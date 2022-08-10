ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

CBS Minnesota

Rep. Ilhan Omar, challenger Don Samuels prepare for final primary election push

MINNEAPOLIS -- Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and her most prominent primary challenger Don Samuels both say they are feeling confident about their campaigns in the final days before Tuesday's election, where the two will square off to be the DFL candidate in a deep blue district."We're excited to be out there, to talk to voters, to get people out to vote and win this election," Omar said in an interview Friday. "I think the voters of the Fifth are smart enough to know we have worked on their behalf in Washington, fighting for the progressive values that have always driven...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Ilhan Omar faces centrist rival; open House seat in Vermont

Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the biggest stars of the left, is facing a challenge from the center in her congressional primary in Minnesota on Tuesday, while Vermont Democrats will choose a nominee for an open U.S. House seat who will likely make history as the first woman representing the state in Congress.Another key race is unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind 's retirement after 26 years in office opens up a House seat in a district that has been trending Republican. Among the candidates running in the Republican primary to replace Kind is a former...
VERMONT STATE
NBC News

Minnesota voters will elect a new member of Congress Tuesday

Voters in Minnesota’s 1st District will head to the polls Tuesday to elect a new member of Congress to replace the late GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn. Former state Rep. Brad Finstad is competing against Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party candidate Jeff Ettinger, a former CEO of Hormel Foods, to serve out the rest of Hagedorn's term. Hagedorn died in February after battling cancer.
MINNESOTA STATE
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
POTUS
POLITICO

Tom Emmer is telling his colleagues that he intends to run for majority whip if the GOP takes the majority next year, according to three House Republicans.

He's (talking about) running: Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), currently chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, started conversations about a majority whip run over the past two weeks, per the three Republicans who spoke to POLITICO. That marks a pivot for Emmer, who'd previously been staying quiet about his post-NRCC plans in order to stay focused on a midterm election that's highly likely to hand the House to the GOP.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

What to watch in Wis., 3 other states in Tuesday's primaries

The Republican matchup in the Wisconsin governor's race on Tuesday features competing candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence. Democrats are picking a candidate to face two-term GOP Sen. Ron Johnson for control of the closely divided chamber. Meanwhile, voters in Vermont are...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson to face Democratic nominee Mandela Barnes in November

Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson will face Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in November after Barnes cleared the primary field and secured a quick win Tuesday night. Barnes, 35, emerged from a crowded field after his top competitors dropped out in the last weeks of the primary campaign, pledging support for him and opening the path for his nomination. The swing state's Senate race will be one of the most contested in the country and is the only Republican-held Senate seat rated a "toss-up" by the Cook Political Report.
WISCONSIN STATE
UPI News

Primaries: Trump wins proxy war with Pence in Wisconsin governor race

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Four states held primary elections Tuesday, including a contest that pitted candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence against each other. In Wisconsin's Republican gubernatorial primary, construction executive Tim Michels had received Trump's endorsement, and was projected to win his party's...
WISCONSIN STATE
MinnPost

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

