Kentucky State

linknky.com

Boone County manufacturer expanding operations with $8.4M investment

Skilcraft LLC is continuing its expansion in Boone County with an $8.4 million investment in Hebron. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted Skilcraft’s momentum Wednesday when he announced an investment that will bring 14 new jobs to Boone County. This will bring the company’s statewide employee count to 126.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Correy Eimer named associate director for workforce development for NKADD, director of NKWIB

Correy Eimer has been named Associate Director for Workforce Development of the Northern Kentucky Area Development District (NKADD) and Director of the Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board, following promotion of Tara Johnson-Noem from that role to Executive Director of NKADD. Correy served since 2017 as Operator of the Kentucky Career...
KENTUCKY STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Dearborn Co. Retired Teachers Foundation Names Educator Grant Recipients

The grants will support 10 teachers at Dearborn County schools. Back Row: E. G. McLaughlin, representing CIVISTA and the Betty McLaughlin Endowment; Nancy Lillie, DCRTF Member, Dr. Andrew Jackson, Superintendent of the Sunman-Dearborn School Corporation; Jim Stock, DCRTF Member; Jim Pierce, Knights of Columbus; Karl Galey, Superintendent of the Lawrenceburg School Corporation; Eric Low, Superintendent of the South Dearborn School Corporation. Front: Mallory Hummer, Award Winner; Stephanie Schomber, Award Winner; Cristin Dietz, Award Winner; Heather Lunsford, Award Winner; Jennifer Fischer, Award Winner; Christelle Middendorf, DCRTF Member; Jamie Herbert, Principal at Greendale Middle School; Shirley Bockock, DCRTF Member; Carol Bray, Award Winner; Jennifer Tucker, Award Winner; Melissa Weismiller, Award Winner; Karen Sue Harrill, School Nurse at Sunman Dearborn; Stacey Palmer, School Nurse at Lawrenceburg; Jessica Peak, School Nurse at South Dearborn, Cary Graham, St. Elizabeth-Dearborn; Betty Bourquein, DCRTF Director. Photo by Dearborn County Retired Teachers Foundation, Inc.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Keith Ritchie named NKY outreach counselor for Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority

Keith Ritchie has joined the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority as the outreach counselor for Northern Kentucky. Ritchie will provide student aid and college planning information to residents of Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. “Education can open doors like nothing else. Whether it be traditional college, technical school, or vocational...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Covington to help residents with backflow valves, more ARPA funding approved, firefighters honored

About a year and a half ago, the city took over the stormwater program from the Sanitation District. Now, officials are ready to help their residents. Tuesday night, at their regularly scheduled legislative meeting, Commissioners approved a series of proposals that will provide assistance to property owners who need “Backflow Preventer Valves” to eliminate basement flooding due to sewer backups during heavy rains.
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Former Ashland CEO, Villa Hills resident Paul Chellgren is UK’s ODK Pillars of Leadership winner

Paul W. Chellgren, a resident of Villa Hills, is the 2022 recipient of Omicron Delta Kappa’s Pillars of Ledership Award in Service to Campus and Community. Chellgren is a 1963 initiate of the University of Kentucky (UK) Circle (chapter) of Omicron Delta Kappa. During his undergraduate career, he was an honors program student, a star intercollegiate debater, and student body president. In addition to his baccalaureate degree from UK, Chellgren also earned graduate degrees from Harvard Business School and the University of Oxford.
VILLA HILLS, KY
multihousingnews.com

Fairstead Buys 16-Asset Affordable Portfolio in Kentucky

Partnering with KeyBank, the firm will preserve the long-term affordability for 950 units. Fairstead, in partnership with KeyBank Real Estate Capital, has acquired 16 affordable housing communities for both families and seniors across Kentucky. The 16 assets total 950 units and are located in Louisville, Bardstown, Barbourville, Hardin, Hodgenville, Lexington,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Campbell County students donate $9000 to local nonprofits through annual Magnified Giving program

Students across Campbell County granted $9,000 to local nonprofits through the Magnified Giving program this past school year. Students from Newport Jr. High and High School, Campbell County Middle School, Dayton High School, and Newport Intermediate School joined nearly 5,000 students who learned about the importance of philanthropy and giving, visited and volunteered at local nonprofits, and awarded grants of at least $1,000 to the nonprofit of their choice through the Magnified Giving program.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Displaced Victoria Square residents connected to resources through charities, social services agencies

Victoria Square apartment residents forced to move from their homes are being connected to a broad array of financial, housing and other community resources through an unprecedented effort coordinated by social services agencies, local government charities and others. Residents of the apartment community are being relocated due to new ownership...
NEWPORT, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Margo Warminski, Victor Canfield, life-long preservationists, get lifetime achievement awards

Two local life-long and well-known preservationists, Margo Warminski and Victor Canfield, have been honored with lifetime achievement awards from the National Alliance of Preservation Commissions (NAPC). The awards were presented at a ceremony as part of the NAPC Forum, a biennial conference focused specifically on the concerns and education needs...
CINCINNATI, OH
