont Avenue to the Red Bank Road interchanges.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Margo Warminski, Victor Canfield, life-long preservationists, get lifetime achievement awards

Two local life-long and well-known preservationists, Margo Warminski and Victor Canfield, have been honored with lifetime achievement awards from the National Alliance of Preservation Commissions (NAPC). The awards were presented at a ceremony as part of the NAPC Forum, a biennial conference focused specifically on the concerns and education needs...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Water Works reports a watermain break in Blue Ash

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Water Works reported a watermain break in Blue Ash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Cincinnati Water Works twitter, a watermain break was reported in the 4300 block of Glendale Milford Road. This...
BLUE ASH, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy