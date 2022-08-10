ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrightsville Beach, NC

publicradioeast.org

$18 million intermodal facility coming to Port of Wilmington

North Carolina will receive more than $60 million to support six projects across the state. The funding, from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program, awarded $18 million dollars to the North Carolina Ports Authority for a new intermodal facility. According to a news release, the funding will be used to construct a state-of-the-art area for loading and discharging containers on and off the rail at the Port of Wilmington. NCDOT along with Elizabeth City, Wake Forest, and Winston-Salem also received funding for projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, and rail.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

A new four-story hotel may be coming to Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach Planning and Zoning Committee will hear a proposal for a four-story hotel at their meeting on Thursday, August 11 at 6 p.m. The new project comes from the developers of The Hive in downtown Wilmington. The planned hotel is similarly...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
coastalreview.org

Emerald Isle board backs conserving 30-acre park

All five Emerald Isle commissioners expressed support Tuesday night for maintaining the 30-acre McLean-Spell Park in its current state: dense maritime forest with walking trails. Commissioners spoke after Town Manager Matt Zapp presented the results of a monthlong online survey that showed an overwhelming majority of respondents wanted no development...
EMERALD ISLE, NC
coastalreview.org

Fishing is all about family for coastal guide Capt. Rick

You’re thinking of trying to catch a big flounder without leaving the inlet. You’ve got kids who can’t go in the ocean, but you still want a big one. For fishing guide Capt. Rick Patterson of Emerald Isle, fishing is all about family. Patterson comes by his...
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WITN

Forest fire near Holly Ridge grows to over 1,000 acres

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A forest near Holly Ridge has grown this afternoon to more than 1,000 acres. The fire remains inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands in neighboring Pender County. Earlier today, Pender County said the wildfire was some 150 acres in size, but this afternoon Onslow County...
HOLLY RIDGE, NC
travelingmom.com

16 Best Things to Do in Surf City NC with the Whole Family

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Overwhelmed by planning a summer beach vacation for your large, multigen family? Start by choosing a destination like Surf City, a popular spot just north of Wilmington, North Carolina. There’s plenty to do, for the young and young at heart. You can save money too. Consider multiple beach rentals instead of a supersized and pricey house. Here’s a complete guide for planning your Surf City family beach trip.
SURF CITY, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Galleria Property On Wrightsville Ave. Sold For $37.5M

Charlotte-based State Street Companies sold the former Galleria Shopping Center on Wrightsville Avenue for $37.5 million, according to a news release. The buyer of the 17-acre site, Haven at the Galleria LLC, is an affiliate of Johnson Development Associates (“JDA”) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, which also owns the Holiday Inn hotel at Wrightsville Beach, the release stated. The hotel sold for nearly $24 million, a transaction noted in property tax records as taking place in January 2021.
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Anchor's away, and now it's back at Waterfront Park

The anchor at the Whittler’s Bench has found a new home after being kept in storage for several months. Fans of the Southport landmark won’t have to go far to see the anchor as its new location is only a few yards aways on the waterfront.
SOUTHPORT, NC
coastalreview.org

Fisheries Commission meets Aug. 17-18

Final approvals for the Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan Amendment 2 and the River Herring Fishery Management Plan information update are on the agenda for the coming North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission meeting. The in-person meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, and 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug....
JACKSONVILLE, NC
foxwilmington.com

Southport Board of Aldermen to consider Project Indigo in coming months

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – Southport’s Board of Aldermen agenda on Thursday includes Project Indigo, though members are not expected to make a decision for at least another month. Project Indigo is a development Bald Head Island Limited first submitted plans for two years ago. The most recent plans...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New style Leland development in the works

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A new multi-family style development is coming to Brunswick County by the spring of next year. These aren’t average apartment homes, they’re designed to mimic a residential neighborhood. Leland is one of the fastest-growing towns in North Carolina, nearly doubling since 2010. To...
LELAND, NC
WECT

Lake Waccamaw father and daughter recognized for saving three drowning swimmers

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Saturday, June 4th was all but an ordinary day at the lake for one father and daughter. Walt Williamson and his 8-year-old daughter Jean Aubrey were going for a day of jet skiing on the water at Lake Waccamaw, something they do frequently on summer days, and as they were beginning to go to their boat dock, they saw something troubling in the water.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC

