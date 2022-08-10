Read full article on original website
Rep. Liz Cheney trails Harriet Hageman in Wyoming House GOP primary, polls show
A few weeks out from the Republican primary for Wyoming's lone House seat, Rep. Liz Cheney trails her Donald Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman, polls show.
Rep. Ilhan Omar, challenger Don Samuels prepare for final primary election push
MINNEAPOLIS -- Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and her most prominent primary challenger Don Samuels both say they are feeling confident about their campaigns in the final days before Tuesday's election, where the two will square off to be the DFL candidate in a deep blue district."We're excited to be out there, to talk to voters, to get people out to vote and win this election," Omar said in an interview Friday. "I think the voters of the Fifth are smart enough to know we have worked on their behalf in Washington, fighting for the progressive values that have always driven...
Ilhan Omar faces centrist rival; open House seat in Vermont
Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the biggest stars of the left, is facing a challenge from the center in her congressional primary in Minnesota on Tuesday, while Vermont Democrats will choose a nominee for an open U.S. House seat who will likely make history as the first woman representing the state in Congress.Another key race is unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind 's retirement after 26 years in office opens up a House seat in a district that has been trending Republican. Among the candidates running in the Republican primary to replace Kind is a former...
NBC News
Minnesota voters will elect a new member of Congress Tuesday
Voters in Minnesota’s 1st District will head to the polls Tuesday to elect a new member of Congress to replace the late GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn. Former state Rep. Brad Finstad is competing against Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party candidate Jeff Ettinger, a former CEO of Hormel Foods, to serve out the rest of Hagedorn's term. Hagedorn died in February after battling cancer.
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty
When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Ex-DOJ official on FBI raid: “I’d advise my client to tell their family I’m looking at jail time”
Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, explained on MSNBC that if he was advising a client facing what former President Donald Trump is, there would be a strong warning. But it was former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal who took it a step further.
Rep. Haley Stevens Wins Hotly Contested Democratic Primary In Michigan
Rep. Haley Stevens decisively won a contentious Democratic primary in the northern suburbs of Detroit on Tuesday, delivering a critical win for the pro-Israel lobby and other establishment groups that spent millions of dollars on her behalf. Stevens defeated Rep. Andy Levin, a progressive known for championing union rights and...
RESULTS: Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly won a tight primary race to retain the Democratic nomination for her Minnesota district
Minnesota held primary elections on Tuesday. Polls closed at 8 p.m. local time and 9 p.m. ET. Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly won her bid for reelection in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District Democratic primary after besting challenger Don Samuels, who conceded on Tuesday night. Congress. Half of the North Star State's...
Brad Finstad wins Minnesota special election to succeed late Rep. Jim Hagedorn
Republican Brad Finstad won a special election Tuesday in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District to succeed the late GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn, according to multiple projections and a concession from his opponent.
House 'Squad' Member Ilhan Omar Narrowly Wins Minnesota Primary in Surprisingly Close Race
Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly won her Democratic primary race Tuesday, securing a spot on the November ballot as she continues her bid to represent Minnesota's 5th Congressional District in a third term. Omar, 39, defeated former Minneapolis City Councilman Don Samuels to be the Democratic nominee. The results were unexpectedly...
POLITICO
Tom Emmer is telling his colleagues that he intends to run for majority whip if the GOP takes the majority next year, according to three House Republicans.
He's (talking about) running: Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), currently chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, started conversations about a majority whip run over the past two weeks, per the three Republicans who spoke to POLITICO. That marks a pivot for Emmer, who'd previously been staying quiet about his post-NRCC plans in order to stay focused on a midterm election that's highly likely to hand the House to the GOP.
Election Denier Kim Crockett Wins Minnesota GOP Secretary Of State Primary
Kim Crockett won Minnesota’s Republican secretary of state primary Tuesday night, making her the latest GOP candidate who has lied about the 2020 election to win the party’s nomination in a race to become a state’s top elections official. Crockett defeated Erik van Mechelen, who called the...
Ilhan Omar defeats primary challenger by less than 2,500 votes
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is on track to win a third term representing Minnesota's deep-blue 5th Congressional District after narrowly fending off a primary challenge on Tuesday. Omar won 57,683 votes — 50.3 percent of the total — while former Minneapolis City Councilman Don Samuels came up short with 55,217...
ABC News
What to watch in Wis., 3 other states in Tuesday's primaries
The Republican matchup in the Wisconsin governor's race on Tuesday features competing candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence. Democrats are picking a candidate to face two-term GOP Sen. Ron Johnson for control of the closely divided chamber. Meanwhile, voters in Vermont are...
U.S. asks judge to unseal warrant that allowed search of Trump's home
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department asked a judge on Thursday to make public the warrant that authorized an FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida home, after the former president attacked the search as an act of political retribution.
Fact check: Mississippi school districts can allow, prohibit teachers from carrying guns on campus
The claim was prompted by a recent vote by Mississippi State Board of Education, but it did not give school staff the ability to carry guns on campus.
FBI sought nuclear documents in search of Trump's home - Washington Post
WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. federal agents were looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons when they searched former President Donald Trump's home in Florida this week, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.
Washington Examiner
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson to face Democratic nominee Mandela Barnes in November
Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson will face Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in November after Barnes cleared the primary field and secured a quick win Tuesday night. Barnes, 35, emerged from a crowded field after his top competitors dropped out in the last weeks of the primary campaign, pledging support for him and opening the path for his nomination. The swing state's Senate race will be one of the most contested in the country and is the only Republican-held Senate seat rated a "toss-up" by the Cook Political Report.
Primaries: Trump wins proxy war with Pence in Wisconsin governor race
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Four states held primary elections Tuesday, including a contest that pitted candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence against each other. In Wisconsin's Republican gubernatorial primary, construction executive Tim Michels had received Trump's endorsement, and was projected to win his party's...
