Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A travel guide to Wilmington, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerWilmington, NC
Ready for Adventure at the Beach? Spend the Night in a Shipping Container!The Planking TravelerCarolina Beach, NC
Historic CF Pope school film screening on Aug. 4 will raise funds for scholarshipsClaudia StackBurgaw, NC
Related
publicradioeast.org
$18 million intermodal facility coming to Port of Wilmington
North Carolina will receive more than $60 million to support six projects across the state. The funding, from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program, awarded $18 million dollars to the North Carolina Ports Authority for a new intermodal facility. According to a news release, the funding will be used to construct a state-of-the-art area for loading and discharging containers on and off the rail at the Port of Wilmington. NCDOT along with Elizabeth City, Wake Forest, and Winston-Salem also received funding for projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, and rail.
WECT
A new four-story hotel may be coming to Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach Planning and Zoning Committee will hear a proposal for a four-story hotel at their meeting on Thursday, August 11 at 6 p.m. The new project comes from the developers of The Hive in downtown Wilmington. The planned hotel is similarly...
coastalreview.org
Emerald Isle board backs conserving 30-acre park
All five Emerald Isle commissioners expressed support Tuesday night for maintaining the 30-acre McLean-Spell Park in its current state: dense maritime forest with walking trails. Commissioners spoke after Town Manager Matt Zapp presented the results of a monthlong online survey that showed an overwhelming majority of respondents wanted no development...
wcti12.com
Change in wind direction to send Juniper Road Fire smoke into several coastal communities
HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — Eastern North Carolina continues to see south-southwesterly breezes Thursday morning, about 7-8 mph along the shore, but that will start to change around lunchtime and impact the areas that will see and smell smoke and particles in the air caused by the fire inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands near Hampstead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coastalreview.org
Fishing is all about family for coastal guide Capt. Rick
You’re thinking of trying to catch a big flounder without leaving the inlet. You’ve got kids who can’t go in the ocean, but you still want a big one. For fishing guide Capt. Rick Patterson of Emerald Isle, fishing is all about family. Patterson comes by his...
WECT
New Hanover County and Wilmington rescue staff conduct water rescue exercise at Riverside Park
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County and Wilmington rescue staff are planning to take part in a rescue training exercise near Riverside Park in Castle Hayne on August 15 and 16. “This is a great opportunity for our team to come together and work in a real-world environment....
WITN
Forest fire near Holly Ridge grows to over 1,000 acres
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A forest near Holly Ridge has grown this afternoon to more than 1,000 acres. The fire remains inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands in neighboring Pender County. Earlier today, Pender County said the wildfire was some 150 acres in size, but this afternoon Onslow County...
travelingmom.com
16 Best Things to Do in Surf City NC with the Whole Family
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Overwhelmed by planning a summer beach vacation for your large, multigen family? Start by choosing a destination like Surf City, a popular spot just north of Wilmington, North Carolina. There’s plenty to do, for the young and young at heart. You can save money too. Consider multiple beach rentals instead of a supersized and pricey house. Here’s a complete guide for planning your Surf City family beach trip.
RELATED PEOPLE
WilmingtonBiz
Galleria Property On Wrightsville Ave. Sold For $37.5M
Charlotte-based State Street Companies sold the former Galleria Shopping Center on Wrightsville Avenue for $37.5 million, according to a news release. The buyer of the 17-acre site, Haven at the Galleria LLC, is an affiliate of Johnson Development Associates (“JDA”) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, which also owns the Holiday Inn hotel at Wrightsville Beach, the release stated. The hotel sold for nearly $24 million, a transaction noted in property tax records as taking place in January 2021.
The State Port Pilot
Anchor's away, and now it's back at Waterfront Park
The anchor at the Whittler’s Bench has found a new home after being kept in storage for several months. Fans of the Southport landmark won’t have to go far to see the anchor as its new location is only a few yards aways on the waterfront.
WECT
Brunswick County holding free hazardous waste collection events
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - If you live or own property in Brunswick County, you can dispose of several types of hazardous waste for free at waste collection events on the third Thursday of every month. The county writes that the collections will run on August 18 and September 15...
coastalreview.org
Fisheries Commission meets Aug. 17-18
Final approvals for the Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan Amendment 2 and the River Herring Fishery Management Plan information update are on the agenda for the coming North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission meeting. The in-person meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, and 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
Got ‘Em On King Mackerel Classic tournament held in Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Big fish bring big prizes at the Got ‘Em On King Mackerel Classic Tournament. Held in Carolina Beach for more than 40 years, the history of the tournament is rich. Back in the 1970′s VHF radios off the coast of Carolina Beach would scream...
foxwilmington.com
Southport Board of Aldermen to consider Project Indigo in coming months
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – Southport’s Board of Aldermen agenda on Thursday includes Project Indigo, though members are not expected to make a decision for at least another month. Project Indigo is a development Bald Head Island Limited first submitted plans for two years ago. The most recent plans...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New style Leland development in the works
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A new multi-family style development is coming to Brunswick County by the spring of next year. These aren’t average apartment homes, they’re designed to mimic a residential neighborhood. Leland is one of the fastest-growing towns in North Carolina, nearly doubling since 2010. To...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Caswell Beach Turtle Watch says they’ve reached the end of laying season, report over 2,000 hatchlings
CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — After weeks of active sea turtle laying season, the Caswell Beach Turtle Watch says they believe they’ve reached the end of laying season. They say the last nest was laid on August 1st, with a total of 94 nests being laid this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
Road reopened after closure due to fallen power lines at S Front Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The road has been reopened after a closure due to fallen power lines on South Front Street from Burnett Blvd to the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge at around Noon on August 10, per a Wilmington Police Department release. Though the lines themselves were knocked down, the...
carolinacoastonline.com
New housing development rejected in Brunswick County due to flood concerns
BOLIVIA — A proposed housing development will not be coming to Bolivia after concerns were raised during a Brunswick County Planning Board meeting on Monday. A developer submitted plans to the county to build 209 single family homes at the corner of Gilbert and Benton Roads. County staff initially...
WECT
Long Beach Road was shut down at Airport Road due to traffic accident, now open
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Long Beach Road had been shut down at Airport Road due to a traffic accident. According to the Oak Island Fire Department, the site has now been cleared. Power lines were reportedly in the roadway. The cause of the accident and any injuries are currently...
WECT
Lake Waccamaw father and daughter recognized for saving three drowning swimmers
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Saturday, June 4th was all but an ordinary day at the lake for one father and daughter. Walt Williamson and his 8-year-old daughter Jean Aubrey were going for a day of jet skiing on the water at Lake Waccamaw, something they do frequently on summer days, and as they were beginning to go to their boat dock, they saw something troubling in the water.
Comments / 0