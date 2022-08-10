Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Boone County manufacturer expanding operations with $8.4M investment
Skilcraft LLC is continuing its expansion in Boone County with an $8.4 million investment in Hebron. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted Skilcraft’s momentum Wednesday when he announced an investment that will bring 14 new jobs to Boone County. This will bring the company’s statewide employee count to 126.
Correy Eimer named associate director for workforce development for NKADD, director of NKWIB
Correy Eimer has been named Associate Director for Workforce Development of the Northern Kentucky Area Development District (NKADD) and Director of the Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board, following promotion of Tara Johnson-Noem from that role to Executive Director of NKADD. Correy served since 2017 as Operator of the Kentucky Career...
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn Co. Retired Teachers Foundation Names Educator Grant Recipients
The grants will support 10 teachers at Dearborn County schools. Back Row: E. G. McLaughlin, representing CIVISTA and the Betty McLaughlin Endowment; Nancy Lillie, DCRTF Member, Dr. Andrew Jackson, Superintendent of the Sunman-Dearborn School Corporation; Jim Stock, DCRTF Member; Jim Pierce, Knights of Columbus; Karl Galey, Superintendent of the Lawrenceburg School Corporation; Eric Low, Superintendent of the South Dearborn School Corporation. Front: Mallory Hummer, Award Winner; Stephanie Schomber, Award Winner; Cristin Dietz, Award Winner; Heather Lunsford, Award Winner; Jennifer Fischer, Award Winner; Christelle Middendorf, DCRTF Member; Jamie Herbert, Principal at Greendale Middle School; Shirley Bockock, DCRTF Member; Carol Bray, Award Winner; Jennifer Tucker, Award Winner; Melissa Weismiller, Award Winner; Karen Sue Harrill, School Nurse at Sunman Dearborn; Stacey Palmer, School Nurse at Lawrenceburg; Jessica Peak, School Nurse at South Dearborn, Cary Graham, St. Elizabeth-Dearborn; Betty Bourquein, DCRTF Director. Photo by Dearborn County Retired Teachers Foundation, Inc.
Governors Beshear, DeWine submit second federal funding application for Brent Spence Bridge corridor
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that a second federal funding application was submitted jointly by the two states to support bridge and roadway improvements along the eight-mile Brent Spence Bridge Corridor from the Western Hills Viaduct in Ohio to Dixie Highway in Kentucky. The current...
Ohio, Kentucky governors make second funding request for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Kentucky Andy Beshear announced Wednesday the two states jointly submitted a second federal funding application to support bridge and roadway improvements along the eight-mile Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project, according to a media release. >>Previous Story: Ohio, Kentucky governors request nearly $2...
Keith Ritchie named NKY outreach counselor for Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority
Keith Ritchie has joined the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority as the outreach counselor for Northern Kentucky. Ritchie will provide student aid and college planning information to residents of Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. “Education can open doors like nothing else. Whether it be traditional college, technical school, or vocational...
Thomas More University dedicates new nursing skills lab named to honor legacy of nurse Kathleen McLane
Thomas More has officially named a nursing skills lab located at the Center for Health Sciences — in partnership with St. Elizabeth Healthcare — the “Kathleen McLane Nursing Skills Lab” after the late Kathleen McLane, a devoted nurse who served the Northern Kentucky and greater Cincinnati community.
spectrumnews1.com
Campbell Co. students, parents and principal discuss excitement, challenges ahead on first day of school
COLD SPRING, Ky. — While a lot of northern Kentucky kids won’t be going back to school until next week, the Campbell County School District welcomed students back for their first day of school Wednesday, as did many other districts across the state. Everything seemed to go as...
Covington to help residents with backflow valves, more ARPA funding approved, firefighters honored
About a year and a half ago, the city took over the stormwater program from the Sanitation District. Now, officials are ready to help their residents. Tuesday night, at their regularly scheduled legislative meeting, Commissioners approved a series of proposals that will provide assistance to property owners who need “Backflow Preventer Valves” to eliminate basement flooding due to sewer backups during heavy rains.
Letter to the Editor: Gayle Johnson wants Alexandria school district property designated Monarch Habitat
I would like to propose that the 29.7 acres owned by the Campbell County School District along Orchard Lane in Alexandria be designated as a Monarch Habitat Protection Waystation. The monarch butterfly was just declared endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. The land is already teeming...
linknky.com
Boone GOP receives $25k private donation for losing candidate’s recount effort
A private donor gave $25,000 to the Boone County Republican Party with a request that the money be given to the Jessica Neal recount bond, according to Emily Shelton, a Boone County Republican Party precinct captain and the Republican member of the Boone County Board of Elections. “It was a...
Former Ashland CEO, Villa Hills resident Paul Chellgren is UK’s ODK Pillars of Leadership winner
Paul W. Chellgren, a resident of Villa Hills, is the 2022 recipient of Omicron Delta Kappa’s Pillars of Ledership Award in Service to Campus and Community. Chellgren is a 1963 initiate of the University of Kentucky (UK) Circle (chapter) of Omicron Delta Kappa. During his undergraduate career, he was an honors program student, a star intercollegiate debater, and student body president. In addition to his baccalaureate degree from UK, Chellgren also earned graduate degrees from Harvard Business School and the University of Oxford.
multihousingnews.com
Fairstead Buys 16-Asset Affordable Portfolio in Kentucky
Partnering with KeyBank, the firm will preserve the long-term affordability for 950 units. Fairstead, in partnership with KeyBank Real Estate Capital, has acquired 16 affordable housing communities for both families and seniors across Kentucky. The 16 assets total 950 units and are located in Louisville, Bardstown, Barbourville, Hardin, Hodgenville, Lexington,...
State budget director John Hicks reports increase of 9.7 percent in state’s General Fund receipts for July
State Budget Director John Hicks announced Wednesday that Kentucky’s General Fund receipts for July, the first month of Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23), totaled $1,077.1 million, a 9.7 percent increase compared to July 2021 receipts. This is the fifth consecutive month, and tenth out of the last 11 months, in...
Campaign conduct group raises concerns about Joe Fischer’s campaign for Kentucky Supreme Court
A private, non-profit, non-partisan group that tries to safeguard the integrity of judgeship races in Kentucky is raising concerns about state Rep. Joe Fischer’s campaign for the Kentucky Supreme Court. Fischer is trying to unseat incumbent Michelle Keller in the race for the Northern Kentucky Supreme Court district. The...
KY school districts struggling to comply with new safety requirement
The requirement is a result of Kentucky House Bill 63, which was signed into law by the Gov. Andy Beshear earlier this year.
Campbell County students donate $9000 to local nonprofits through annual Magnified Giving program
Students across Campbell County granted $9,000 to local nonprofits through the Magnified Giving program this past school year. Students from Newport Jr. High and High School, Campbell County Middle School, Dayton High School, and Newport Intermediate School joined nearly 5,000 students who learned about the importance of philanthropy and giving, visited and volunteered at local nonprofits, and awarded grants of at least $1,000 to the nonprofit of their choice through the Magnified Giving program.
Displaced Victoria Square residents connected to resources through charities, social services agencies
Victoria Square apartment residents forced to move from their homes are being connected to a broad array of financial, housing and other community resources through an unprecedented effort coordinated by social services agencies, local government charities and others. Residents of the apartment community are being relocated due to new ownership...
Beshear expects to call special session of General Assembly to fund cleanup, repairs from recent floods
Governor Andy Beshear said he expects to call a special session of the General Assembly within the next 30 days to fund cleanup and repairs due to the disastrous flooding in eastern Kentucky. During a state Capitol press conference, he said his emergency orders, which he issued shortly after the...
Margo Warminski, Victor Canfield, life-long preservationists, get lifetime achievement awards
Two local life-long and well-known preservationists, Margo Warminski and Victor Canfield, have been honored with lifetime achievement awards from the National Alliance of Preservation Commissions (NAPC). The awards were presented at a ceremony as part of the NAPC Forum, a biennial conference focused specifically on the concerns and education needs...
